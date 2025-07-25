Netflix and K Wave Media Launch Global Action Thriller Series "Trigger" on July 25

NEW YORK, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trigger , a high-intensity action thriller produced by Film Company Bidangil Pictures, a subsidiary of K Wave Media (NASDAQ: KWM), premieres globally on Netflix today, July 25. This marks K Wave Media’s first Netflix original release since its historic Nasdaq listing in May 2025, signaling a new era for K-content on global platforms.

About the Series

Trigger is a gripping 10-episode disaster-action thriller centered around the chaos unleashed when illegal firearms mysteriously arrive in South Korea by courier. The series follows two conflicted men—each driven by a different mission—as they navigate a society spiraling into crisis.

Starring Kim Nam-gil (Through the Darkness) as principled detective Lee Do, and Kim Young-kwang (Somebody) as the enigmatic Moon Baek, Trigger delivers a high-stakes narrative that blends urban realism, ethical conflict, and kinetic gun action rarely seen in Korean drama.

“Korean content has become a global phenomenon on Netflix, consistently ranking among the most-watched series worldwide,” said Ted Kim, CEO of K Wave Media. “The launch of ‘Trigger’ on Netflix marks a defining moment for us and represents the scale, ambition, and creative edge we’re bringing to audiences worldwide.”

Cast & Crew Highlights

- Kim Nam-gil as Lee Do – A police officer who takes up arms again for justice.

- Kim Young-kwang as Moon Baek – A mysterious figure caught in the shadows.

- Supported by a stellar ensemble including Park Hoon, Gil Hae-yeon, and Kim Won-hae.

- Directed by Kwon Oh-seung (Midnight) and co-directed by Kim Jae-hoon, elevating the visual and narrative quality of the series.

Redefining Korean Thrillers

Trigger tackles a provocative question—rarely explored in Korean storytelling—and sets a bold new benchmark in the genre. With intense choreography and grounded realism, the series offers a chilling glimpse into an alternate reality that feels dangerously close.

A Strategic Leap for K-Wave Media

The release of Trigger on Netflix marks a milestone in K Wave Media’s expansion as a global content powerhouse. Through subsidiaries like Film Company Bidangil Pictures, KWM is actively scaling its content ecosystem with original IP, international co-productions, remakes, spin-offs, and branded merchandise.

In addition to its entertainment ventures, K Wave Media has recently announced strategic financial initiatives, partnering with Galaxy Digital for Bitcoin and equity investments, and aligning with Anson Funds on a $500 million capital program focused on digital assets.

Series Information

- Title: Trigger

- Format: 10 Episodes

- Genre: Gun Disaster Action Thriller

- Release Date: Friday, July 25, 2025

- Streaming: Netflix Worldwide (www.netflix.com/trigger)

- Produced by: Film Company Bidangil Pictures, a subsidiary of K-Wave Media (NASDAQ: KWM)

About K-Wave Media (NASDAQ: KWM)



K Wave Media is a global content, entertainment, and Bitcoin treasury conglomerate listed on the Nasdaq. Formed through the integration of top-tier content investors, production studios, and merchandising firms, KWM spans the full value chain of IP development, media production, distribution, and monetization.

With a strong focus on creator empowerment and blockchain integration, KWM delivers unique customer experiences to a global audience. The company is redefining the intersection of entertainment, technology, and finance by building an ecosystem that supports decentralized ownership, real-time creator monetization, and crypto-native engagement.

K Wave Media is pioneering a Bitcoin-backed corporate treasury model while leveraging the global influence of Korean entertainment. Through strategic capital allocation into Bitcoin, original content, and consumer brands, KWM is redefining what a culturally driven, investor-aligned public company can be.

Forward-Looking Statements:

