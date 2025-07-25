Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program
Bekaert announces today that it has completed the third tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started 16 May 2025 and ended on 23 July 2025, the company repurchased 707 044 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 25 million.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 82 731 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|17 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 031
|37.23
|37.35
|37.10
|373 454
|MTF CBOE
|4 469
|37.23
|37.40
|37.00
|166 381
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|18 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 355
|37.26
|37.45
|36.95
|385 827
|MTF CBOE
|4 145
|37.27
|37.40
|36.95
|154 484
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|21 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|37.74
|37.95
|37.50
|377 400
|MTF CBOE
|6 500
|37.73
|37.95
|37.55
|245 245
|MTF Turquoise
|1 300
|37.70
|37.80
|37.55
|49 010
|MTF Aquis
|1 400
|37.71
|37.80
|37.55
|52 794
|22 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|10 000
|37.59
|37.80
|37.20
|375 900
|MTF CBOE
|6 627
|37.59
|37.80
|37.20
|249 109
|MTF Turquoise
|1 550
|37.59
|37.80
|37.20
|58 265
|MTF Aquis
|1 422
|37.60
|37.80
|37.20
|53 467
|23 July 2025
|Euronext Brussels
|9 543
|37.90
|38.40
|37.55
|361 680
|MTF CBOE
|5 389
|37.82
|38.35
|37.55
|203 812
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|Total
|82 731
|37.55
|38.40
|36.95
|3 106 828
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 July 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|18 July 2025
|200
|37.10
|37.10
|37.10
|7 420
|21 July 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|22 July 2025
|1 800
|37.14
|37.50
|36.90
|66 852
|23 July 2025
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|2 000
|74 272
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|17 July 2025
|1 200
|37.18
|37.30
|37.05
|44 616
|18 July 2025
|200
|37.40
|37.40
|37.40
|7 480
|21 July 2025
|1 000
|37.72
|37.90
|37.50
|37 720
|22 July 2025
|200
|37.80
|37.80
|37.80
|7 560
|23 July 2025
|2 200
|37.87
|38.40
|37.45
|83 314
|Total
|4 800
|180 690
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 122 shares.
On 23 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 328 071 own shares, or 4.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
