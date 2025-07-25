Rhino Metals’ Don Suggs Shares Insights as Gun Safe Selection Expert in HelloNation

CALDWELL, Idaho, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What should a buyer know before investing in a gun safe? According to an article in HelloNation , the decision requires careful evaluation of size, steel construction, locking mechanisms, and installation logistics. Don Suggs of Rhino Metals in Caldwell, Idaho, emphasizes that beyond visual appeal and price, a gun safe must fulfill its core purpose—providing security for firearms, documents, and valuables. He explains that choosing a safe based solely on current storage needs can be shortsighted, particularly for owners planning future acquisitions. Adjustable shelving and spacious interiors help prevent overcrowding and improve usability over time.

Suggs also notes that steel thickness and door integrity are key differentiators in security performance. Safes constructed with thinner steel may be more affordable, but they compromise resistance to forced entry. A steel gauge of 12 or lower is generally recommended. Locking mechanisms, whether mechanical, digital, or biometric, must align with the user’s reliability and accessibility preferences. Redundant locking systems can add another layer of protection.

Finally, Suggs advises paying attention to where and how the safe will be installed. Door swing direction, wall clearance, and even the weight-bearing capacity of the floor can affect functionality and long-term satisfaction. In short, treating a gun safe as a security appliance, rather than a furniture piece, results in better outcomes. These detailed recommendations are shared by Suggs in What to Know Before You Buy a Gun Safe , published by HelloNation.

