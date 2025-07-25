Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program
Bekaert announces today that it has completed the third tranche of its € 200 million share buyback program. During the tranche, which started 16 May 2025 and ended on 23 July 2025, the company repurchased 707 044 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 25 million.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 82 731 shares. The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
17 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 03137.2337.3537.10373 454
 MTF CBOE4 46937.2337.4037.00166 381
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
18 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 35537.2637.4536.95385 827
 MTF CBOE4 14537.2737.4036.95154 484
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
21 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 00037.7437.9537.50377 400
 MTF CBOE6 50037.7337.9537.55245 245
 MTF Turquoise1 30037.7037.8037.5549 010
 MTF Aquis1 40037.7137.8037.5552 794
22 July 2025Euronext Brussels10 00037.5937.8037.20375 900
 MTF CBOE6 62737.5937.8037.20249 109
 MTF Turquoise1 55037.5937.8037.2058 265
 MTF Aquis1 42237.6037.8037.2053 467
23 July 2025Euronext Brussels9 54337.9038.4037.55361 680
 MTF CBOE5 38937.8238.3537.55203 812
 MTF Turquoise    
 MTF Aquis    
Total 82 73137.5538.4036.953 106 828

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 17 July 2025 to 23 July 2025:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
17 July 202500.000.000.000
18 July 202520037.1037.1037.107 420
21 July 202500.000.000.000
22 July 20251 80037.1437.5036.9066 852
23 July 202500.000.000.000
Total2 000   74 272


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
17 July 20251 20037.1837.3037.0544 616
18 July 202520037.4037.4037.407 480
21 July 20251 00037.7237.9037.5037 720
22 July 202520037.8037.8037.807 560
23 July 20252 20037.8738.4037.4583 314
Total4 800   180 690

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 31 122 shares.

On 23 July 2025 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 328 071 own shares, or 4.42% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

