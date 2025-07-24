FinWise Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

- Loan Originations of $1.5 Billion -

MURRAY, Utah, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the “Company”), parent company of FinWise Bank (the “Bank”), today announced results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

Loan originations totaled $1.5 billion, compared to $1.3 billion for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $1.2 billion for the second quarter of the prior year

Net interest income was $14.7 million, compared to $14.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $14.6 million for the second quarter of the prior year

Net income was $4.1 million, compared to $3.2 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $3.2 million for the second quarter of the prior year

Diluted earnings per share (“EPS”) were $0.29 for the quarter, compared to $0.23 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $0.24 for the second quarter of the prior year

Efficiency ratio 1 was 59.5%, compared to 64.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 66.8% for the second quarter of the prior year

was 59.5%, compared to 64.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 66.8% for the second quarter of the prior year Nonperforming loan balances were $39.7 million as of June 30, 2025, compared to $29.9 million as of March 31, 2025, and $27.9 million as of June 30, 2024. Nonperforming loan balances guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) were $21.2 million, $15.1 million, and $16.0 million as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively

“FinWise delivered solid operating and financial momentum coming into the second quarter, as the components of our growth strategy began to successfully come together and the team executed well,” said Kent Landvatter, Chairman and CEO of FinWise Bancorp. “We posted strong loan originations of $1.5 billion, maintained solid revenue and remained disciplined on expense management, all of which contributed to growing profitability. Tangible book value per share also continued to increase, ending the quarter at $13.512. We are also encouraged by the early traction of our new products and remain highly confident that the infrastructure investments of the past two years will support strong, long-term growth and shareholder value.”

1 See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure.

2 See footnote 2 in the “Selected Financial and Other Data” table.



Selected Financial and Other Data

As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Amount of loans originated $ 1,483,179 $ 1,264,604 $ 1,170,904 Net income $ 4,097 $ 3,189 $ 3,180 Diluted EPS $ 0.29 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 Return on average assets 2.0 % 1.7 % 2.1 % Return on average equity 9.2 % 7.4 % 7.9 % Yield on loans 11.70 % 12.31 % 14.89 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 4.07 % 4.01 % 4.80 % Net interest margin 7.81 % 8.27 % 10.31 % Efficiency ratio(1) 59.5 % 64.8 % 66.8 % Tangible book value per share(2) $ 13.51 $ 13.42 $ 12.61 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets(2) 21.6 % 22.0 % 26.8 % Leverage ratio (Bank under CBLR) 18.0 % 18.8 % 20.8 % Full-time equivalent employees 200 196 191

(1) This measure is not a measure recognized under United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, and is therefore considered to be a non-GAAP financial measure. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of this measure to its most comparable GAAP measure. The efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. The Company believes this measure is important as an indicator of productivity because it shows the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

(2) Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. Tangible shareholders’ equity is defined as total shareholders’ equity less goodwill and other intangible assets. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is total shareholder’s equity to total assets. The Company had no goodwill or other intangible assets at the end of any period indicated. The Company has not considered loan servicing rights or loan trailing fee assets as intangible assets for purposes of this calculation. As a result, tangible shareholders’ equity is the same as total shareholders’ equity at the end of each of the periods indicated.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $14.3 million for the prior quarter and $14.6 million for the prior year period. The increase from the prior quarter was primarily due to an increase in the Bank’s average balances for the Strategic Program loans held-for-sale portfolio of $39.8 million and the held for investment portfolio of $31.1 million, partially offset by the reversal of interest on new nonaccrual loans and increased average balances in brokered certificates of deposit accounts. The increase from the prior year period was primarily due to volume increases in loans held-for-sale and held for investment portfolios and rate reductions in the brokered CD portfolio partially offset by growth of deposits, particularly brokered certificates of deposit, to support the growth of the loan portfolio. Our strategy to reduce the risk profile of FinWise by growing our loan portfolio with better credit quality but lower yielding loan products is reflected in the increased net interest income but with a lower average yield compared to earlier periods.

Loan originations totaled $1.5 billion for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.3 billion for the prior quarter and $1.2 billion for the prior year period reflecting new partners ramping up originations and certain long-term partners growing originations.

