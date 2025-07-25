SEDA Experts Strengthens Corporate Governance and Global Commercial Strategy Expertise with Addition of Daniel P. Brindle

New York, NY, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Daniel P. Brindle joined the firm as Managing Director.

“We are thrilled to welcome Daniel to SEDA Experts,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts. “His deep expertise in corporate governance, international strategy, and healthcare innovation—particularly across Asia-Pacific—brings tremendous value to our clients navigating complex global markets. Daniel’s proven leadership in both the public and private sectors further strengthens our ability to deliver strategic, high-impact advisory services.”

Daniel Brindle is a seasoned global executive with over 30 years of leadership experience across the life sciences sector, public affairs, and international law. With recognized expertise in China and the broader Asia-Pacific region, he has held senior roles at leading pharmaceutical companies including Novartis, Pfizer, and GSK, where he led commercial strategy, shaped policy engagement, and fostered cross-sector collaboration to expand access to healthcare and advance innovation.

Most recently, Mr. Brindle served as President of Novartis Group China, where he oversaw five business entities and led a team of approximately 8,500 employees. In this role, he was responsible for formulating and executing the company’s integrated strategy in one of its most strategically important global markets. His leadership focused on strengthening policy dialogue, enhancing market access, and building strategic partnerships across government, academia, and industry to support the delivery of innovative, value-based healthcare solutions.

Prior to Novartis, Mr. Brindle held senior executive roles in public affairs, policy, and business development at Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and GSK, where he led external engagement efforts across Asia-Pacific and emerging markets. His work included high-level policy initiatives, intellectual property strategy, pricing and reimbursement negotiations, and the establishment of public-private partnerships with health authorities and regulatory agencies.

In addition to his corporate leadership, Mr. Brindle served as CEO of Cheerland Biotechnology, a China-based biotechnology company, and was a partner at ZY Partners, a prominent Chinese law firm focused on corporate and intellectual property law. Earlier in his career, he served as Legislative Counsel for a U.S. Senator, advising on international affairs.

Mr. Brindle has been actively involved in shaping regional and global health policy through contributions to initiatives such as the APEC Life Sciences Innovation Forum, the Thai Center for Excellence in Life Sciences (TCELS), and the US-ASEAN Business Council. His career is distinguished by a consistent ability to navigate complex geopolitical environments and foster alignment among diverse stakeholders.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.