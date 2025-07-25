The SBB Research Group Foundation Sponsors LivingWorks Chicago

CHICAGO, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LivingWorks Chicago collaborated in a volunteer initiative alongside the SBB Research Group Foundation , which partners with local nonprofits through its Champion A Charity Program.



On June 7th, volunteers from the SBB Research Group Foundation partnered with LivingWorks Chicago to support their annual BikeWorks fundraiser. LivingWorks Chicago is dedicated to empowering students through academic support, physical activity, and extracurricular activities. This volunteer initiative aimed to assist in executing the day-of logistics for BikeWorks, which includes a charity bike ride and run where participants raise funds to support the organization’s community programs.

Volunteers played an important role in the event’s success by setting up and operating stations along the bike course, preparing and serving lunch and snacks, and assisting with a variety of additional tasks to ensure the event ran smoothly. “It was incredibly rewarding to be part of a day that not only raised essential funds but also brought together families, friends, and supporters for a joyful, active cause,” said Steve Anderson, a volunteer with the SBB Research Group Foundation. “We could see the impact of our efforts in real time.”

The support from the Foundation allowed Living Works Chicago to focus on participant engagement and fundraising efforts, while volunteers handled key operational tasks. The funds raised from the event will directly benefit LivingWorks’ programs that provide support for students at Kilmer Elementary School.

To learn more about LivingWorks Chicago and their mission, please visit: https://www.livingworkschicago.org

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies. In addition, the Foundation sponsors the SBBRG STEM Scholarship, which supports students pursuing science, technology, engineering, and mathematics degrees.

Contact: Erin Noonan

Organization: SBB Research Group Foundation

Email: grants@sbbrg.org

Address: 450 Skokie Blvd, Building 600, Northbrook, IL 60062 United States

Phone: 1-847-656-1111

Website: https://www.sbbrg.org