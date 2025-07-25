Castle Biosciences’ Founder, President and CEO Derek Maetzold Named a Most Admired CEO by the Houston Business Journal





FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its founder, president and chief executive officer Derek Maetzold has been named a 2025 Most Admired CEO by the Houston Business Journal. This prestigious honor celebrates leaders who have demonstrated outstanding financial stewardship, fostered inclusive and thriving workplace cultures, and made meaningful contributions to the greater Houston community.

“Derek's visionary leadership and unwavering values have shaped Castle Biosciences into what it is today: a company focused on improving patient outcomes through innovative diagnostic tests for skin cancers, Barrett's esophagus and uveal melanoma,” said Frank Stokes, chief financial officer of Castle Biosciences. “Over nearly two decades, his leadership approach has exemplified how great vision and values can drive meaningful progress – building a company culture where patient needs remain at the center of strategic decisions and where personalized disease insights can translate into better care for those who need it most.”

“I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the Houston Business Journal,” said Maetzold. "This award validates our core belief that lasting impact comes from doing right by our team and never losing sight of the patients who depend on our work.”

The award recipients will be honored at a special event held by the Houston Business Journal in August.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

