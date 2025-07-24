JAKKS Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

US Sales down in the Quarter; Rest of World up
First-half Toy/Consumer Products sales flat to prior year

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025

  • Net sales were $119.1 million, a year-over-year decrease of $29.5 million or 20%, driven largely by a reduction in direct-import sales due to higher cost of importation
    • US net sales were $87.0 million, down 31% compared to Q2 2024
    • Rest of World net sales were $32.1 million, up 41% compared to Q2 2024
  • Gross margin of 32.8% vs. 32.0% in Q2 2024, driven by improved margin and volume of new product launches
  • Gross profit of $39.0 million, down $8.6 million compared to $47.6 million in Q2 2024
  • Operating loss of $2.8 million, compared to operating income of $7.6 million in Q2 2024
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.4 million (or $0.03 per share), compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.3 million (or $0.65 per share) in Q2 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $2.3 million vs. $12.3 million in Q2 2024

First-Half 2025

  • Net sales were $232.3 million compared to $238.7 million last year, a 3% decrease
    • Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $187.8 million, flat to prior year
    • Costumes net sales were $44.5 million, a year-over-year decrease of 13%
  • Gross margin of 33.6% compared to 28.8% last year
  • Gross profit of $78.0 million, up 14% compared to $68.6 million last year
  • Operating loss of $6.5 million compared to an operating loss of $13.7 million last year
  • Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $36,000 ($0.00 per share), up from adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.0 million ($0.38 per share) in 2024
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million, up from $(4.9) million in 2024

Management Commentary
“As challenging as this year is proving to be, we feel our first half results demonstrate that we are managing our business well despite the persistent uncertainty we’ve all been navigating,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific. “In a company of our size, we are constantly reminded that there are decisions and actions within our control and external influences that we must try to anticipate and adapt to when necessary. I feel we are capitalizing on our decades of experience and relationships to work through these challenges from a position of strength and remain confident about where we are headed.

The refinancing of our credit facility this quarter to a larger, cash-flow-funded structure further increases our financial resilience and preparedness to maximize the opportunities that lie ahead for us.”

Second Quarter & First-Half 2025 Results
Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $119.1 million, down 20% versus $148.6 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were down 23% globally to $80.4 million, and sales of Costumes were down 12% to $38.7 million compared to last year. United States sales were $87.0 million, down 31% from $125.8 million last year. Rest of World sales were $32.1 million, up 41% from $22.8 million last year.

Net sales for the first half of 2025 were $232.3 million, down 3% from $238.7 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment’s sales were $187.8 million, roughly flat to $187.5 million last year. Sales of Costumes were $44.5 million, down 13% from $51.2 million last year. United States sales were $175.9 million, down 10% from $196.3 million last year. Rest of World sales were $56.4 million, up 33% from $42.4 million last year.

The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $43.1 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $17.9 million at the same time last year, and to $70.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Inventory was $71.8 million, compared to $51.3 million as of June 30, 2024, and $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024.

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, payable September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record August 29, 2025.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provide useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific’s business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS specific products, product mix, the timing of customers’ orders and deliveries, the imposition, threat or uncertainty of tariffs, including reciprocal or retaliatory tariffs, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Conference Call Live Webcast
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. invites analysts, investors, and media to listen to the teleconference scheduled for 5:00 p.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. PT on July 24, 2025. A live webcast of the call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website at www.jakks.com/investors. To access the call by phone, please go to this link (2Q25 Registration link), and you will be provided with dial-in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at (www.jakks.com/investors).

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:
JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: AirTitans®, Disguise®, Fly Wheels®, JAKKS Wild Games®, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., Sky Ball®, SportsZone™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, WeeeDo® and Wild Manes™ as well as a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through our products and our charitable donations, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkspacific.toys), X (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkspacific.toys).

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) 
            
     June 30, December 31,  
      2025    2024   2024   
     (In thousands)  
Assets     
Current assets:         
 Cash and cash equivalents $38,195   $17,700  $69,936   
 Restricted cash  4,861    202   201   
 Accounts receivable, net  124,489    140,006   131,629   
 Inventory  71,811    51,327   52,780   
 Prepaid expenses and other assets  22,575    26,457   14,141   
  Total current assets  261,931    235,692   268,687   
             
Property and equipment  146,661    141,326   142,623   
Less accumulated depreciation and amortization  126,890    124,580   126,981   
 Property and equipment, net  19,771    16,746   15,642   
             
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net  49,931    20,667   53,254   
Deferred income tax assets, net  70,401    68,141   70,394   
Goodwill  34,950    35,029   35,111   
Other long-term assets  1,734    1,976   1,781   
  Total assets $438,718   $378,251  $444,869   
             
             
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
             
Current liabilities:         
 Accounts payable $65,422   $55,368  $42,560   
 Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)  -    19,130   13,461   
 Accrued expenses  45,890    45,026   48,456   
 Reserve for sales returns and allowances  29,116    29,456   35,817   
 Income taxes payable  -    -   1,035   
 Short term operating lease liabilities  12,405    7,777   8,091   
 Short term debt, net  -    5,000   -   
  Total current liabilities  152,833    161,757   149,420   
             
Long term operating lease liabilities  43,881    14,859   48,433   
Accrued expenses - long term  3,222    2,299   2,563   
Income taxes payable  2,045    3,441   3,620   
  Total liabilities  201,981    182,356   204,036   
             
Stockholders' equity:         
 Common stock, $.001 par value  11    11   11   
 Additional paid-in capital  299,110    294,543   297,198   
 Accumulated deficit  (49,965)   (82,851)  (39,692)  
 Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (12,919)   (16,308)  (17,184)  
  Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity  236,237    195,395   240,333   
 Non-controlling interests  500    500   500   
  Total stockholders' equity  236,737    195,895   240,833   
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $438,718   $378,251  $444,869   
             
             
Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)     
     June 30,    
Key Balance Sheet Data:  2025    2024     
             
Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)  95    86     
Inventory turnover (DSI)  82    46     
             
     Six Months Ended June 30,    
         
Condensed Cash Flow Data:  2025    2024     
             
Cash flows used in operating activities $(15,585)  $(27,666)   
Cash flows used in investing activities  (6,361)   (6,174)    
Cash flows used in financing activities and other  (5,135)   (20,812)    
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $(27,081)  $(54,652)    
             
Capital expenditures $(4,816)  $(4,627)    
             



  JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
  Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) 
   
Three Months Ended June 30,		    
Six Months Ended June 30,		   
          
    2025    2024  Δ (%)   2025    2024  Δ (%) 
   (In thousands, except per share data)    (In thousands, except per share data)   
                  
Net sales$119,094   $148,619  (20)% $232,347   $238,695  (3)%
Less: Cost of sales               
 Cost of goods 58,784    76,599  (23)   113,410    130,420  (13) 
 Royalty expense 19,509    22,394  (13)   37,677    36,170  4  
 Amortization of tools and molds 1,778    2,041  (13)   3,224    3,468  (7) 
 Cost of sales 80,071    101,034  (21)   154,311    170,058  (9) 
  Gross profit 39,023    47,585  (18)   78,036    68,637  14  
Direct selling expenses 6,710    6,255  7    15,406    14,352  7  
General and administrative expenses 34,974    33,594  4    68,935    67,786  2  
Depreciation and amortization 122    93  31    235    180  31  
 Selling, general and administrative expenses 41,806    39,942  5    84,576    82,318  3  
  Income (loss) from operations (2,783)   7,643  nm    (6,540)   (13,681) (52) 
Other income (expense):               
 Loss from joint ventures -    -  -    -    -  -  
 Other income (expense), net 25    72  (65)   30    210  (86) 
 Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability -    -  -    -    -  -  
 Loss on debt extinguishment (417)   -  nm    (417)   -  nm  
 Interest income 395    88  349    757    464  63  
 Interest expense (145)   (256) (43)   (300)   (399) (25) 
Income (loss) before benefit from income taxes (2,925)   7,547  nm    (6,470)   (13,406) (52) 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (606)   2,281  nm    (1,769)   (4,447) (60) 
Net income (loss) (2,319)   5,266  nm    (4,701)   (8,959) (48) 
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests -    -  -    -    280  nm  
Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.$(2,319)  $5,266  nm % $(4,701)  $(9,239) (49)%
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders$(2,319)  $5,266  nm % $(4,701)  $(7,909) (41)%
 Earnings (loss) per share - basic$(0.21)  $0.49     $(0.42)  $(0.75)   
 Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic 11,146    10,801      11,146    10,577    
 Earnings (loss) per share - diluted$(0.21)  $0.47     $(0.42)  $(0.75)   
 Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted 11,146    11,245      11,146    10,577    
                  
