Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program

Bekaert announces today that it has completed the third tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started 16 May 2025 and ended on 23 July 2025, the company repurchased 707 044 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 25 million.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 82 731 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 17 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 031 37.23 37.35 37.10 373 454 MTF CBOE 4 469 37.23 37.40 37.00 166 381 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 18 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 355 37.26 37.45 36.95 385 827 MTF CBOE 4 145 37.27 37.40 36.95 154 484 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — 21 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 37.74 37.95 37.50 377 400 MTF CBOE 6 500 37.73 37.95 37.55 245 245 MTF Turquoise 1 300 37.70 37.80 37.55 49 010 MTF Aquis 1 400 37.71 37.80 37.55 52 794 22 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 10 000 37.59 37.80 37.20 375 900 MTF CBOE 6 627 37.59 37.80 37.20 249 109 MTF Turquoise 1 550 37.59 37.80 37.20 58 265 MTF Aquis 1 422 37.60 37.80 37.20 53 467 23 July 2025 Euronext Brussels 9 543 37.90 38.40 37.55 361 680 MTF CBOE 5 389 37.82 38.35 37.55 203 812 MTF Turquoise — MTF Aquis — Total 82 731 37.55 38.40 36.95 3 106 828

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 July 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 18 July 2025 200 37.10 37.10 37.10 7 420 21 July 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 July 2025 1 800 37.14 37.50 36.90 66 852 23 July 2025 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 000 74 272





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 17 July 2025 1 200 37.18 37.30 37.05 44 616 18 July 2025 200 37.40 37.40 37.40 7 480 21 July 2025 1 000 37.72 37.90 37.50 37 720 22 July 2025 200 37.80 37.80 37.80 7 560 23 July 2025 2 200 37.87 38.40 37.45 83 314 Total 4 800 180 690

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 122 shares.

On 23 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 328 071 own shares, or 4.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment