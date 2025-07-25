Management changes in Inbank’s subsidiary companies

AS Inbank has updated its group-wide governance principles, including the articles of association, resulting in changes to the management across several significant subsidiaries.

As of 10 July 2025, AS Inbank CFO and Member of the Management Board Marko Varik was recalled from the Supervisory Board of AS Inbank Finance and appointed to its Management Board. AS Inbank Finance Management Board consists of Marko Varik, AS Inbank Head of Growth and Business Development Piret Paulus and Head of Baltic Business and Member of the Management Board Margus Kastein. On the same date, AS Inbank Chief of Staff and Member of the Management Board Ivar Kurvits, was appointed to the Supervisory Board. The three-member Supervisory Board of AS Inbank Finance now includes AS Inbank CEO and Chairman of the Management Board Priit Põldoja, Head of Risk Control and Member of the Management Board Evelin Lindvers and Ivar Kurvits.

As of 26 May 2025, the new Management Board Members of Inbank Ventures OÜ are Margus Kastein and Ivar Kurvits. The three-member Management Board of Inbank Ventures OÜ also includes Marko Varik.

As of 2 June 2025, Inbank’s Head of Baltic Credit Underwriting Gatis Bergs, was recalled from the Management Board of Inbank Latvia SIA. The three-member Management Board of Inbank Latvia SIA now consists of Inbank Latvia Country Manager Dainis Skrinda, Head of Credit Risk Control Juris Filipovs and Margus Kastein.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 5,600 merchants, Inbank has 941,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across 7 markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee



