Contract Textile Market to Reach USD 22.11 Billion by 2032 | Growth Driven by Demand Across Hospitality, Healthcare, and Institutional Sectors

Austin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contract textile market was valued at USD 15.22 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 22.11 billion by 2032, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.78% from 2025 to 2032.

The expansion of industrial and institutional infrastructure, along with a growing focus on hygiene, safety, and design customization, are also factors driving market growth.

Commercial fabrics are specifically designed for high performance (i.e., fire-resistant, antibacterial, stain-resistant, long-lasting, etc.). The rising popularity of sustainable and low-VOC (volatile organic compound) textiles, especially in LEED-certified buildings and green hotels, has also reinforced market growth. Moreover, the smart and responsive textiles are widely being produced by manufacturers to meet demand from high-tech industries such as healthcare and offices.





The U.S. contract textile market size was USD 2.97 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 4.7 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.14% over the forecast period of 2025-2032. It is due to its mature commercial infrastructure, rigorous regulations, and the presence of major contract textile vendors. The country is home to a well-developed hospitality, healthcare, and corporate real estate market, all of which account for significant demand for contract textiles for upholstery, drapery, and wall coverings. Further demand is generated by the requirement for high-performance, flame-resistant, durable fabrics in U.S. building codes and fire safety standards.

Key Players:

Beaulieu International Group

Camira Fabrics Ltd.

Panaz

Sunbury Design

Successori REDA S.p.A.

MOHAWK Industries, Inc.

ARC-COM

Architex

CTL Leather

Designtex

Contract Textile Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 15.22 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 22.11 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.78% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Application (Decorative Textile, Textile Floor Covering, Textile Wall Covering, Manufactured Products)

• By End-Use (Office Spaces, HORECA, Healthcare, Public Buildings, Others) Key Drivers • Expansion of the commercial construction sector drives the market growth.

By Application

The decorative textiles product segment dominated the contract textiles market in 2024, contributing about 46.23% of the global market revenue. Their high demand in end-user industries, including hospitality, commercial offices, healthcare, and educational institutes, is the major factor for their dominance. Decorative textiles, such as curtains, drapes, cushions, and walls, do more than just add to the décor - they play a role in acoustic control, privacy, and even help to influence the ambience of interior spaces. As branding and the guest experience and up-to-date interior design trends are increasingly in demand, particularly in hotels, resorts, and luxury homes, demand for individualized, color-coordinated, and environmentally friendly decorative fabrics has increased.

By End User

The office spaces segment accounted for the highest market share of around 32% in 2024. That’s because we’re always in need of functional but stylish offices to keep our workforces comfortable and the corporate cogs turning. The more companies spend on redesigning workspaces to boost productivity and lure talent, the more they spend on contract textiles, that is, acoustic panels, upholstery, window coverings, and floor coverings. These fabrics must be capable of satisfying tough durability, flammability, and soil-free standards and yet be aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic. Performance textiles, which can be tailored to a range of rigorous design pro­ve­­nances for design backgrounds and aesthetic requirements, are finally coming into their own in the era of open-plan offices, collaborative areas, and wellness-driven design.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific Accounted for 38.73% of Market Share in 2024

Asia Pacific is the largest region field of contract textile during the forecast period, accounting for about 38.73% in 2024. Its industrial heritage is due to its growing manufacturing sector, accelerated urbanization as well as commercial institutions. All segments of the hotel, healthcare and office sectors have been impacted by this growth and nations such as China, South Korea, Japan and India have become significant drivers to the demand for contract textiles and anti-microbial treatments with Ajanta Chemicals planning to capitalize on the opportunity. The region has emerged as the global hub for textile manufacturing, given lower cost of production, raw material and availability of skilled manpower. Moreover, rising disposable income and government investment in infrastructure projects are driving growth for the textiles market with an enhanced visual appeal and higher performance.

Recent Developments

April 2025 – Maharam (U.S.) launched a new line of contract textiles made from ocean-bound recycled plastic, catering to corporate office interiors and hotel projects aiming for LEED and WELL certifications. The launch includes acoustic panels, wall coverings, and high-durability upholstery.

– Maharam (U.S.) launched a new line of contract textiles made from ocean-bound recycled plastic, catering to corporate office interiors and hotel projects aiming for LEED and WELL certifications. The launch includes acoustic panels, wall coverings, and high-durability upholstery. January 2025 – Svensson (Sweden) expanded its production facility in Kinna to meet growing demand for fire-retardant and climate-adaptive textiles in hospitals and educational institutions across Europe.

