Pediatric Dentist Dr. Elisa J. Velazquez of Ocean Pediatric Dental Associates Shares Insights on When Children Should First Visit the Dentist in HelloNation

TOMS RIVER, N.J., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When is the right time for a child’s first dental appointment? According to HelloNation , the standard recommendation from pediatric dental experts is that children should see a dentist by their first birthday or within six months of the appearance of their first tooth. Dr. Elisa J. Velazquez of Ocean Pediatric Dental Associates in Toms River, New Jersey, underscores the importance of this early introduction, emphasizing that it allows practitioners to assess oral development, provide personalized care guidance, and detect early signs of dental disease.

Although baby teeth are temporary, Dr. Velazquez points out that conditions such as dental caries can develop shortly after the first tooth erupts. These early-stage concerns may have long-term implications, from nutritional issues to improper alignment of permanent teeth. By establishing dental care early, clinicians can deliver proactive, conservative interventions while also educating parents on critical habits including brushing technique, feeding practices, and pacifier use.

The article also highlights how early visits promote positive emotional experiences for young patients. Dr. Velazquez notes that introducing dental care in a non-invasive, familiar way during infancy builds a sense of comfort and routine. This often leads to reduced anxiety and better cooperation in future visits, making long-term care more effective. Additionally, clinicians can monitor for developmental conditions such as enamel hypoplasia or thumb-sucking, and advise parents accordingly to avoid more intensive treatments later on.

Establishing dental care early supports a lifetime of healthier habits and clinical outcomes. In the article, When Should My Child First Visit the Dentist? , Dr. Velazquez explains how early dental evaluations foster preventative care strategies and consistent engagement, greatly lowering the risk of serious dental issues in adolescence.