Net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 7.81%, compared to 8.27% for the prior quarter and 10.31% for the prior year period. The decrease in net interest margin from the prior quarter and prior year period was attributable to accrued interest reversals on loans migrating to nonaccrual status totaling $0.6 million as well as the continued addition of higher quality but lower yielding loans as FinWise continues to diversify and stabilize its loan portfolio.

Provision for Credit Losses

The Company’s provision for credit losses was $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.3 million for the prior quarter and $2.4 million for the prior year period. The increase in the provision for credit losses from the prior quarter and the prior year period resulted primarily from higher net charge-offs and growth of the credit enhanced loan portfolio offset in part by a change in qualitative factors for certain low risk segments of the owner occupied commercial real estate portfolio. Also contributing to the increase in the provision for credit losses from the prior year period was the expansion in both Strategic Program loans held-for-investment and other held for investment loans.

Non-interest Income

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees $ 5,404 $ 4,962 $ 4,035 Gain on sale of loans 1,483 846 356 SBA loan servicing fees, net (96 ) 178 204 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 300 400 (200 ) Credit enhancement income 2,275 85 39 Other miscellaneous income 971 1,339 732 Total non-interest income $ 10,337 $ 7,810 $ 5,166

The increase in non-interest income from the prior quarter was primarily due to increases in credit enhancement income, gain on sale of loans, and increased Strategic Program fees. Credit enhancement income mirrors the provision for credit losses on credit enhanced loans and increased due to the higher credit enhanced loan balances outstanding at June 30, 2025. The gain on sale of loans increased as FinWise increased its sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loan balances to capitalize on favorable market conditions. The higher Strategic Program fees resulted from increased originations. Offsetting these non-interest income increases in part were decreases in SBA loan servicing fees due to an increase in the provision for SBA servicing losses, and a decrease in other miscellaneous income due primarily to a decrease in dividends received from BFG for the quarter.

The increase in non-interest income from the prior year period was primarily due to the increase in credit enhancement income due to the higher credit enhanced loan balance, an increase in Strategic Program fees related to higher originations and the gain on loan sales related to the increased sales of the guaranteed portion of SBA 7(a) loan balances.

Non-interest Expense

Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,491 $ 9,826 $ 8,609 Professional services 949 907 1,282 Occupancy and equipment expenses 445 543 556 Credit enhancement expense 78 11 — Other operating expenses 2,949 3,031 2,771 Total non-interest expense $ 14,912 $ 14,318 $ 13,218

The increase in non-interest expense from the prior quarter resulted from increases in salaries and employee benefits mainly as a result of annual compensation reviews and resulting compensation increases and deferred compensation award amortization, incurred to retain and motivate our employees. The increase in non-interest expense from the prior year period was primarily due to an increase in salaries and employee benefits due mainly to increasing headcount in the first half of 2024, and amortization of deferred compensation awards.

FinWise’s efficiency ratio was 59.5% for the second quarter, a decline from the 64.8% from the prior quarter and 66.8% for the prior year period. The efficiency ratio decline resulted primarily from the increase in credit enhanced income previously discussed. It is anticipated that the efficiency ratio will decline further as revenues are realized in future periods from interest earned on credit enhanced loan balances as well as the BIN sponsorship and payments initiatives developed during 2023 and 2024.

Tax Rate

The Company’s effective tax rate was 24.5% for the second quarter of 2025, compared to 28.1% for the prior quarter and 23.9% for the prior year period. The decrease from the prior quarter was principally due to the change in estimated disallowed compensation expense relative to full year net income expectations. The increase from the prior year period was due primarily to higher estimated disallowed compensation estimates.

Net Income

Net income was $4.1 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter and $3.2 million for the prior year period. The changes in net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to the prior quarter and prior year period are the result of the factors discussed above.

