Elijah Walters of Liv Home Professionals Shares Insights on Aging in Place and Home Safety in HelloNation

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the best home modifications for aging in place? Elijah Walters of Liv Home Professionals in Rochester addresses this question in a HelloNation article that explores how tailored safety upgrades can allow homeowners to maintain their independence as mobility needs change. With experience managing accessibility renovations, Walters outlines practical ways to adapt a home to support aging residents.

One of the first barriers many face is at the front door. A single step can be a serious obstacle for those using wheelchairs or walkers. Walters explains that installing ramps with proper grading and handrails can make home access safer and more reliable in all seasons. Inside the home, multi-level layouts often require stairlifts to provide secure access to all floors. These devices not only reduce fall risks but also preserve the use of upper-level rooms that might otherwise be abandoned.

Bathrooms are another high-risk area, and the article details how fall prevention begins with upgrades like non-slip flooring, walk-in tubs, grab bars, and better spacing. Walters also points out that adjusting fixture heights for sinks and toilets can improve usability without requiring a full remodel.

Each home, he says, needs a personalized approach. From widened doorways to enhanced lighting and layout adjustments, the goal is to enhance safety while preserving familiarity and comfort. By planning ahead and addressing both structural and subtle design needs, families can prepare a space that allows older adults to continue living in the place they know best. The full article, Home Modifications That Support Aging in Place , offers a clear roadmap for making homes safer for long-term, independent living.