   
Three Months Ended June 30,		    
Six Months Ended June 30,		   
          
    2025    2024  Δ bps   2025    2024  Δ bps 
        Fav/(Unfav)      Fav/(Unfav)
Net sales 100.0 %  100.0 %-    100.0 %  100.0 %-  
Less: Cost of sales               
 Cost of goods 49.3    51.5  220    48.8    54.5  570  
 Royalty expense 16.4    15.1  (130)   16.2    15.2  (100) 
 Amortization of tools and molds 1.5    1.4  (10.0)   1.4    1.5  10  
 Cost of sales 67.2    68.0  80    66.4    71.2  480  
  Gross profit 32.8    32.0  80    33.6    28.8  480  
Direct selling expenses 5.6    4.2  (140)   6.6    6.0  (60) 
General and administrative expenses 29.4    22.6  (680)   29.7    28.4  (130) 
Depreciation and amortization 0.1    0.1  -    0.1    0.1  -  
 Selling, general and administrative expenses 35.1    26.9  (820)   36.4    34.5  (190) 
  Income (loss) from operations (2.3)   5.1  (740)   (2.8)   (5.7) 290  
Other income (expense):               
 Other income (expense), net -    -      -    0.1    
 Loss on debt extinguishment (0.4)   -      (0.2)   -    
 Interest income 0.3    0.1      0.3    0.2    
 Interest expense (0.1)   (0.2)     (0.1)   (0.2)   
Income (loss) before benefit from income taxes (2.5)   5.0      (2.8)   (5.6)   
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (0.6)   1.5      (0.8)   (1.8)   
Net income (loss) (1.9)   3.5      (2.0)   (3.8)   
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests -    -      -    0.1    
Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (1.9)%  3.5 %    (2.0)%  (3.9)%  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (1.9)%  3.5 %    (2.0)%  (3.3)%  
                  



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
  
Three Months Ended June 30,		     
Six Months Ended June 30,		   
          
   2025   2024  Δ ($)    2025   2024  Δ ($) 
  (In thousands)     (In thousands)   
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA               
Net income (loss) $(2,319) $5,266  $(7,585)   $(4,701) $(8,959) $4,258  
  Interest expense  145   256   (111)    300   399   (99) 
  Interest income  (395)  (88)  (307)    (757)  (464)  (293) 
  Prvisiosn for (benefit from) income taxes  (606)  2,281   (2,887)    (1,769)  (4,447)  2,678  
  Depreciation and amortization  1,900   2,134   (234)    3,459   3,648   (189) 
EBITDA  (1,275)  9,849   (11,124)    (3,468)  (9,823)  6,355  
Adjustments:               
Other (income) expense, net  (25)  (72)  47     (30)  (210)  180  
Restricted stock compensation expense  3,188   2,519   669     5,740   5,094   646  
Loss on debt extinguishment  417   -   417     417   -   417  
Adjusted EBITDA $2,305  $12,296  $(9,991)   $2,659  $(4,939) $7,598  
Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %  1.9 % 8.3 %-640 bps    1.1 % (2.1)%320 bps 
                
                
  Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30,           
             
   2025   2024  Δ ($)         
  (In thousands)           
TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA               
TTM net income $38,458  $28,290  $10,168          
  Interest expense  996   2,545   (1,549)         
  Interest income  (1,134)  (1,605)  471          
  Provision for income taxes  8,210   2,291   5,919          
  Depreciation and amortization  9,857   10,400   (543)         
TTM EBITDA  56,387   41,921   14,466          
Adjustments:               
Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)  -   (11)  11          
Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)  -   11   (11)         
Other (income) expense, net  (122)  (297)  175          
Restricted stock compensation expense  10,181   9,176   1,005          
Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability  -   2,154   (2,154)         
Molds and tooling capitalization  -   (1,751)  1,751          
Loss on debt extinguishment  417   -   417          
TTM Adjusted EBITDA $66,863  $51,203  $15,660          
TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %  9.8 % 7.6 %220 bps         
                
                
  Three Months Ended June 30,     Six Months Ended June 30,   
   2025   2024  Δ ($)    2025   2024  Δ ($) 
  (In thousands, except per share data)     (In thousands, except per share data)   
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders               
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $(2,319) $5,266  $(7,585)   $(4,701) $(7,909) $3,208  
Restricted stock compensation expense  3,188   2,519   669     5,740   5,094   646  
Loss on debt extinguishment  417   -   417     417   -   417  
Tax impact of additional charges  (896)  (530)  (366)    (1,420)  (1,187)  (233) 
Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $390  $7,255  $(6,865)   $36  $(4,002) $4,038  
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic $0.03  $0.67  $(0.64)   $0.00  $(0.38) $0.38  
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic  11,146   10,801   345     11,146   10,577   569  
Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted $0.03  $0.65  $(0.62)   $-  $(0.38) $0.38  
Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted  11,397   11,245   152     11,487   10,577   910  
                



JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q2 (In thousands)YTD Q2
Divisions202520242023% Change
2025 v 2024		 % Change
2024 v 2023		 Divisions202520242023% Change
2025 v 2024		 % Change
2024 v 2023
Toys/Consumer Products$80,379$104,570$117,934-23.1%-11.3% Toys/Consumer Products$187,817$187,480$215,8270.2%-13.1%
Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up46,16463,60859,669-27.4%6.6% Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up101,627104,182107,512-2.5%-3.1%
Action Play & Collectibles29,90236,55552,571-18.2%-30.5% Action Play & Collectibles72,78369,56390,4174.6%-23.1%
Outdoor/Seasonal Toys4,3134,4075,694-2.1%-22.6% Outdoor/Seasonal Toys13,40713,73517,898-2.4%-23.3%
Costumes$38,715$44,049$48,999-12.1%-10.1% Costumes$44,530$51,215$58,590-13.1%-12.6%
Total$119,094$148,619$166,933-19.9%-11.0% Total$232,347$238,695$274,417-2.7%-13.0%
             
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q2 (In thousands)YTD Q2
Regions202520242023% Change
2025 v 2024		 % Change
2024 v 2023		 Regions202520242023% Change
2025 v 2024		 % Change
2024 v 2023
United States$86,990$125,837$136,187-30.9%-7.6% United States$175,934$196,267$216,630-10.4%-9.4%
Europe14,65710,26416,63842.8%-38.3% Europe26,46715,99926,80065.4%-40.3%
Latin America6,0473,2393,06786.7%5.6% Latin America13,50611,23512,27120.2%-8.4%
Canada8,8266,2886,79940.4%-7.5% Canada12,1059,65810,85325.3%-11.0%
Asia1,4481,2681,83114.2%-30.7% Asia2,1992,2333,211-1.5%-30.5%
Australia & New Zealand8861,6071,756-44.9%-8.5% Australia & New Zealand1,4992,9533,364-49.2%-12.2%
Middle East & Africa240116655106.9%-82.3% Middle East & Africa6373501,28882.0%-72.8%
TOTAL JAKKS$119,094$148,619$166,933-19.9%-11.0% Total$232,347$238,695$274,417-2.7%-13.0%
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q2 (In thousands)YTD Q2
Regions202520242023% Change
2025 v 2024		 % Change
2024 v 2023		 Regions202520242023% Change
2025 v 2024		 % Change
2024 v 2023
North America$95,816$132,125$142,986-27.5%-7.6% North America$188,039$205,925$227,483-8.7%-9.5%
International23,27816,49423,94741.1%-31.1% International44,30832,77046,93435.2%-30.2%
Total$119,094$148,619$166,933-19.9%-11.0% Total$232,347$238,695$274,417-2.7%-13.0%
             
             
(In thousands)QTD Q2 (In thousands)YTD Q2
Regions202520242023% Change
2025 v 2024		 % Change
2024 v 2023		 Regions202520242023% Change
2025 v 2024		 % Change
2024 v 2023
United States$86,990$125,837$136,187-30.9%-7.6% United States$175,934$196,267$216,630-10.4%-9.4%
Rest of World32,10422,78230,74640.9%-25.9% Rest of World56,41342,42857,78733.0%-26.6%
Total$119,094$148,619$166,933-19.9%-11.0% Total$232,347$238,695$274,417-2.7%-13.0%
             




