Drug of Abuse Testing Market Size Worth USD 23.05 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of revenue, the global drug of abuse testing market was valued at USD 13.95 billion in 2024 and is projected to surpass USD 21.92 billion by 2033. In terms of CAGR, the market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.15% from 2025 to 2034. The importance this market is primarily driven by public health and safety, workplace safety and productivity, and legal and regulatory compliance.



Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Highlights:

The global drug of abuse testing market has been calculated at USD 14.67 billion in 2025.

It is projected to achieve USD 23.05 billion by 2034.

The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.15% from 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the largest market share of 51% in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market 2025 to 2034.

By product, the rapid testing devices segment captured the major market share in 2024.

By product, the laboratory services segment is growing at a solid CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By methodology, the Immunoassays segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

By methodology, the gas chromatography-mass spectrometry segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By drug type, the marijuana/cannabis segment contributed the significant market share in 2024.

By drug type, the opioids segment is expected to grow at a solid CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By sample type, the urine segment held the highest market share in 2024.

By sample type, the saliva segments are expanding at a notable CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By application, the medical screening segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By application, the forensic and legal segments is poised to grow at a notable CAGR 2025 to 2034.

By end user, the workplaces segment held the major market share in 2024.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Overview and Industry Potential

What is the Importance of the Drug of Abuse Testing Market?

The tests performed to evaluate the safety, efficacy, and quality of medications, healthcare drugs, and related products with the help of a biological sample are referred to as drug of abuse testing, which are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) before they are sold to consumers or healthcare professionals in the U.S. and before they are used. The FDA plays a major role in evaluating the design and performance of tests and sample collection systems to ensure accurate results.

In December 2024, Eli Lilly announced a plan to test obesity medications as potential treatments for alcohol and drug addiction. In October 2024, the Special Operations Group (SOG) announced the plan to target drug addicts in Ahmedabad during the Navratri season to ensure a safer environment during festivals and celebrations.

In February 2025, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a nearly 24% decline in deaths due to overdose of drugs in the U.S. (Source: https://www.cdc.gov)



“AI-powered systems, like deep learning algorithms, are increasingly being employed to predict substance abuse trends, enhancing the identification of new illicit substances and improving testing precision. With the growth of personalized medicine, AI algorithms can even tailor drug-testing approaches to individuals based on their unique biological characteristics.”

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Major Trends:

What are the Emerging Trends in Substance Abuse?

Drug Supply and Production: According to the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA), the most widely involved drugs in the supply and production cycles are cocaine, cannabis, synthetic stimulants, new psychoactive substances, heroin, opioids, etc. Moreover, the most widely adopted medical solutions against these drugs are related to harm reduction, opioid agonist treatment, drug-induced deaths, and drug-related infectious diseases. Europe adopted various policies, programs, and interventions to reduce harms caused by using drugs on social, health, and economic levels. Harm-reduction strategies are adopted by communities, societies, and individuals. These harm-reduction interventions in Europe include drug consumption rooms, opioid agonist treatment, naloxone programs, and many more.



According to the European Union Drugs Agency (EUDA), the most widely involved drugs in the supply and production cycles are cocaine, cannabis, synthetic stimulants, new psychoactive substances, heroin, opioids, etc. Moreover, the most widely adopted medical solutions against these drugs are related to harm reduction, opioid agonist treatment, drug-induced deaths, and drug-related infectious diseases. Europe adopted various policies, programs, and interventions to reduce harms caused by using drugs on social, health, and economic levels. Harm-reduction strategies are adopted by communities, societies, and individuals. These harm-reduction interventions in Europe include drug consumption rooms, opioid agonist treatment, naloxone programs, and many more.

Emerging Drugs: These new drugs include psychoactive substances and designer drugs that have become more popular in the drug market. These emerging drugs are mind-altering substances that are more popular and are sold online or at convenience stores in drug markets. These also include opioids, depressants, stimulants, or synthetic cannabinoid which have unpredictable or unwanted health effects. Researchers at the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) conduct research in collaboration with grantees to identify the role and health effects of these emerging drugs.



