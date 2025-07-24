Landmark Bancorp, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings per Share of $0.75 Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 per Share

Manhattan, KS, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (“Landmark”; Nasdaq: LARK) reported diluted earnings per share of $0.75 for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $0.81 per share in the first quarter of 2025 and $0.52 per share in the same quarter of the prior year. Net earnings for the second quarter totaled $4.4 million, compared to $4.7 million in the prior quarter and $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.11%, the return on average equity was 12.25% and the efficiency ratio(1) was 62.8%.

For the first six months of 2025, diluted earnings per share totaled $1.56 compared to $1.01 during the same period in 2024. Net earnings for the first six months of 2025 totaled $9.1 million, compared to $5.8 million in the first six months of 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.16%, the return on average equity was 12.96%, and the efficiency ratio(1) was 63.4%.

Second Quarter 2025 Performance Highlights

 Total gross loans increased in the second quarter 2025 by $42.9 million, an annualized increase of 16.0% over the prior quarter.
 The net interest margin improved 7 basis points to 3.83% compared to 3.76% in prior quarter and 3.25% in the second quarter of the prior year.
 Net interest income increased $564,000, or 4.3%, in the second quarter of 2025, and increased $2.7 million, or 24.7%, from the same quarter of the prior year.
 Deposits increased $23.4 million, or 1.9%, from the same quarter of the prior year, and declined $61.9 million from the prior quarter.
 Total assets increased $46.7 million, or 11.9% annualized, compared to the prior quarter.
 Credit quality remained stable with net charge-offs totaling $40,000 in the second quarter.
 Stockholders’ equity increased $5.7 million, and the ratio of equity to assets increased to 9.13% in the second quarter.
   

In making this announcement, Abby Wendel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Landmark, commented, “I am pleased to report continued strong net earnings this quarter driven by growth in loans and net interest income. Loan demand remained strong in the second quarter of 2025, especially for commercial, commercial real estate and residential mortgage loans as total gross loans increased by $42.9 million or 16.0% annualized. Despite a decrease in total deposits in the second quarter, we have sustained year-over-year growth of $23.4 million, or 1.9%. The strong growth in our loan portfolio led to net interest income growth of 24.7% over the previous year and continued expansion in our net interest margin, which increased to 3.83%. Non-interest income increased by 8.0% this quarter compared to the prior quarter and expenses were well controlled. Credit quality remained solid overall with minimal net charge-offs. A provision for credit losses of $1.0 million was recorded this quarter to reflect the growth in loans and higher reserves against individually evaluated loans on non-accrual. Our strong performance is a direct result of the daily commitment and effort our associates put into making Landmark the top choice for both customers and investors.”

Landmark’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.21 per share, to be paid August 27, 2025, to common stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 13, 2025.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results at 10:00 a.m. (Central time) on Friday, July 25, 2025. Investors may participate via telephone by dialing (833) 470-1428 and using access code 703723. A replay of the call will be available through August 1, 2025, by dialing (855) 762-8306 and using access code 160217.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation. 

Net Interest Income

Net interest income in the second quarter of 2025 totaled $13.7 million representing an increase of $564,000, or 4.3%, compared to the previous quarter and an increase of $2.7 million, or 24.7%, in the same quarter of the prior year. The increase in net interest income this quarter was driven by higher interest income on loans and lower interest expense on deposits. The net interest margin increased to 3.83% during the second quarter from 3.76% during the prior quarter and 3.25% in the second quarter of the prior year. Compared to the previous quarter, interest income on loans increased $791,000 to $17.2 million, due to higher average balances combined with higher yields on loans. Average loan balances increased $33.3 million, while the average tax-equivalent yield on the loan portfolio increased 3 basis points to 6.37%. Interest on investment securities declined slightly due to lower balances, partially offset by higher earning rates. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, interest on deposits decreased $92,000, or 1.8%, due to lower rates and balances. Interest on other borrowed funds increased by $284,000, due to higher average balances. The average rate on interest-bearing deposits decreased 3 basis points to 2.14% while the average rate on other borrowed funds decreased 11 basis points to 4.98% in the second quarter of 2025.

