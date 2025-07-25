Decorated Veteran and Top-Producing Loan Officer Brian Bloete Joins Rate

MONTVILLE, N.J., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, proudly announces the addition of Brian Bloete, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran and top-producing loan officer, to its team in Montville, NJ. Bloete joins Rate as part of the company’s continued commitment to attracting elite originators who prioritize service, integrity, and performance.

Since joining the mortgage industry in 2016, Bloete has closed more than $250 million in loans, earning recognition as a Scotsman Guide Top 1% Originator every year from 2020 through 2025. Known for delivering tailored financing solutions and guiding clients through complex lending decisions with confidence, Bloete brings a customer-first mindset and proven production to Rate’s expanding Northeast footprint.

“I moved to Rate to join a winning team, one with cutting-edge technology and product offerings that allow me to better serve every client,” said Bloete. “This platform empowers me to provide personalized mortgage solutions that make a real difference for borrowers.”

“We’re very excited to welcome Brian, a proud U.S. Marine Corps veteran and top-producing loan officer, to Rate,” said Jeff Nelson, Chief Production Officer, East at Rate. “His success stems from ensuring borrowers receive tailored mortgage options that are specific to their home needs while always prioritizing the customer-first philosophy. Welcome to Rate, Brian!”

Rate continues to attract elite producers looking to grow their businesses while delivering exceptional borrower outcomes. The addition of Brian Bloete reinforces Rate’s strong presence in the Montville area and its appeal to highly accomplished, service-driven professionals.

About Rate

Rate Companies is a leader in mortgage lending and digital financial services. Headquartered in Chicago, Rate has over 850 branches across all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Since its launch in 2000, Rate has helped more than 2 million homeowners with home purchase loans, refinances, and home equity loans. The company has cemented itself as an industry leader by introducing innovative technology, offering low rates, and delivering unparalleled customer service. Recent honors and awards include: a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 by Fortune; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for First-Time Homebuyers by Forbes; a Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for FHA Loans, Home Equity Loans, and Lower Credit Scores by NerdWallet; Best Mortgage Lender of 2025 for Digital Experience and Down Payment Assistance by Motley Fool; Chicago Agent Magazine's Lender of the Year for seven consecutive years. Visit rate.com for more information.