The rise of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl analogs, is significantly altering the landscape of abuse testing. As these drugs are often more potent than their traditional counterparts, testing technologies are evolving to handle these new threats effectively.



Drug of Abuse Testing Market Growth Factors:

How do the Sustainable Development Goals Contribute to the Drug Market?

Drug-Related Treatment: These solutions focus on good health and well-being by contributing to preventing and treating substance abuse. These goals also focus on peace, justice, and strong institutions. They contribute to preventing and treating substance abuse, which includes narcotic drug abuse and harmful use of alcohol.



These solutions focus on good health and well-being by contributing to preventing and treating substance abuse. These goals also focus on peace, justice, and strong institutions. They contribute to preventing and treating substance abuse, which includes narcotic drug abuse and harmful use of alcohol. Drug-Related Criminal Justice System: This includes a legal framework and people in the criminal justice system for drug offenses. A criminal justice system legislative framework is for drug offenses. Most of the reporting countries and territories consider drug trafficking as a criminal offense.



This includes a legal framework and people in the criminal justice system for drug offenses. A criminal justice system legislative framework is for drug offenses. Most of the reporting countries and territories consider drug trafficking as a criminal offense. The rise of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl analogs, is significantly altering the landscape of abuse testing. As these drugs are often more potent than their traditional counterparts, testing technologies are evolving to handle these new threats effectively.



What is the Role of the Cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence in the Drug of Abuse Testing Market?

Artificial intelligence, automation, and other advanced technologies like next-generation analytics play prominent roles in drug testing technology. AI is modernizing drug testing while automation is transforming it by improving efficiency, ensuring consistency, and reducing turnaround time.

AI algorithms enhance accuracy, accelerate analysis, and help with predictive analytics. AI helps in the identification of drug interactions and abuse trends, which contribute to risk mitigation and proactive intervention. These cutting-edge technologies improve compliance, reduce costs, and encourage safe workplaces.

Countries in the European Union have adopted a unified framework for drug testing in schools, workplaces, and public spaces, enforcing stringent penalties for non-compliance. This regulatory shift is expected to fuel market growth across the region.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Opportunities:

What are the Major Legislative Activities of the National Institute on Drug Abuse in 2025?

Research Project Grants (RPGs): The total amount of support to research project grants awards increased by $3.2 million in the FY of 2023.



The total amount of support to research project grants awards increased by $3.2 million in the FY of 2023. Research: The NIDA will support research career development awards, cooperative clinical research projects, and research training awards with an increase of $3.3 million and a total of $206.3 million.



The NIDA will support research career development awards, cooperative clinical research projects, and research training awards with an increase of $3.3 million and a total of $206.3 million. Funding Levels: The NIDA increased its funding levels by 1,668.3 dollars in the year 2025.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Challenges and Limitations:

What are the Key Challenges in the Drug Market?

Drug Trafficking: There is an increased use of amphetamine-type synthetic drugs and prescription drugs, which include codeine-based cough syrups, tranquilizers, and painkillers. Opiates are a highly problematic group of drugs in Southeast Asia which lead to death among injecting drug users.



There is an increased use of amphetamine-type synthetic drugs and prescription drugs, which include codeine-based cough syrups, tranquilizers, and painkillers. Opiates are a highly problematic group of drugs in Southeast Asia which lead to death among injecting drug users. Drug Abuse: Substance abuse is related to the harmful use of psychoactive substances such as illicit drugs and alcohol. Synthetic drugs are replacing natural and semisynthetic drugs that have been abused for many years. The psychoactive substances lead to syndromes related to behavioral, physiological, and cognitive aspects after repeated substance use.



