JAKKS Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

US Sales down in the Quarter; Rest of World up
First-half Toy/Consumer Products sales flat to prior year
SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.
Second Quarter 2025
- Net sales were $119.1 million, a year-over-year decrease of $29.5 million or 20%, driven largely by a reduction in direct-import sales due to higher cost of importation
- US net sales were $87.0 million, down 31% compared to Q2 2024
- Rest of World net sales were $32.1 million, up 41% compared to Q2 2024
- Gross margin of 32.8% vs. 32.0% in Q2 2024, driven by improved margin and volume of new product launches
- Gross profit of $39.0 million, down $8.6 million compared to $47.6 million in Q2 2024
- Operating loss of $2.8 million, compared to operating income of $7.6 million in Q2 2024
- Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (a non-GAAP measure) of $0.4 million (or $0.03 per share), compared to adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $7.3 million (or $0.65 per share) in Q2 2024
- Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) of $2.3 million vs. $12.3 million in Q2 2024
First-Half 2025
- Net sales were $232.3 million compared to $238.7 million last year, a 3% decrease
- Toys/Consumer Products net sales were $187.8 million, flat to prior year
- Costumes net sales were $44.5 million, a year-over-year decrease of 13%
- Gross margin of 33.6% compared to 28.8% last year
- Gross profit of $78.0 million, up 14% compared to $68.6 million last year
- Operating loss of $6.5 million compared to an operating loss of $13.7 million last year
- Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders of $36,000 ($0.00 per share), up from adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.0 million ($0.38 per share) in 2024
- Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million, up from $(4.9) million in 2024
Management Commentary
“As challenging as this year is proving to be, we feel our first half results demonstrate that we are managing our business well despite the persistent uncertainty we’ve all been navigating,” said Stephen Berman, Chairman and CEO of JAKKS Pacific. “In a company of our size, we are constantly reminded that there are decisions and actions within our control and external influences that we must try to anticipate and adapt to when necessary. I feel we are capitalizing on our decades of experience and relationships to work through these challenges from a position of strength and remain confident about where we are headed.
The refinancing of our credit facility this quarter to a larger, cash-flow-funded structure further increases our financial resilience and preparedness to maximize the opportunities that lie ahead for us.”
Second Quarter & First-Half 2025 Results
Net sales for the second quarter of 2025 were $119.1 million, down 20% versus $148.6 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment sales were down 23% globally to $80.4 million, and sales of Costumes were down 12% to $38.7 million compared to last year. United States sales were $87.0 million, down 31% from $125.8 million last year. Rest of World sales were $32.1 million, up 41% from $22.8 million last year.
Net sales for the first half of 2025 were $232.3 million, down 3% from $238.7 million last year. The Toys/Consumer Products segment’s sales were $187.8 million, roughly flat to $187.5 million last year. Sales of Costumes were $44.5 million, down 13% from $51.2 million last year. United States sales were $175.9 million, down 10% from $196.3 million last year. Rest of World sales were $56.4 million, up 33% from $42.4 million last year.
The Company’s cash and cash equivalents (including restricted cash) totaled $43.1 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $17.9 million at the same time last year, and to $70.1 million as of December 31, 2024. Inventory was $71.8 million, compared to $51.3 million as of June 30, 2024, and $52.8 million as of December 31, 2024.
The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share on the company’s common stock, payable September 30, 2025, to shareholders of record August 29, 2025.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to the preliminary results reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP included in this release, the Company has provided certain non-GAAP financial information including Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) that exclude various items that are detailed in the financial tables and accompanying footnotes reconciling GAAP to non-GAAP results contained in this release. The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures.
We define Adjusted EBITDA as income (loss) from operations before depreciation, amortization and adjusted for certain non-recurring and non-cash charges, such as reorganization expenses and restricted stock compensation expense. Net income (loss) is similarly adjusted and tax-effected to arrive at Adjusted Net Income (Loss). Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Income (Loss) are not recognized financial measures under GAAP, but we believe that they are useful in measuring our operating performance, enhance an overall understanding of the Company’s past financial performance, and provide useful information to the investor by comparing our performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis. Investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, or any other measure for determining the Company’s operating performance that is calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, because these measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.
The non-GAAP financial measures included in the press release are reconciled to the corresponding GAAP financial measures below, as required under the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the use of non-GAAP financial measures. See “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information” for additional disclosures with respect to the use of non-GAAP financial information.
