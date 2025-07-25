HTX Hot Listings Weekly Recap (July 15 - 21): Ethereum Leads the Rally as Market Trends Ignite Wealth Effect





HTX Hot Listings Weekly Recap

PANAMA CITY, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTX, a leading global crypto exchange, recorded robust performance from its newly listed and featured assets during the third week of July. The period was characterized by an intensified rotation of trending narratives across the crypto market, with capital increasingly shifting from established mainstream assets to promising emerging tokens and high-potential sectors.

Ethereum ($ETH) once again stood out as the "hottest mainstream asset", gaining an impressive 23% and reinforcing its appeal as a core market anchor. This consistent performance positions ETH as a primary allocation target for capital seeking both safety and stable growth. The escalating ETH 2.0 staking yields, the flourishing Layer 2 ecosystem, and sustained institutional accumulation continue to solidify ETH's status as a core asset for substantial investments.

Crucially, HTX’s strategic selection of key new listings proved highly effective, with several tokens across categories such as Meme, NFT, DeFi, Social, and Infrastructure more than doubling in value within a single week. Below is a highlight of the week's top performers:

Emerging Assets Fuel Gains, Boosting the Wealth Effect

Ani Grok Companion ($ANI): Crowned the week's top gainer with a staggering 137% increase in just seven days. This AI+Meme project blends the "gooning" meme with xAI and Elon Musk's Grok image, combining AI trends with community-driven content creation. Driven by organic community buzz, innovative gameplay, and short-term trading opportunities, ANI was one of the platform's fastest-growing tokens by trading volume.

Infrastructure and Public Chain Sectors Rotate Actively with Layer 1 Market Heating Up

A notable structural rotation took place this week in the Layer 1 sector, with several key tokens experiencing sharp upward moves.

Conflux ($CFX): Rose 104% over the week. Conflux operates as a public Layer 1 blockchain, designed to power dApps, e-commerce, and Web 3.0 infrastructure by offering superior scalability, decentralization, and security compared to existing protocols. $CFX performed exceptionally well, driven by increased on-chain activity in Asia and the rollout of ecosystem support programs.

HTX Hot Token Listing Winners

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To learn more about HTX, please visit https://www.htx.com/ or HTX Square

