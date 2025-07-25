AS Tallinna Vesi will hold an Investor Conference Webinar to introduce the results for the 2nd quarter of 2025

AS Tallinna Vesi invites its shareholders, investors, analysts, and other stakeholders to join its investor conference webinar, introducing the results for the 2nd quarter and 6 months of 2025.

The webinar is scheduled for 01 August 2025 at 11:00 am (EET) and will be held in English. The webinar will be hosted by Aleksandr Timofejev, Chief Executive Officer, and Taavi Gröön, Chief Financial Officer.

The questions will be answered by Aleksandr Timofejev and Taavi Gröön after the presentation. We encourage participants to send their questions before the webinar takes place, by 9:00 am (EET) on 01 August at the latest, to kommunikatsioon@tvesi.ee. Questions can also be asked during the webinar.

To join the webinar, please register via following link.

The registration will be open until 01 August at 9:00 am (EET). You will receive a link to the webinar.

The webinar will be recorded and made available online for everyone on the company’s website at www.tallinnavesi.ee and on AS Tallinna Vesi YouTube account.

Taavi Gröön

Chief Financial Officer

AS Tallinna Vesi

(372) 62 62 200

kommunikatsioon@tvesi.ee