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about JAKKS Pacific’s business based partly on assumptions made by its management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such statements due to numerous factors, including, but not limited to, those described above, changes in demand for JAKKS specific products, product mix, the timing of customers’ orders and deliveries, the imposition, threat or uncertainty of tariffs, including reciprocal or retaliatory tariffs, the impact of competitive products and pricing, or that any future transactions will result in future growth or success of JAKKS. The “forward-looking statements” contained herein speak only as of the date on which they are made, and JAKKS undertakes no obligation to update any of them to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(In thousands)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|38,195
|$
|17,700
|$
|69,936
|Restricted cash
|4,861
|202
|201
|Accounts receivable, net
|124,489
|140,006
|131,629
|Inventory
|71,811
|51,327
|52,780
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|22,575
|26,457
|14,141
|Total current assets
|261,931
|235,692
|268,687
|Property and equipment
|146,661
|141,326
|142,623
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|126,890
|124,580
|126,981
|Property and equipment, net
|19,771
|16,746
|15,642
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|49,931
|20,667
|53,254
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|70,401
|68,141
|70,394
|Goodwill
|34,950
|35,029
|35,111
|Other long-term assets
|1,734
|1,976
|1,781
|Total assets
|$
|438,718
|$
|378,251
|$
|444,869
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|65,422
|$
|55,368
|$
|42,560
|Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)
|-
|19,130
|13,461
|Accrued expenses
|45,890
|45,026
|48,456
|Reserve for sales returns and allowances
|29,116
|29,456
|35,817
|Income taxes payable
|-
|-
|1,035
|Short term operating lease liabilities
|12,405
|7,777
|8,091
|Short term debt, net
|-
|5,000
|-
|Total current liabilities
|152,833
|161,757
|149,420
|Long term operating lease liabilities
|43,881
|14,859
|48,433
|Accrued expenses - long term
|3,222
|2,299
|2,563
|Income taxes payable
|2,045
|3,441
|3,620
|Total liabilities
|201,981
|182,356
|204,036
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $.001 par value
|11
|11
|11
|Additional paid-in capital
|299,110
|294,543
|297,198
|Accumulated deficit
|(49,965
|)
|(82,851
|)
|(39,692
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(12,919
|)
|(16,308
|)
|(17,184
|)
|Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity
|236,237
|195,395
|240,333
|Non-controlling interests
|500
|500
|500
|Total stockholders' equity
|236,737
|195,895
|240,833
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|438,718
|$
|378,251
|$
|444,869
|Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)
|June 30,
|Key Balance Sheet Data:
|2025
|2024
|Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)
|95
|86
|Inventory turnover (DSI)
|82
|46
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|Condensed Cash Flow Data:
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows used in operating activities
|$
|(15,585
|)
|$
|(27,666
|)
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|(6,361
|)
|(6,174
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities and other
|(5,135
|)
|(20,812
|)
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|(27,081
|)
|$
|(54,652
|)
|Capital expenditures
|$
|(4,816
|)
|$
|(4,627
|)
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Δ (%)
|2025
|2024
|Δ (%)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Net sales
|$
|119,094
|$
|148,619
|(20
|)
|%
|$
|232,347
|$
|238,695
|(3
|)
|%
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
|58,784
|76,599
|(23
|)
|113,410
|130,420
|(13
|)
|Royalty expense
|19,509
|22,394
|(13
|)
|37,677
|36,170
|4
|Amortization of tools and molds
|1,778
|2,041
|(13
|)
|3,224
|3,468
|(7
|)
|Cost of sales
|80,071
|101,034
|(21
|)
|154,311
|170,058
|(9
|)
|Gross profit
|39,023
|47,585
|(18
|)
|78,036
|68,637
|14
|Direct selling expenses
|6,710
|6,255
|7
|15,406
|14,352
|7
|General and administrative expenses
|34,974
|33,594
|4
|68,935
|67,786
|2
|Depreciation and amortization
|122
|93
|31
|235
|180
|31
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|41,806
|39,942
|5
|84,576
|82,318
|3
|Income (loss) from operations
|(2,783
|)
|7,643
|nm
|(6,540
|)
|(13,681
|)
|(52
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Loss from joint ventures
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|25
|72
|(65
|)
|30
|210
|(86
|)
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|(417
|)
|-
|nm
|(417
|)
|-
|nm
|Interest income