Non-Interest Income

Non-interest income totaled $3.6 million for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $268,000 from the previous quarter. The increase in non-interest income during the second quarter of 2025 was primarily due to increases of $178,000 in gains on sales of loans and $88,000 in fees and service charges.

Non-Interest Expense

During the second quarter of 2025, non-interest expense totaled $11.0 million, an increase of $200,000, or 1.9%, compared to the prior quarter. The increase in non-interest expense was primarily due to increases of $233,000 in data processing expense and $101,000 in other non-interest expense. The increase in data processing expense resulted from the implementation of additional services added and account growth, while the increase in other non-interest expense was primarily due to higher losses at our captive insurance subsidiary. Partially offsetting those increases was a decline in professional fees related to lower consulting and legal expenses during the quarter.

Income Tax Expense

Landmark recorded income tax expense of $944,000 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 17.7% in the second quarter of 2025 compared to 17.8% in the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of June 30, 2025, gross loans totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $42.9 million, or 16.0% annualized since March 31, 2025. During the quarter, loan growth was primarily comprised of one-to-four family residential real estate (growth of $21.5 million), commercial (growth of $13.4 million) and commercial real estate (growth of $10.9 million). Investment securities available-for-sale decreased $3.6 million during the second quarter of 2025 mainly due to maturities. Pre-tax unrealized net losses on the investment securities portfolio decreased from $17.1 million at March 31, 2025, to $13.9 million at June 30, 2025, mainly due to lower market rates for these securities at June 30, 2025.

Period end deposit balances decreased $61.9 million to $1.3 billion at June 30, 2025. The decline in deposits was driven by decreases in money market and checking accounts (decrease of $50.5 million), non-interest-bearing demand deposits (decrease of $16.5 million) and savings (decrease of $1.1 million), partially offset by an increase in certificates of deposit (increase of $6.2 million). The decrease in deposits was primarily driven by a decline in brokered deposits as well as lower core deposit balances at June 30, 2025. Total borrowings increased $105.9 million during the second quarter 2025 to fund asset growth and to offset lower deposit balances. At June 30, 2025, the loan to deposits ratio was 86.6% compared to 79.5% in the prior quarter.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $148.4 million (book value of $25.66 per share) as of June 30, 2025, from $142.7 million (book value of $24.69 per share) as of March 31, 2025. The increase in stockholders’ equity was due mainly to a decrease in accumulated other comprehensive losses (lower unrealized net losses on investment securities) along with net earnings during the quarter. The ratio of equity to total assets increased to 9.13% on June 30, 2025, from 9.04% on March 31, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $13.8 million, or 1.23% of total gross loans on June 30, 2025, compared to $12.8 million, or 1.19% of total gross loans on March 31, 2025. Net loan charge-offs totaled $40,000 in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $23,000 during the first quarter of 2025 and net recoveries of $52,000 in the second quarter of the prior year. A provision for credit losses on loans of $1.0 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2025 compared to no provision in the first quarter of 2025.

Non-performing loans totaled $17.0 million, or 1.52% of gross loans, at June 30, 2025, compared to $13.3 million, or 1.24% of gross loans, at March 31, 2025. Loans 30-89 days delinquent totaled $4.3 million, or 0.39% of gross loans, as of June 30, 2025, compared to $10.0 million, or 0.93% of gross loans, as of March 31, 2025.

About Landmark

Landmark Bancorp, Inc., the holding company for Landmark National Bank, is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “LARK.” Headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas, Landmark National Bank is a community banking organization dedicated to providing quality financial and banking services. Landmark National Bank has 29 locations in 23 communities across Kansas: Manhattan (2), Auburn, Dodge City (2), Fort Scott (2), Garden City, Great Bend (2), Hoisington, Iola, Junction City, La Crosse, Lawrence (2), Lenexa, Louisburg, Mound City, Osage City, Osawatomie, Overland Park, Paola, Pittsburg, Prairie Village, Topeka (2), Wamego and Wellsville, Kansas. Visit www.banklandmark.com for more information.