Market Scope of Drug of Abuse Testing Market

Report Attributes Statistics CAGR 2025 to 2034 5.15% Market Size in 2024 USD 13.95 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 14.67 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 18.86 Billion Market Size in 2032 USD 20.85 Billion Market Size in 2034 USD 23.05 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2025 USD 6.73 Billion U.S. Market Size in 2034 USD 10.74 Billion U.S. Market CAGR (2025-2034) 5.31% Base Year 2024 Historic Years 2021-2023 Forecast Years 2025 to 2034 Market Drivers Increased government regulations and workplace testing, rise in drug abuse rates, technological advancements in drug testing kits Market Restraints High testing costs, privacy concerns related to testing Key Opportunities Expansion in emerging markets, increased awareness of drug abuse, and new product innovations Regulatory Trends Stricter regulations in workplace drug testing, adoption of more comprehensive drug testing policies Technological Trends Development of rapid drug screening tools, use of AI and machine learning for better accuracy Leading Region in 2024 North America (Holding 51% of Market Share) Fastest Growing Market Region Asia Pacific (2025 to 2034) Segments Covered Drug Type, Sample Type, End User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa Top Players Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Quest Diagnostics, Inc., LabCorp, Cordant Health Solutions, Legacy Medical Services, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, DrugScan, LGC Group, Precision Diagnostics



Case Study: The Role of AI-Powered Drug Testing in Tackling Opioid Misuse – A 2025 Outlook

In 2025, a leading healthcare provider in California faced significant challenges due to rising opioid-related incidents. These incidents not only threatened patient safety but also strained healthcare resources and impacted recovery outcomes. The healthcare provider recognized that traditional methods of drug abuse detection were no longer sufficient to address the growing concerns around opioid misuse and emerging synthetic drugs.

To address these challenges, the provider turned to AI-powered drug testing solutions. These next-generation testing devices, capable of detecting a broader spectrum of substances, including synthetic opioids, allowed for rapid, real-time results. The AI algorithms integrated into the system provided predictive analytics, helping healthcare professionals identify patients at risk of misuse before it escalated. This early detection was crucial in making timely interventions, reducing the risk of addiction, and ensuring the safety of the patients.

Within the first few months of implementing this technology, the healthcare provider observed a 25% decrease in opioid prescriptions that were potentially being misused, and a significant reduction in opioid-related incidents among patients. More importantly, the AI-driven drug testing not only helped curb the misuse of opioids but also allowed clinicians to offer tailored treatment plans and addiction recovery resources to those in need.

The real-time capabilities of these devices made a notable impact in providing faster interventions. Clinicians were able to act on test results almost immediately, adjusting prescriptions and referring patients to addiction support services where necessary. With the integration of AI, the healthcare provider also streamlined patient care, ensuring that only those who truly needed opioids received them, all while maintaining a high level of patient satisfaction.

Key Takeaways:

AI-Powered Precision: The integration of AI allowed for predictive analytics to identify misuse patterns early, ensuring proactive interventions and reducing reliance on reactive measures. Improved Patient Safety: Real-time drug testing results facilitated immediate action, significantly enhancing patient safety and healthcare outcomes. Personalized Treatment: AI technology not only improved the detection of substance misuse but also enabled healthcare



How North America Dominated the Drug of Abuse Testing Market in 2024?

North America dominated the drug of abuse testing market in 2024 owing to the high prevalence of substance abuse and strict regulatory frameworks and policies. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) released the national drug threat assessment for the year 2024.

The U.S. DEA has set its strategic assessment rules for drug trafficking trends and illicit drug threats in the U.S. in May 2024. In June 2025, the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) introduced the NIDA challenges program to address challenges in drug addiction research. In March 2024, the U.S. Department of State Bureau for International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs launched the International Narcotics Control Strategy.

How Big is the U.S. Drug of Abuse Testing Market?

According to Precedence Research, the global drug of abuse testing market size is anticipated to reach approximately USD 10.74 billion by 2034 from USD 6.40 billion in 2024 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2025 to 2034.

What is the Drug Market Scenario in the United States?