|395
|88
|349
|757
|464
|63
|Interest expense
|(145
|)
|(256
|)
|(43
|)
|(300
|)
|(399
|)
|(25
|)
|Income (loss) before benefit from income taxes
|(2,925
|)
|7,547
|nm
|(6,470
|)
|(13,406
|)
|(52
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(606
|)
|2,281
|nm
|(1,769
|)
|(4,447
|)
|(60
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(2,319
|)
|5,266
|nm
|(4,701
|)
|(8,959
|)
|(48
|)
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|-
|280
|nm
|Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
|$
|(2,319
|)
|$
|5,266
|nm
|%
|$
|(4,701
|)
|$
|(9,239
|)
|(49
|)
|%
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(2,319
|)
|$
|5,266
|nm
|%
|$
|(4,701
|)
|$
|(7,909
|)
|(41
|)
|%
|Earnings (loss) per share - basic
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.49
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - basic
|11,146
|10,801
|11,146
|10,577
|Earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|0.47
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|(0.75
|)
|Shares used in earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|11,146
|11,245
|11,146
|10,577
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Δ bps
|2025
|2024
|Δ bps
|Fav/(Unfav)
|Fav/(Unfav)
|Net sales
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|-
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|-
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
|49.3
|51.5
|220
|48.8
|54.5
|570
|Royalty expense
|16.4
|15.1
|(130
|)
|16.2
|15.2
|(100
|)
|Amortization of tools and molds
|1.5
|1.4
|(10.0
|)
|1.4
|1.5
|10
|Cost of sales
|67.2
|68.0
|80
|66.4
|71.2
|480
|Gross profit
|32.8
|32.0
|80
|33.6
|28.8
|480
|Direct selling expenses
|5.6
|4.2
|(140
|)
|6.6
|6.0
|(60
|)
|General and administrative expenses
|29.4
|22.6
|(680
|)
|29.7
|28.4
|(130
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|35.1
|26.9
|(820
|)
|36.4
|34.5
|(190
|)
|Income (loss) from operations
|(2.3
|)
|5.1
|(740
|)
|(2.8
|)
|(5.7
|)
|290
|Other income (expense):
|Other income (expense), net
|-
|-
|-
|0.1
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|(0.4
|)
|-
|(0.2
|)
|-
|Interest income
|0.3
|0.1
|0.3
|0.2
|Interest expense
|(0.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|(0.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Income (loss) before benefit from income taxes
|(2.5
|)
|5.0
|(2.8
|)
|(5.6
|)
|Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|(0.6
|)
|1.5
|(0.8
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Net income (loss)
|(1.9
|)
|3.5
|(2.0
|)
|(3.8
|)
|Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|0.1
|Net income (loss) attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
|(1.9
|)
|%
|3.5
|%
|(2.0
|)
|%
|(3.9
|)
|%
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|(1.9
|)
|%
|3.5
|%
|(2.0
|)
|%
|(3.3
|)
|%
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands)
|(In thousands)
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(2,319
|)
|$
|5,266
|$
|(7,585
|)
|$
|(4,701
|)
|$
|(8,959
|)
|$
|4,258
|Interest expense
|145
|256
|(111
|)
|300
|399
|(99
|)
|Interest income
|(395
|)
|(88
|)
|(307
|)
|(757
|)
|(464
|)
|(293
|)
|Prvisiosn for (benefit from) income taxes
|(606
|)
|2,281
|(2,887
|)
|(1,769
|)
|(4,447
|)
|2,678
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,900
|2,134
|(234
|)
|3,459
|3,648
|(189
|)
|EBITDA
|(1,275
|)
|9,849
|(11,124
|)
|(3,468
|)
|(9,823
|)
|6,355
|Adjustments:
|Other (income) expense, net
|(25
|)
|(72
|)
|47
|(30
|)
|(210
|)
|180
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|3,188
|2,519
|669
|5,740
|5,094
|646
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|417
|-
|417
|417
|-
|417
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|2,305
|$
|12,296
|$
|(9,991
|)
|$
|2,659
|$
|(4,939
|)
|$
|7,598
|Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %
|1.9
|%
|8.3
|%
|-640 bps
|1.1
|%
|(2.1
|)
|%
|320 bps
|Trailing Twelve Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands)
|TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|TTM net income
|$
|38,458
|$
|28,290
|$
|10,168
|Interest expense
|996
|2,545
|(1,549
|)
|Interest income
|(1,134
|)
|(1,605
|)
|471
|Provision for income taxes
|8,210
|2,291
|5,919
|Depreciation and amortization
|9,857
|10,400
|(543
|)
|TTM EBITDA
|56,387
|41,921
|14,466
|Adjustments:
|Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)
|-
|(11
|)
|11
|Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)
|-
|11
|(11
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(122
|)
|(297
|)
|175
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|10,181
|9,176
|1,005
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
|-
|2,154
|(2,154
|)
|Molds and tooling capitalization
|-
|(1,751
|)
|1,751