Contact:
Mark A. Herpich
Chief Financial Officer
(785) 565-2000

Special Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business of Landmark. Forward-looking statements, which may be based upon beliefs, expectations and assumptions of our management and on information currently available to management, are generally identifiable by the use of words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “estimate,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should” or other similar expressions. Additionally, all statements in this press release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made, and Landmark undertakes no obligation to update any statement in light of new information or future events. A number of factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control or predict, could cause actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements. These factors include, among others, the following: (i) the strength of the local, state, national and international economies and financial markets, including the effects of inflationary pressures and future monetary policies of the Federal Reserve in response thereto; (ii) effects on the U.S. economy resulting from the threat or implementation of new, or changes to, existing policies, regulations, regulatory and other governmental agencies and executive orders, including tariffs, immigration policy, regulatory and other governmental agencies, DEI and ESG initiatives, consumer protection, foreign policy and tax regulations; ; (iii) changes in interest rates and prepayment rates of our assets; (iv) increased competition in the financial services sector and the inability to attract new customers, including from non-bank competitors such as credit unions and “fintech” companies; (v) timely development and acceptance of new products and services; (vi) rapid and expensive technological changes implemented by us and other parties in the financial services industry, including third-party vendors, which may be more difficult to implement or more expensive than anticipated or which may have unforeseen consequence to us and our customers, including the development and implementation of tools incorporating artificial intelligence; (vii) our risk management framework; (viii) interruptions in information technology and telecommunications systems and third-party services; (ix) the economic effects of severe weather, natural disasters, widespread disease or pandemics, or other external events; (x) the loss of key executives or employees; (xi) changes in consumer spending; (xii) integration of acquired businesses; (xiii) the commencement, cost and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings and regulatory actions against us or to which the Company may become subject; (xiv) changes in accounting policies and practices, such as the implementation of the current expected credit losses accounting standard; (xv) the economic impact of past and any future terrorist attacks, acts of war, including ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, or threats thereof, and the response of the United States to any such threats and attacks; (xvi) the ability to manage credit risk, forecast loan losses and maintain an adequate allowance for loan losses; (xvii) fluctuations in the value of securities held in our securities portfolio; (xviii) concentrations within our loan portfolio and large loans to certain borrowers (including commercial real estate loans); (xix) the concentration of large deposits from certain clients who have balances above current FDIC insurance limits and may withdraw deposits to diversify their exposure; (xx) the level of non-performing assets on our balance sheets; (xxi) the ability to raise additional capital; (xxii) the occurrence of fraudulent activity, breaches or failures of our or our third-party vendors’ information security controls or cybersecurity-related incidents, including as a result of sophisticated attacks using artificial intelligence and similar tools or as a result of insider fraud; (xxiii) declines in real estate values; (xxiv) the effects of fraud on the part of our employees, customers, vendors or counterparties; (xxv) the Company’s success at managing and responding to the risks involved in the foregoing items; and (xxvi) any other risks described in the “Risk Factors” sections of reports filed by Landmark with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These risks and uncertainties should be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Additional information concerning Landmark and its business, including additional risk factors that could materially affect Landmark’s financial results, is included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

  June 30,  March 31,  December 31,  September 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands) 2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
Assets               
Cash and cash equivalents $25,038  $21,881  $20,275  $21,211  $23,889 
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks  3,463   3,973   4,110   4,363   4,881 
Investment securities available-for-sale, at fair value:                    
U.S. treasury securities  51,624   58,424   64,458   83,753   89,325 
Municipal obligations, tax exempt  100,802   101,812   107,128   112,126   114,047 
Municipal obligations, taxable  75,037   70,614   71,715   75,129   74,588 
Agency mortgage-backed securities  124,979   125,142   129,211   140,004   142,499 
Total investment securities available-for-sale  352,442   355,992   372,512   411,012   420,459 
Investment securities held-to-maturity  3,730   3,701   3,672   3,643   3,613 
Bank stocks, at cost  10,946   6,225   6,618   7,894   9,647 
Loans:                    
One-to-four family residential real estate  377,133   355,632   352,209   344,380   332,090 
Construction and land  26,373   28,645   25,328   23,454   30,480 
Commercial real estate  370,455   359,579   345,159   324,016   318,850 
Commercial  204,303   190,881   192,325   181,652   178,876 
Agriculture  100,348   101,808   100,562   91,986   84,523 
Municipal  6,938   7,082   7,091   7,098   6,556 
Consumer  32,234   31,297   29,679   29,263   29,200 
Total gross loans  1,117,784   1,074,924   1,052,353   1,001,849   980,575 
Net deferred loan (fees) costs and loans in process  (615)  (426)  (307)  (63)  (583)
Allowance for credit losses  (13,762)  (12,802)  (12,825)  (11,544)  (10,903)
Loans, net  1,103,407   1,061,696   1,039,221   990,242   969,089 
Loans held for sale, at fair value  4,773   2,997   3,420   3,250   2,513 
Bank owned life insurance  39,607   39,329   39,056   39,176   38,826 
Premises and equipment, net  19,654   19,886   20,220   20,976   20,986 
Goodwill  32,377   32,377   32,377   32,377   32,377 
Other intangible assets, net  2,275   2,426   2,578   2,729   2,900 
Mortgage servicing rights  3,082   3,045   3,061   3,041   2,997 
Real estate owned, net  167   167   167   428   428 
Other assets  23,904   24,894   26,855   23,309   28,149 
Total assets $1,624,865  $1,578,589  $1,574,142  $1,563,651  $1,560,754 
                     
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                    
Liabilities:                    
Deposits:                    
Non-interest-bearing demand  351,993   368,480   351,595   360,188   360,631 
Money market and checking  562,919   613,459   636,963   565,629   546,385 
Savings  148,092   149,223   145,514   145,825   150,996 
Certificates of deposit  210,897   204,660   194,694   203,860   192,470 
Total deposits  1,273,901   1,335,822   1,328,766   1,275,502   1,250,482 
FHLB and other borrowings  155,110   48,767   53,046   92,050   131,330 
Subordinated debentures  21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651 
Repurchase agreements  5,825   6,256   13,808   9,528   8,745 
Accrued interest and other liabilities  20,002   23,442   20,656   25,229   20,292 
Total liabilities  1,476,489   1,435,938   1,437,927   1,423,960   1,432,500 
Stockholders’ equity:                    
Common stock  58   58   58   55   55 
Additional paid-in capital  95,266   95,148   95,051   89,532   89,469 
Retained earnings  63,612   60,422   56,934   60,549   57,774 
Treasury stock, at cost  -   -   -   (396)  (330)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (10,560)  (12,977)  (15,828)  (10,049)  (18,714)
Total stockholders’ equity  148,376   142,651   136,215   139,691   128,254 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $1,624,865  $1,578,589  $1,574,142  $1,563,651  $1,560,754 


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (unaudited)

