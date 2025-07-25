Home Improvement Expert Dave Colver of Piscitello's Home Center Shares Insights on Winter Door Prep in HelloNation

EASTON, Pa., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What’s the smartest time to start preparing your home’s doors and windows for the cold months ahead? According to this article in HelloNation , summer is the optimal season to address winter door prep. Dave Colver of Piscitello’s Home Center in Easton, Pennsylvania, explains that homeowners who act now can avoid costly heat loss and weather-related issues when temperatures drop. Warm, dry conditions make it easier to inspect, repair, or replace weather-exposed components before cold weather creates urgency or delays.

The article outlines how small steps taken during summer home maintenance can lead to big benefits in winter comfort and energy efficiency. Checking for drafts, replacing weather stripping, sealing thresholds, and inspecting for rot are all recommended tasks. Colver notes that summer also allows for custom-fit storm windows and energy-efficient door upgrades to be ordered and installed with less disruption and greater scheduling flexibility. By focusing on sealing drafts and enhancing insulation early, homeowners can reduce heating costs and avoid emergency repairs when cold weather hits.

Colver's experience highlights the importance of seasonal home prep and proactive planning. Contractors and suppliers are more available during the summer, making this the right time to assess and improve a home’s energy resilience. As the article emphasizes, thoughtful preparation during warm weather results in better performance when it matters most.

The full article, Why Summer is the Best Time to Prep for Winter Doors and Windows , provides a comprehensive guide to smart upgrades that protect against the elements and improve winter comfort.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e347298-e9c3-4f8b-896e-cd0cb5fabede