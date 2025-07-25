PRIDE Industries Holds Hiring Events in Honor of National Hire a Veteran Day

Roseville, Calif., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PRIDE Industries, the nation's leading employer of people with disabilities, is today observing National Hire a Veteran Day with employment events for military veterans in California, Louisiana, and Texas. National Hire a Veteran Day aims to inspire employers to recruit and hire veterans by acknowledging the unique skills and experience that former soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen bring to the workforce

At today’s hiring events, military veterans will have the opportunity to interview for a wide range of positions within PRIDE Industries, including both entry-level and supervisory roles in administration, driving, landscaping, custodial, job coaching, and supply chain management. The social enterprise is hiring for positions in Sacramento, Los Angeles, Fort Bliss (Texas), Fort Polk (Louisiana), and Dallas-Fort Worth (Texas).

"Veterans bring a mission-driven mindset, leadership experience, and a deep commitment to service—qualities that align perfectly with our values at PRIDE Industries," said Tim Young, Chief Human Resources Officer at PRIDE Industries and a military veteran. "On National Hire a Veteran Day, we’re proud to honor their contributions and recognize their unique strengths through this important recruitment event.”

Roughly 200,000 military members separate from the armed services every year, according to the Department of Labor. These highly trained veterans offer civilian employers a deep skill set and core values—such as dedication, teamwork, and pride in a job well done—that make them a benefit to any business. However, finding civilian employment can be challenging for transitioning veterans. National Hire a Veteran Day serves as a way to connect these talented job seekers to companies that can benefit from their skills.

PRIDE Industries actively recruits military veterans and counts hundreds of veterans of all ranks and branches among its employees, leadership team, and Board of Directors.

"Hiring veterans isn’t just the right thing to do. It’s a smart business decision," said Young. "Their adaptability, discipline, and teamwork enhance every workplace they join. At PRIDE Industries, we’re committed to supporting veterans as they transition to civilian careers, so they can continue making a difference."

About PRIDE Industries

PRIDE Industries delivers business excellence with a positive social impact. A social enterprise, we provide facilities operations and maintenance services, custodial services, contract manufacturing, supply chain management, packaging and fulfillment services, and placement services to private and public organizations nationwide. Founded in 1966, PRIDE Industries’ mission is to create employment for people with disabilities. Through personalized employment services, we help individuals realize their true potential and lead more independent lives. PRIDE Industries proves the value of its inclusive workforce model through operational success across multiple industries every day.

