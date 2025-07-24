Press Release: GSI, Inc. Recognized Among Accounting Today’s VAR 100 for 2025

ATLANTA, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI, a leading provider of ERP, CRM, and ITSM consulting services, has been named to Accounting Today’s prestigious VAR 100 for 2025. The annual list recognizes the top value-added resellers in North America based on revenue and industry impact. It spotlights firms that help businesses modernize, integrate, and optimize their technology environments.

This recognition highlights GSI’s continued growth and expertise across its core service areas: JD Edwards, NetSuite, HubSpot, ElevateAI, and a comprehensive suite of other technological solutions. With decades of experience and a customer-first approach, GSI delivers end-to-end consulting, implementation, and managed services that help organizations drive efficiency, scalability, and innovation.

"Being recognized among Accounting Today’s VAR 100 is a testament to our team’s commitment to delivering exceptional results for our clients,” said Kevin R. Herrig, President and CEO of GSI, Inc. “Whether we’re modernizing JD Edwards environments, guiding customers through NetSuite transformations, optimizing HubSpot operations, or optimizing business systems with AI through our ElevateAI platform, our focus remains on helping businesses grow, adapt, and succeed in an ever-changing marketplace.”

The VAR 100 list is compiled annually by Accounting Today based on revenue from the previous fiscal year, along with a review of each firm’s service portfolio and market impact.

For more information about GSI, Inc. and its suite of technology solutions, please visit www.getgsi.com.

The full list of Accounting Today’s VAR 100 can be found here: https://www.accountingtoday.com/data/the-2025-var-100.

About GSI

GSI helps companies modernize and optimize their enterprise systems with deep technical expertise and a collaborative, client-first approach. With a broad portfolio of services across ERP, CRM, ITSM, AI, and cybersecurity, GSI enables smarter operations and stronger business outcomes.

Press Contact:

Beth Magee

VP of Marketing, GSI, Inc.

Beth.Magee@getgsi.com

+1 828-307-0076