Balance Sheet

The Company’s total assets were $842.5 million as of June 30, 2025, an increase from $804.1 million as of March 31, 2025 and $617.8 million as of June 30, 2024. The increase in total assets from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to continued growth in the Company’s net loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios of $34.1 million and $28.5 million, respectively. The increase in total assets compared to June 30, 2024 was primarily due to increases in the Company’s net loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios of $108.0 million and $80.7 million, respectively, as well as an increase in investment securities available-for-sale of $30.1 million. The increased loan balances are consistent with our strategy to grow the loan portfolio with higher quality lower risk assets.

The following table provides the composition and gross balances of loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) as of the dates indicated:

6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 ($ in thousands) Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans Amount % of total loans SBA $ 246,903 46.6 % $ 246,004 50.0 % $ 249,281 60.2 % Commercial leases 88,957 16.8 % 76,823 15.6 % 56,529 13.7 % Commercial, non-real estate 5,510 1.0 % 3,550 0.7 % 1,999 0.5 % Residential real estate 54,132 10.2 % 55,814 11.3 % 42,317 10.2 % Strategic Program loans 30,699 5.8 % 19,916 4.1 % 17,861 4.3 % Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 77,871 14.7 % 65,920 13.4 % 28,340 6.8 % Non-owner occupied 1,417 0.3 % 1,390 0.3 % 2,134 0.5 % Consumer 24,555 4.6 % 22,806 4.6 % 15,880 3.8 % Total period end loans $ 530,044 100.0 % $ 492,223 100.0 % $ 414,341 100.0 %

Note: SBA loans as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 include $144.3 million, $150.0 million and $147.8 million, respectively, of SBA 7(a) loan balances that are guaranteed by the SBA. The HFI balance on Strategic Program loans with annual interest rates below 36% as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 was $5.7 million, $3.8 million and $2.6 million, respectively.

Total gross loans HFI as of June 30, 2025 increased $37.8 million and $115.7 million compared to March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The Company experienced growth primarily in its commercial real estate - owner occupied and commercial leases consistent with its strategy to increase its loan portfolio with higher quality, lower rate loans. The credit enhanced portfolio of the Strategic Program loans increased $10.4 million in the quarter to $11.7 million consistent with the strategy to serve this need of our Strategic Program customers.

The following table presents the Company’s deposit composition as of the dates indicated:

As of ​ 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 ($ in thousands) Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 120,747 19.0 % $ 123,322 20.4 % $ 107,083 24.9 % Interest-bearing deposits: Demand 67,890 10.7 % 83,410 13.8 % 48,319 11.3 % Savings 11,623 1.8 % 8,888 1.5 % 9,746 2.3 % Money market 21,083 3.3 % 17,939 2.9 % 9,788 2.3 % Time certificates of deposit 413,831 65.2 % 372,200 61.4 % 254,259 59.2 % Total period end deposits $ 635,174 100.0 % $ 605,759 100.0 % $ 429,195 100.0 %

The increase in total deposits as of June 30, 2025 from March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 was driven primarily by increases in brokered time certificates of deposits, which were added to fund loan growth and provide balance sheet liquidity. The increase in total deposits from June 30, 2024 was also driven by an increase in noninterest-bearing demand deposits and interest-bearing demand deposits, primarily due to growth from new and existing customer relationships.

Total shareholders’ equity as of June 30, 2025 increased $4.6 million to $182.0 million from $177.4 million at March 31, 2025. Compared to June 30, 2024, total shareholders’ equity increased by $16.2 million from $165.8 million. The increase from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to the Company’s net income and stock-based compensation. The increase from June 30, 2024 was primarily due to the Company’s net income and stock-based compensation, partially offset by the repurchase of common stock under the Company’s share repurchase program.

Bank Regulatory Capital Ratios

The following table presents the leverage ratios for the Bank as of the dates indicated as determined under the Community Bank Leverage Ratio Framework of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation:

As of Capital Ratios 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Well-Capitalized Requirement Leverage ratio 18.0 % 18.8 % 20.8 % 9.0 %

The decrease in the leverage ratio from the prior quarter and prior year period primarily results from the growth in the loan portfolio exceeding the relative growth in capital from earnings. The Bank’s capital levels remain significantly above the regulatory well-capitalized guidelines as of June 30, 2025.