  Three months ended,  Six months ended, 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Interest income:                    
Loans $17,186  $16,395  $15,022  $33,581  $29,512 
Investment securities:                    
Taxable  2,163   2,180   2,359   4,343   4,787 
Tax-exempt  701   719   759   1,420   1,523 
Interest-bearing deposits at banks  48   48   40   96   103 
Total interest income  20,098   19,342   18,180   39,440   35,925 
Interest expense:                    
Deposits  5,144   5,236   5,673   10,380   11,130 
FHLB and other borrowings  861   565   1,027   1,426   2,049 
Subordinated debentures  358   357   418   715   830 
Repurchase agreements  52   65   88   117   195 
Total interest expense  6,415   6,223   7,206   12,638   14,204 
Net interest income  13,683   13,119   10,974   26,802   21,721 
Provision for credit losses  1,000   -   -   1,000   300 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses  12,683   13,119   10,974   25,802   21,421 
Non-interest income:                    
Fees and service charges  2,476   2,388   2,691   4,864   5,152 
Gains on sales of loans, net  740   562   648   1,302   1,160 
Bank owned life insurance  278   272   248   550   493 
Losses on sales of investment securities, net  -   (2)  -   (2)  - 
Other  132   138   133   270   315 
Total non-interest income  3,626   3,358   3,720   6,984   7,120 
Non-interest expense:                    
Compensation and benefits  6,234   6,154   5,504   12,388   11,036 
Occupancy and equipment  1,244   1,252   1,294   2,496   2,684 
Data processing  629   396   492   1,025   973 
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights and other intangibles  238   239   256   477   668 
Professional fees  540   745   649   1,285   1,296 
Valuation allowance on real estate held for sale  -   -   979   -   1,108 
Other  2,076   1,975   1,921   4,051   3,881 
Total non-interest expense  10,961   10,761   11,095   21,722   21,646 
Earnings before income taxes  5,348   5,716   3,599   11,064   6,895 
Income tax expense  944   1,015   587   1,959   1,105 
Net earnings $4,404  $4,701  $3,012  $9,105  $5,790 
                     
Net earnings per share (1)                    
Basic $0.76  $0.81  $0.52  $1.58  $1.01 
Diluted  0.75   0.81   0.52   1.56   1.01 
Dividends per share (1)  0.21   0.21   0.20   0.42   0.40 
Shares outstanding at end of period (1)  5,783,312   5,778,610   5,743,044   5,783,312   5,743,044 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic (1)  5,782,555   5,777,593   5,745,310   5,780,930   5,744,381 
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted (1)  5,840,923   5,814,650   5,748,053   5,827,844   5,748,332 
                     
Tax equivalent net interest income $13,851  $13,291  $11,167  $27,142  $22,075 
                     

(1) Share and per share values at or for the periods ended June 30, 2024 have been adjusted to give effect to the 5% stock dividend paid during December 2024.


LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Select Ratios and Other Data (unaudited)

  As of or for the  As of or for the 
  three months ended,  six months ended, 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Performance ratios:                    
Return on average assets (1)  1.11%  1.21%  0.78%  1.16%  0.75%
Return on average equity (1)  12.25%  13.71%  9.72%  12.96%  9.30%
Net interest margin (1)(2)  3.83%  3.76%  3.21%  3.80%  3.16%
Effective tax rate  17.7%  17.8%  16.3%  17.7%  16.0%
Efficiency ratio (3)  62.8%  64.1%  67.9%  63.4%  70.0%
Non-interest income to total income (3)  20.9%  20.4%  25.3%  20.7%  24.7%
                     
Average balances:                    
Investment securities $363,878  $377,845  $437,136  $370,823  $447,034 
Loans  1,081,865   1,048,585   955,104   1,065,317   950,420 
Assets  1,592,939   1,574,295   1,545,816   1,583,669   1,550,739 
Interest-bearing deposits  965,214   979,787   936,237   972,460   935,827 
FHLB and other borrowings  74,007   48,428   72,875   61,288   72,747 
Subordinated debentures  21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651   21,651 
Repurchase agreements  6,683   8,634   11,524   7,653   12,947 
Stockholders’ equity $144,151  $139,068  $124,624  $141,623  $125,235 
                     
Average tax equivalent yield/cost (1):                    
Investment securities  3.34%  3.29%  3.04%  3.32%  2.99%
Loans  6.37%  6.34%  6.33%  6.36%  6.25%
Total interest-bearing assets  5.60%  5.53%  5.29%  5.56%  5.20%
Interest-bearing deposits  2.14%  2.17%  2.44%  2.15%  2.39%
FHLB and other borrowings  4.67%  4.73%  5.67%  4.69%  5.66%
Subordinated debentures  6.63%  6.69%  7.76%  6.66%  7.71%
Repurchase agreements  3.12%  3.05%  3.07%  3.08%  3.03%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  2.41%  2.38%  2.78%  2.40%  2.74%
                     