The U.S. took supportive action to resolve the global threat of illicit drugs and announced the launch of the Global Coalition to identify synthetic drug threats. The U.S. Center for Clinical Trial Innovation (C3TI) aims to create strong, expanded, and innovative approaches to clinical trials. These approaches are designed to create the necessary proof of safety and improve the effectiveness and efficiency of drug development.

How Asia Pacific is Empowering People with Safety, Healthcare, and Justice?

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the drug of abuse testing market during the forecast period due to the growing awareness of public health risks and increasing substance abuse. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, the Government of India, announced the national action plan for drug demand reduction that will assist voluntary organizations to prevent alcoholism and drug abuse. It will also provide financial assistance in the field of social defense because drug and alcohol abuse is one of the major concerns across the globe, including India.

The Government of India is making efforts towards sustained and coordinated action to arrest the problem of substance abuse among the Indian people across the country.

In Japan, AI-driven drug testing is transforming healthcare and workplace environments, providing real-time data that helps authorities make faster, more informed decisions.

How does India Make Efforts to Reduce Drug Demands through National Action Plans?

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment makes efforts to spread awareness, to build and educate people about the ill effects of drug abuse. It also provides motivational counseling through community and government-based interventions to identify, treat, and rehabilitate drug addicts. It trains volunteers, service providers, and other stakeholders to establish a committed and skilled cadre.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Segmentation Analysis:

Product Analysis:

How Rapid Testing Devices Segment Dominated the Drug of Abuse Testing Market in 2024?

The rapid testing devices segment dominated the drug of abuse testing market in 2024 owing to the fast detection and treatment, fast results, reduced transmission, accessibility, and convenience of rapid testing kits. They introduce improved workflow, resource utilization, and cost-effectiveness. They facilitate point-of-care (POC) testing, preventive screening, and emergency preparedness. They offer a wide range of applications in the monitoring of diabetes, food safety testing, drug testing, and environmental monitoring. They can detect infectious diseases and play a major role in disease control and management.

The laboratory services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the drug of abuse testing market during the forecast period due to its wide potential in early disease detection and diagnosis, which is accurate and precise. They conduct optimized treatment plans while focusing on disease prevention and public health surveillance.

Drug Type Analysis:

What made Marijuana/Cannabis the Dominant Segment in the Drug of Abuse Testing Market in 2024?

The marijuana/cannabis segment dominated the drug of abuse testing market in 2024 owing to the potential therapeutic benefits of these drugs like cannabinoids and cannabis. They assist in pain management, nausea, vomiting, weight loss, and appetite stimulation. They also help with neurological conditions, mental health, and overall well-being. They can potentially treat multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and Alzheimer's disease. Cannabis and its derivatives, like cannabidiol (CBD), are being investigated as potential treatments for anxiety disorders such as panic disorder, OCD, PTSD, social anxiety disorder, and generalized anxiety disorder.

The opioids segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the drug of abuse testing market during the forecast period due to the potential benefits of opioid medications in terms of effective pain relief, relaxation, and well-being. Opioids are also effective in treating cough and diarrhea in specific situations of patients.

Sample Type Analysis:

How did the Urine Segment Dominate the Drug of Abuse Testing Market in 2024?

The urine segment dominated the drug of abuse testing market in 2024 owing to the convenience of urine sample collection at any time for both patients and healthcare professionals. The urine sample collection is useful for routine urinalysis and testing a patient’s health. It can identify potential abnormalities like hematuria, proteinuria, or glycosuria.

The saliva segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the drug of abuse testing market during the forecast period due to the benefits of using saliva as a diagnostic sample. It offers ease of collection, accessibility, and allows early disease detection.

Application Analysis:

How Did Medical Screening Dominate the Drug of Abuse Testing Market in 2024?

The medical screening segment dominated the drug of abuse testing market in 2024 owing to the advancements of technologies in drug testing especially in advanced areas. Being a crucial and significant method for drug of abuse testing, medical screening offers accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment planning. Medical screening is significant in preventing dangers and risks during detoxification.