Share Repurchase Program

Since the share repurchase program’s inception in March 2024, the Company has repurchased and subsequently retired a total of 44,608 shares for $0.5 million. There were no shares repurchased during the second quarter of 2025.

Asset Quality

The recorded balances of nonperforming loans were $39.7 million, or 7.5% of total loans held-for-investment, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $29.9 million, or 6.1% of total loans held-for-investment, as of March 31, 2025 and $27.9 million, or 6.5% of total loans held-for-investment, as of June 30, 2024. The balances of nonperforming loans guaranteed by the SBA were $21.2 million, $15.1 million, and $16.0 million as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily attributable to an increase in the SBA 7(a) loan portfolio being classified as non-accrual mainly due to the negative impact of sustained elevated interest rates on the Company’s small business borrowers. The Company’s allowance for credit losses to total loans held-for-investment was 3.1% as of June 30, 2025 compared to 2.9% as of March 31, 2025 and 3.2% as of June 30, 2024. The increase in the ratio from the prior quarter was primarily due to the provision for credit losses related to the growth of the credit enhanced loan balances offset in part by a change in qualitative factors for a subsegment of owner occupied commercial real estate. The slight decrease in the ratio from the prior year period was primarily due to the shift in our Strategic Program held-for-investment loan balances to programs with lower historical losses and the referenced change in qualitative factors offset in large part by the increase in the allowance for credit losses resulting from the credit enhancement loan portfolio increase.

The Company’s net charge-offs were $2.8 million, $2.2 million and $1.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The increase from the prior quarter and prior year period was primarily due to charge-offs of certain held-for-investment balances upon moving to nonaccrual status.

The following table presents a summary of changes in the allowance for credit losses and credit quality data for the periods indicated:

Three Months Ended ​($ in thousands) 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Allowance for credit losses: Beginning balance $ 14,235 $ 13,176 $ 12,632 Provision for credit losses(1) 4,796 3,307 2,393 Charge-offs Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate (210 ) (7 ) — Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate: Owner occupied (309 ) (68 ) — Non-owner occupied — — — Commercial and industrial — (83 ) (184 ) Consumer (210 ) (11 ) (18 ) Lease financing receivables (133 ) (36 ) (69 ) Strategic Program loans (2,279 ) (2,384 ) (1,962 ) Recoveries Construction and land development — — — Residential real estate 3 3 3 Residential real estate multifamily — — — Commercial real estate: Owner occupied 19 16 — Non-owner occupied — — — Commercial and industrial — 14 15 Consumer 7 3 1 Lease financing receivables 7 (33 ) 7 Strategic Program loans 321 338 309 Ending Balance $ 16,247 $ 14,235 $ 13,127 Credit Quality Data As of and For the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands) 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Nonperforming loans: Guaranteed $ 21,178 $ 15,147 $ 16,036 Unguaranteed 18,561 14,737 11,871 Total nonperforming loans $ 39,739 $ 29,884 $ 27,907 Allowance for credit losses $ 16,247 $ 14,235 $ 13,127 Net charge-offs $ 2,784 $ 2,248 $ 1,898 Total loans held-for-investment $ 530,043 $ 492,223 $ 414,341 Total loans held-for-investment less guaranteed balances $ 385,792 $ 342,259 $ 266,551 Average loans held-for-investment $ 514,222 $ 485,780 $ 400,930 Nonperforming loans to total loans held-for-investment 7.5 % 6.1 % 6.5 % Net charge-offs to average loans held-for-investment (annualized) 2.2 % 1.9 % 1.9 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment 3.1 % 2.9 % 3.2 % Allowance for credit losses to loans held-for-investment less guaranteed balances 4.2 % 4.2 % 4.9 %

(1) Excludes the provision for unfunded commitments.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp is a Utah bank holding company headquartered in Murray, Utah which wholly owns FinWise Bank, a Utah chartered state bank, and FinWise Investment LLC (together “FinWise”). FinWise provides Banking and Payments solutions to fintech brands. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, conducted through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading fintech brands. As part of Strategic Program Lending, FinWise also provides a Credit Enhanced Balance Sheet Program, which addresses the challenges that lending and card programs face diversifying their funding sources and managing capital efficiency. In addition, FinWise manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide flexibility for disciplined balance sheet growth. FinWise is also expanding and diversifying its business model by incorporating Payments (MoneyRails™) and BIN Sponsorship offerings. Through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture, FinWise is well positioned to guide fintechs through a rigorous process to facilitate regulatory compliance. For more information about FinWise visit https://investors.finwisebancorp.com.

FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

($ in thousands; Unaudited) 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents Cash and due from banks $ 9,389 $ 8,155 $ 5,158 Interest-bearing deposits 80,711 112,117 83,851 Total cash and cash equivalents 90,100 120,272 89,009 Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value 30,146 30,138 — Investment securities held-to-maturity, at cost 11,248 12,008 13,942 Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock, at cost 440 440 349 Strategic Program loans held-for-sale, at lower of cost or fair value 147,282 118,769 66,542 Loans held-for-investment, net 506,503 472,402 398,512 Credit enhancement asset 2,469 195 39 Premises and equipment, net 2,976 3,123 4,106 Assets subject to operating leases, net 14,274 10,767 8,720 Accrued interest receivable 2,380 2,708 3,390 Deferred taxes, net 279 290 — SBA servicing asset, net 3,227 3,331 3,689 Investment in Business Funding Group (“BFG”), at fair value 8,400 8,100 8,000 Operating lease right-of-use (“ROU”) assets 3,359 3,555 3,913 Income tax receivable, net 4,100 3,353 2,103 Other assets 15,305 14,678 15,506 Total assets $ 842,488 $ 804,129 $ 617,820 ​ LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 120,747 $ 123,322 $ 107,083 Interest-bearing 514,427 482,437 322,112 Total deposits 635,174 605,759 429,195 Accrued interest payable 3,746 2,750 601 Income taxes payable, net — 962 — Deferred taxes, net — — 1,154 Operating lease liabilities 4,955 5,226 5,788 Other liabilities 16,654 12,071 15,286 Total liabilities 660,529 626,768 452,024 Shareholders’ equity Common stock 13 13 13 Additional paid-in-capital 58,135 57,548 55,441 Retained earnings 123,809 119,781 110,342 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 2 19 — Total shareholders’ equity 181,959 177,361 165,796 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 842,488 $ 804,129 $ 617,820





FINWISE BANCORP

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

($ in thousands, except per share amounts; Unaudited) Three Months Ended 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 18,485 $ 17,155 $ 16,881 Interest on securities 390 390 97 Other interest income 867 991 1,444 Total interest income 19,742 18,536 18,422 Interest expense Interest on deposits 5,014 4,256 3,807 Total interest expense 5,014 4,256 3,807 Net interest income 14,728 14,280 14,615 Provision for credit losses 4,726 3,336 2,385 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 10,002 10,944 12,230 Non-interest income Strategic Program fees 5,404 4,962 4,035 Gain on sale of loans, net 1,483 846 356 SBA loan servicing fees, net (96 ) 178 204 Change in fair value on investment in BFG 300 400 (200 ) Credit enhancement income 2,275 85 39 Other miscellaneous income 971 1,339 732 Total non-interest income 10,337 7,810 5,166 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 10,491 9,826 8,609 Professional services 949 907 1,282 Occupancy and equipment expenses 445 543 556 Credit enhancement expense 78 11 — Other operating expenses 2,949 3,031 2,771 Total non-interest expense 14,912 14,318 13,218 Income before income taxes 5,427 4,436 4,178 Provision for income taxes 1,330 1,247 998 Net income $ 4,097 $ 3,189 $ 3,180 Earnings per share, basic $ 0.31 $ 0.24 $ 0.25 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.29 $ 0.23 $ 0.24 Weighted average shares outstanding, basic 12,781,508 12,716,155 12,627,800 Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted 13,472,394 13,483,647 13,109,708 Shares outstanding at end of period 13,469,725 13,216,903 13,143,560