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|417
|-
|417
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|66,863
|$
|51,203
|$
|15,660
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %
|9.8
|%
|7.6
|%
|220 bps
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(2,319
|)
|$
|5,266
|$
|(7,585
|)
|$
|(4,701
|)
|$
|(7,909
|)
|$
|3,208
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|3,188
|2,519
|669
|5,740
|5,094
|646
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|417
|-
|417
|417
|-
|417
|Tax impact of additional charges
|(896
|)
|(530
|)
|(366
|)
|(1,420
|)
|(1,187
|)
|(233
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|390
|$
|7,255
|$
|(6,865
|)
|$
|36
|$
|(4,002
|)
|$
|4,038
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.67
|$
|(0.64
|)
|$
|0.00
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|0.38
|Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic
|11,146
|10,801
|345
|11,146
|10,577
|569
|Adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|0.65
|$
|(0.62
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.38
|)
|$
|0.38
|Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - diluted
|11,397
|11,245
|152
|11,487
|10,577
|910
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q2
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q2
|Divisions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change
2025 v 2024
| % Change
2024 v 2023
|Divisions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change
2025 v 2024
| % Change
2024 v 2023
|Toys/Consumer Products
|$80,379
|$104,570
|$117,934
|-23.1%
|-11.3%
|Toys/Consumer Products
|$187,817
|$187,480
|$215,827
|0.2%
|-13.1%
|Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up
|46,164
|63,608
|59,669
|-27.4%
|6.6%
|Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up
|101,627
|104,182
|107,512
|-2.5%
|-3.1%
|Action Play & Collectibles
|29,902
|36,555
|52,571
|-18.2%
|-30.5%
|Action Play & Collectibles
|72,783
|69,563
|90,417
|4.6%
|-23.1%
|Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
|4,313
|4,407
|5,694
|-2.1%
|-22.6%
|Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
|13,407
|13,735
|17,898
|-2.4%
|-23.3%
|Costumes
|$38,715
|$44,049
|$48,999
|-12.1%
|-10.1%
|Costumes
|$44,530
|$51,215
|$58,590
|-13.1%
|-12.6%
|Total
|$119,094
|$148,619
|$166,933
|-19.9%
|-11.0%
|Total
|$232,347
|$238,695
|$274,417
|-2.7%
|-13.0%
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q2
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q2
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change
2025 v 2024
| % Change
2024 v 2023
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change
2025 v 2024
| % Change
2024 v 2023
|United States
|$86,990
|$125,837
|$136,187
|-30.9%
|-7.6%
|United States
|$175,934
|$196,267
|$216,630
|-10.4%
|-9.4%
|Europe
|14,657
|10,264
|16,638
|42.8%
|-38.3%
|Europe
|26,467
|15,999
|26,800
|65.4%
|-40.3%
|Latin America
|6,047
|3,239
|3,067
|86.7%
|5.6%
|Latin America
|13,506
|11,235
|12,271
|20.2%
|-8.4%
|Canada
|8,826
|6,288
|6,799
|40.4%
|-7.5%
|Canada
|12,105
|9,658
|10,853
|25.3%
|-11.0%
|Asia
|1,448
|1,268
|1,831
|14.2%
|-30.7%
|Asia
|2,199
|2,233
|3,211
|-1.5%
|-30.5%
|Australia & New Zealand
|886
|1,607
|1,756
|-44.9%
|-8.5%
|Australia & New Zealand
|1,499
|2,953
|3,364
|-49.2%
|-12.2%
|Middle East & Africa
|240
|116
|655
|106.9%
|-82.3%
|Middle East & Africa
|637
|350
|1,288
|82.0%
|-72.8%
|TOTAL JAKKS
|$119,094
|$148,619
|$166,933
|-19.9%
|-11.0%
|Total
|$232,347
|$238,695
|$274,417
|-2.7%
|-13.0%
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q2
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q2
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change
2025 v 2024
| % Change
2024 v 2023
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change
2025 v 2024
| % Change
2024 v 2023
|North America
|$95,816
|$132,125
|$142,986
|-27.5%
|-7.6%
|North America
|$188,039
|$205,925
|$227,483
|-8.7%
|-9.5%
|International
|23,278
|16,494
|23,947
|41.1%
|-31.1%
|International
|44,308
|32,770
|46,934
|35.2%
|-30.2%
|Total
|$119,094
|$148,619
|$166,933
|-19.9%
|-11.0%
|Total
|$232,347
|$238,695
|$274,417
|-2.7%
|-13.0%
|(In thousands)
|QTD Q2
|(In thousands)
|YTD Q2
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change
2025 v 2024
| % Change
2024 v 2023
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
|% Change
2025 v 2024
| % Change
2024 v 2023
|United States
|$86,990
|$125,837
|$136,187
|-30.9%
|-7.6%
|United States
|$175,934
|$196,267
|$216,630
|-10.4%
|-9.4%
|Rest of World
|32,104
|22,782
|30,746
|40.9%
|-25.9%
|Rest of World
|56,413
|42,428
|57,787
|33.0%
|-26.6%
|Total
|$119,094
|$148,619
|$166,933
|-19.9%
|-11.0%
|Total
|$232,347
|$238,695
|$274,417
|-2.7%
|-13.0%