The forensic and legal segment is seen to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. This is caused owing to the rising demand of drug of abuse testing in legal procedures. Drug of abuse testing is now widely used in various legal scenarios, including criminal investigations, post-accident analysis, child custody cases, probation and parole monitoring, and compliance with court-ordered rehabilitation programs. As substance abuse continues to play a role in a growing number of legal cases, the demand for reliable, defensible testing results has surged.

End User Analysis:

How Workplaces Segment Dominated the Drug of Abuse Testing Market in 2024?

The workplace segment dominated the drug of abuse testing market in 2024 owing to the benefits of a supportive and positive work environment. A positive and safe workplace environment presents increased productivity, boosts growth and development, and creates strong collaborations and relationships. It helps to achieve a better work-life balance by improving physical and mental well-being.

The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the drug of abuse testing market during the forecast period due to direct patient care and treatment, public health, and community well-being. The hospitals introduce medical advancements, education, and socioeconomic benefits.

Substance-Tested Analysis:

How did Substance Segment Lead the drug of Abuse Testing Market in 2024?

The substance(Marijuana/Cannabis) segment led the market with the largest share in 2024 owing to increasing consumption and expanding legalization. Cannabis remains the most commonly used illicit drug worldwide, especially among adolescents and young adults. Its growing recreational and medicinal use has significantly increased the demand for routine and random drug testing, particularly in schools, workplaces, healthcare settings, and law enforcement.

Methodology Analysis:

How did Immunoassay Dominate the Drug of Abuse Testing Market in 2024?

The immunoassay segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Immunoassays are commonly used for initial drug screening due to their ability to quickly detect a broad range of substances, including marijuana, opioids, amphetamines, cocaine, and benzodiazepines, in biological samples such as urine, saliva, and blood. Their popularity stems from features such as rapid turnaround time, ease of automation, and relatively low operational costs, making them ideal for use in clinical laboratories, hospitals, forensic labs, and workplace testing programs.

The gas-chromatography-mass spectrometry segment is observed to be the fastest during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of synthetic and designer drugs, which are often difficult to detect with immunoassay-based screenings, has increased the need for advanced analytical tools like GC-MS capable of detecting a wide range of novel substances.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market Top Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Omega Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Premier Biotech, Inc.

Psychemedics Corporation



What is Going Around the Globe?

In May 2025, Abbott announced the launch of the world’s first ablation catheter named TactiFlex™ Sensor Enabled™ Ablation Catheter in India, which is equipped with a flexible tip and contact force technology for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms. ( Source : https://www.abbott.in)



: https://www.abbott.in) In October 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. announced the launch of Accelerator™ Drug Development, Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services, and 360° Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) by showcasing the expansion of capabilities, biopharma services, and innovations at CPHI Milan 2024. (Source: https://www.ppd.com)

Drug of Abuse Testing Services Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Type

Alcohol

Cocaine

Marijuana/Cannabis

LSD

Opioids

Others

By Sample Type

Urine

Saliva

Blood

Hair

Breath

Others

By Product

Equipment



Immunoassay Analyzers Chromatography Instruments Breath Analyzers

Consumables



Rapid Testing Devices Reagents Others Rapid Testing Devices



Laboratory Services

By Application

Medical Screening

Monitoring Pain Management

Forensic & Legal Information

Employment Drug Testing

Sports & Athletics Testing



By End User

Workplaces

Criminal Justice Systems

Hospitals

Research Labs

By Substance Tested

Substance (Marijuana/cannabis)

Synthetic drugs

By Methodology

Immunoassay

Gas-chromatography-mass spectrometry (GC-MS)

Liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry (LC-MS)



By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Asia Pacific

China

Singapore

Japan

India

South Korea

Thailand

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

Denmark

Norway

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina



Middle East and Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

Kuwait

