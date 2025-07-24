Remittix Announces Wallet Beta Launch As Interest From XRP and ADA Communities Grows





KOSICE, Slovakia, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With hype building across the crypto community, Remittix , the low-fee crypto disrupting traditional remittance infrastructures, has announced the beta launch date of its new multi-chain crypto wallet, to cater to Ethereum, Solana, and more.

This comes on the heels of overwhelming interest from both the XRP and Cardano (ADA) communities, both of which are known for their passion for utility-led blockchain projects.

With over $17 million raised in its presale and 563 million tokens sold, Remittix continues to drive the attention of savvy investors, DeFi enthusiasts, and blockchain developers looking for the subsequent high-income crypto with real-world utility.





Wallet Beta Release – Q3 2025

Remittix Wallet is envisioned for the next-generation global crypto user, especially in the emerging markets where high remittance fees and slow transactions are a constant frustration. Beta testers will get to experience:

Secure transfers and storage on Ethereum and Solana

Forward-looking architecture for XRP and Cardano integration

Early exposure to Remittix staking and passive yield features

staking and passive yield features An opportunity to win a share of the $250,000 Remittix Giveaway

A 50% token reward for current presale participants



This wallet will be the foundation of Remittix's bigger picture: making it possible for users to make lightning-fast, low-cost crypto payments across borders, without banks or middlemen.

XRP and ADA Users Fuel Remittix Momentum

Remittix quotes a sharp rise in waitlist signups and presale purchases from users across XRP and ADA Telegram and Reddit communities. Why? A good, chain-agnostic wallet that provides the value that most networks promise but few deliver—availability, affordability, and actual utility.

Our infrastructure is talking the same language as XRP and Cardano users—technology that performs, not hype that expires. This beta wallet is for them, said a Remittix product lead.

Real-World Utility: The Crypto-to-Fiat Vision Behind Remittix

While the Remittix Wallet beta will focus on multi-chain crypto transactions and staking, the broader mission is much bigger: creating a bridge between crypto and real-world fiat use. In future updates, Remittix plans to add local off-ramp solutions, allowing users to easily cash out stablecoins for local currency.

That is, not just holding crypto—but spending it.

The future vision involves:

Crypto-to-fiat payout rails for underbanked users

Support for mobile money platforms and local payment agents

Faster settlements than traditional banks

Borderless, bankless payments with real value in daily life

It's a future where users in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America can receive USDT or ETH—and instantly convert it to local currency, skipping high fees and slow processes.

Presale Momentum Builds

Remittix's ongoing presale hasn't only surpassed the $17 million mark but is accelerating as word gets out through crypto staking forums and altcoin investor groups. As it offers low gas fee support, DeFi hardware, and multi-chain support, the token is picking up speed as one of 2025's hottest new crypto launches.

Investors can join the presale and receive their bonus tokens using the official Remittix website. The Q3 2025 introduction of beta wallets will mark the beginning, and the support for additional blockchains such as Cardano and XRP is in planning.

About Remittix

Remittix is a DeFi protocol working towards simplifying cross-border payments using low-gas-cost crypto networks. It is built to scale on Ethereum, Solana, Cardano, and more, and its functionalities include staking, simple transfers, and a multi-chain wallet, designed for the billions of underbanked and unbanked users around the world.