FINWISE BANCORP

AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELDS, AND RATES

($ in thousands; Unaudited) ​ Three Months Ended ​ 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets: Interest-bearing deposits $ 81,017 $ 867 4.29 % $ 92,794 $ 991 4.33 % $ 105,563 $ 1,444 5.50 % Investment securities 41,920 390 3.73 % 42,314 390 3.74 % 14,795 97 2.65 % Strategic Program loans held-for-sale 119,402 5,636 18.93 % 79,612 4,264 21.72 % 49,000 4,020 33.00 % Loans held-for-investment 514,222 12,849 10.02 % 485,780 12,891 10.76 % 400,930 12,861 12.90 % Total interest-earning assets 756,560 19,742 10.47 % 700,500 18,536 10.73 % 570,288 18,422 12.99 % Noninterest-earning assets 60,638 54,184 46,530 Total assets $ 817,199 $ 754,684 $ 616,818 Interest-bearing liabilities: Demand $ 64,885 $ 579 3.58 % $ 76,403 $ 670 3.56 % $ 47,900 $ 441 3.70 % Savings 10,028 15 0.60 % 9,247 7 0.30 % 10,270 19 0.75 % Money market accounts 17,920 170 3.81 % 17,884 163 3.70 % 9,565 112 4.71 % Certificates of deposit 400,757 4,250 4.25 % 326,920 3,416 4.24 % 251,142 3,235 5.18 % Total deposits 493,590 5,014 4.07 % 430,454 4,256 4.01 % 318,877 3,807 4.80 % Other borrowings 6 — 0.45 % 48 — 0.35 % 142 — 0.35 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 493,596 5,014 4.07 % 430,502 4,256 4.01 % 319,019 3,807 4.80 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 112,627 119,501 108,519 Noninterest-bearing liabilities 32,753 29,644 27,700 Shareholders’ equity 178,223 175,037 161,580 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 817,199 $ 754,684 $ 616,818 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 14,728 6.39 % $ 14,280 6.72 % $ 14,615 8.19 % Net interest margin 7.81 % 8.27 % 10.31 % Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest- bearing liabilities 153.28 % 162.72 % 178.76 %





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited) Efficiency ratio Three Months Ended ​($ in thousands) 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Non-interest expense $ 14,912 $ 14,318 $ 13,218 Net interest income 14,728 14,280 14,615 Total non-interest income 10,337 7,810 5,166 Adjusted operating revenue $ 25,065 $ 22,090 $ 19,781 Efficiency ratio 59.5 % 64.8 % 66.8 %

The following table presents the impact of the credit enhancement program on our efficiency ratio:

Adjusted efficiency ratio Three Months Ended ​($ in thousands) 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 14,912 $ 14,318 $ 13,218 Less: credit enhancement expense 78 11 — Adjusted non-interest expense 14,834 14,307 13,218 Net interest income (GAAP) 14,728 14,280 14,615 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 10,337 7,810 5,166 Less: credit enhancement income 2,275 85 39 Adjusted non-interest income 8,062 7,725 5,127 Adjusted operating revenue $ 22,790 $ 22,005 $ 19,742 Adjusted efficiency ratio 65.1 % 65.0 % 67.0 %

FinWise has entered into agreements with certain of its Strategic Program service providers pursuant to which they provide credit enhancement on loans which protects the Bank by indemnifying or reimbursing the Bank for incurred credit and fraud losses. We estimate and record a provision for expected losses for these Strategic Program loans in accordance with GAAP, which requires estimation of the provision without consideration of the credit enhancement. When the provision for expected losses over the life of the loans that are subject to such credit enhancement is recorded, a credit enhancement asset reflecting the potential future recovery of those losses is also recorded on the balance sheet in the form of non-interest income (credit enhancement income). Reimbursement or indemnification for incurred losses is provided for in the form of a deposit reserve account that is replenished periodically by the respective Strategic Program service provider. Any remaining income on such loans in excess of the amounts retained by FinWise and placed in the deposit reserve account are expensed and paid to the Strategic Program service provider for services provided by the Strategic Program service provider including its legal commitment to indemnify or reimburse all credit losses pursuant to credit enhancement agreements. The credit enhancement asset is reduced as credit enhancement payments and recoveries are received from the Strategic Program service provider or taken from its cash reserve account. If the Strategic Program service provider is unable to fulfill its contracted obligations under its credit enhancement agreement, then the Bank could be exposed to the loss of the reimbursement and credit enhancement income as a result of this counterparty risk. See the following reconciliations of non-GAAP measures for the impact of the credit enhancement on our financial condition and results. Note that these amounts are supplemental and are not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement expenses on total interest income on loans held-for-investment and average yield on loans held-for-investment:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended ($ in thousands; unaudited) 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 Total Average Loans HFI Total Interest Income on Loans HFI Average Yield on Loans HFI Total Average Loans HFI Total Interest Income on Loans HFI Average Yield on Loans HFI Total Average Loans HFI Total Interest Income on Loans HFI Average Yield on Loans HFI Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 514,222 $ 12,849 10.02 % $ 485,780 $ 12,891 10.76 % $ 400,930 $ 12,861 12.90 % Less: credit enhancement expense (78 ) (11 ) — Net of adjustment for credit enhancement expenses $ 514,222 $ 12,771 9.96 % $ 485,780 $ 12,880 10.76 % $ 400,930 $ 12,861 12.90 %

Total interest income on loans held-for-investment net of credit enhancement expense and the average yield on loans held-for-investment net of credit enhancement expense are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement expense on total interest income on loans held-for-investment and the respective average yield on loans held-for-investment, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

The following non-GAAP measures are presented to illustrate the impact of certain credit enhancement expenses on net interest income and net interest margin:

As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended As of and for the Three Months Ended 6/30/2025 3/31/2025 6/30/2024 ($ in thousands; unaudited) Total Average Interest-Earning Assets Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Total Average Interest-Earning Assets Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Total Average Interest-Earning Assets Net Interest Income Net Interest Margin Before adjustment for credit enhancement $ 756,560 $ 14,728 7.81 % $ 700,500 $ 14,280 8.27 % $ 570,288 $ 14,615 10.31 % Less: credit enhancement expense (78 ) (11 ) — Net of adjustment for credit enhancement expenses $ 756,560 $ 14,650 7.77 % $ 700,500 $ 14,269 8.26 % $ 570,288 $ 14,615 10.31 %

Net interest income and net interest margin net of credit enhancement expense are non-GAAP measures that include the impact of credit enhancement expenses on net interest income and net interest margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Non-interest expenses less credit enhancement expenses is a non-GAAP measure presented to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement expense on non-interest expense:

($ in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Total non-interest expense $ 14,912 $ 14,318 $ 13,218 Less: credit enhancement expense (78 ) (11 ) — Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement expenses $ 14,834 $ 14,307 $ 13,218

Total non-interest expense less credit enhancement expense is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement expenses on non-interest expense, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income is a non-GAAP measure to illustrate the impact of credit enhancement income resulting from credit enhanced loans on non-interest income:

($ in thousands; unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Total non-interest income $ 10,337 $ 7,810 $ 5,166 Less: credit enhancement income (2,275 ) (85 ) (39 ) Total non-interest income less credit enhancement income $ 8,062 $ 7,725 $ 5,127

Total non-interest income less indemnification income is a non-GAAP measure that illustrates the impact of credit enhancement income on non-interest income. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is non-interest income.

The following non-GAAP measure is presented to illustrate the effect of the credit enhancement program that creates the credit enhancement on the allowance for credit losses:

($ in thousands; unaudited) As of June 30, 2025 As of March 31, 2025 As of June 30, 2024 Allowance for credit losses $ 16,247 $ 14,235 $ 13,127 Less: allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans (2,469 ) (195 ) (39 ) Allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans $ 13,778 $ 14,040 $ 13,088

The allowance for credit losses excluding the effect of the allowance for credit losses related to credit enhanced loans is a non-GAAP measure that reflects the effect of the credit enhancement program on the allowance for credit losses. The total outstanding balance of loans held-for-investment with credit enhancement as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 was approximately $11.7 million, $1.3 million and $0.4 million, respectively.