Capital ratios:                    
Equity to total assets  9.13%  9.04%  8.22%        
Tangible equity to tangible assets (3)  7.15%  6.99%  6.09%        
Book value per share $25.66  $24.69  $22.33         
Tangible book value per share (3) $19.66  $18.66  $16.19         
                     
Rollforward of allowance for credit losses (loans):                    
Beginning balance $12,802  $12,825  $10,851  $12,825  $10,608 
Charge-offs  (103)  (108)  (119)  (211)  (260)
Recoveries  63   85   171   148   305 
Provision for credit losses for loans  1,000   -   -   1,000   250 
Ending balance $13,762  $12,802  $10,903  $13,762  $10,903 
                     
Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $150  $150  $300         
                     
Non-performing assets:                    
Non-accrual loans $16,984  $13,280  $5,007         
Accruing loans over 90 days past due  -   -   -         
Real estate owned  167   167   428         
Total non-performing assets $17,151  $13,447  $5,435         
                     
Loans 30-89 days delinquent $4,321  $9,977  $1,872         
                     
Other ratios:                    
Loans to deposits  86.62%  79.48%  77.50%        
Loans 30-89 days delinquent and still accruing to gross loans outstanding  0.39%  0.93%  0.19%        
Total non-performing loans to gross loans outstanding  1.52%  1.24%  0.51%        
Total non-performing assets to total assets  1.06%  0.85%  0.35%        
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans outstanding  1.23%  1.19%  1.11%        
Allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans  81.03%  96.40%  217.76%        
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1)  0.01%  0.01%  -0.02%  0.01%  -0.01%


(1)Information is annualized.
(2)Net interest margin is presented on a fully tax equivalent basis, using a 21% federal tax rate.
(3)Non-GAAP financial measures. See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section of this press release for a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP equivalent.
   

LANDMARK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Finacials Measures (unaudited)

  As of or for the  As of or for the 
  three months ended,  six months ended, 
  June 30,  March 31,  June 30,  June 30,  June 30, 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2025  2025  2024  2025  2024 
                
Non-GAAP financial ratio reconciliation:                    
Total non-interest expense $10,961  $10,761  $11,095  $21,722  $21,646 
Less: foreclosure and real estate owned expense  49   (50)  39   (1)  (11)
Less: amortization of other intangibles  (151)  (152)  (171)  (303)  (341)
Less: valuation allowance on real estate held for sale  -   -   (979)  -   (1,108)
Adjusted non-interest expense (A)  10,859   10,559   9,984   21,418   20,186 
                     
Net interest income (B)  13,683   13,119   10,974   26,802   21,721 
                     
Non-interest income  3,626   3,358   3,720   6,984   7,120 
Less: losses on sales of investment securities, net  -   2   -   2   - 
Less: gains on sales of premises and equipment and foreclosed assets  (9)  -   -   (9)  9 
Adjusted non-interest income (C) $3,617  $3,360  $3,720  $6,977  $7,129 
                     
Efficiency ratio (A/(B+C))  62.8%  64.1%  67.9%  63.4%  70.0%
Non-interest income to total income (C/(B+C))  20.9%  20.4%  25.3%  20.7%  24.7%
                     
Total stockholders’ equity $148,376  $142,651  $128,254         
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (34,652)  (34,803)  (35,277)        
Tangible equity (D) $113,724  $107,848  $92,977         
                     
Total assets $1,624,865  $1,578,589  $1,560,754         
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets  (34,652)  (34,803)  (35,277)        
Tangible assets (E) $1,590,213  $1,543,786  $1,525,477         
                     
Tangible equity to tangible assets (D/E)  7.15%  6.99%  6.09%        
                     
Shares outstanding at end of period (F)  5,783,312   5,778,610   5,743,044         
                     
Tangible book value per share (D/F) $19.66  $18.66  $16.19         

