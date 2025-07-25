Transaction in Own Shares

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
25 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 24 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 459.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 464.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):461.920333

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,190,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,555,455 have voting rights and 3,792,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE461.92033315,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
686459.5008:28:57LSE  
172459.5008:28:57LSE  
144459.5008:28:57LSE  
410462.0009:04:32LSE  
919462.0009:04:32LSE  
63461.5009:04:38LSE  
2461.5009:04:38LSE  
14461.5009:04:38LSE  
204461.5009:10:33LSE  
617462.5009:43:58LSE  
189462.5009:44:31LSE  
454462.0009:50:17LSE  
51462.0009:50:17LSE  
189462.0010:00:30LSE  
189462.0010:00:43LSE  
277461.5010:09:11LSE  
12461.0010:28:56LSE  
598462.0010:43:23LSE  
16462.5011:02:18LSE  
464462.5011:02:18LSE  
189462.0011:37:32LSE  
439462.0011:40:08LSE  
189462.0012:15:00LSE  
122464.0013:15:03LSE  
189464.5013:15:08LSE  
98464.5013:32:00LSE  
68464.5013:32:00LSE  
662464.5013:32:00LSE  
840464.5013:42:31LSE  
954464.5013:42:31LSE  
444463.5013:42:53LSE  
220463.0013:43:16LSE  
16462.0013:53:04LSE  
21462.0013:55:00LSE  
332462.0013:58:08LSE  
489461.5014:04:23LSE  
811461.0014:21:37LSE  
189460.5014:36:01LSE  
932460.5014:57:26LSE  
536460.5014:57:26LSE  
329459.5015:02:00LSE  
626459.5015:02:00LSE  
25460.0015:16:38LSE  
576460.0015:16:38LSE  
34460.0015:16:38LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


