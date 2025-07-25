B2B Digital Payment Market to USD 27.8 Trillion by 2032, Driven by Real-Time Transactions and Cross-Border Integration – SNS Insider

Austin, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the SNS Insider report, the B2B Digital Payment Market was valued at USD 8.0 trillion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 27.8 trillion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.79% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.

This growth is attributed to the widespread adoption of cloud-based solutions, increasing demand for seamless, secure, and real-time transactions, and the proliferation of cross-border e-commerce and supply chain digitization. Businesses are actively shifting away from legacy systems, opting for integrated digital platforms that offer faster settlements, enhanced transparency, and cost efficiency.





B2B Digital Payment Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 US$ 8.0 trillion Market Size by 2032 US$ 27.8 trillion CAGR CAGR of 16.79% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segment Insights

By Payment: Digital Commerce Dominates, Digital Remittances Grow Fastest

The digital commerce segment dominated the market in 2024 and accounted for 58% of revenue share, due to the growing need for fast, reliable payment processing among enterprises operating in B2B e-commerce ecosystems. The segment benefits from the rise in digital procurement, online B2B marketplaces, and seamless integration of payment APIs into enterprise platforms. These platforms allow bulk payment settlements, reduce invoice-to-cash cycles, and ensure transparency in vendor payments. As B2B digital commerce continues to scale, demand for secure and real-time digital payments will escalate significantly.

Digital remittances are witnessing the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for efficient, multi-currency remittance tools to facilitate payments to overseas suppliers and inter-company transfers. This growth is being driven by an explosion in fintech platforms enabling low-fee remittances on blockchain. As the demand for an easy, trackable method for international payments continues to rise, this segment is anticipated to grow steadily throughout the forecast period.

By End-Use: IT & Telecom Dominates, Retail Registers Fastest CAGR

The IT & telecom sector leads the B2B digital payment adoption market in 2024 and accounted for a significant revenue share, as it concentrates on digital transformation, automation, and real-time cloud transactions. Such enterprises pour a lot of money into AI-oriented payment platforms that simplify and streamline billing, subscription models, and vendor settlements. The dominance of the sector comes from its early tech adoption, frequent global collaborations, and demand for rapid, secure disbursements.

The retail segment is growing at the fastest pace due to the proliferation of B2B commerce platforms, supplier diversity, and omnichannel strategies. Digital B2B payments are becoming the go-to for retailers for their inventory purchases, distributor settlements, and franchise transactions. With the evolution of the retail supply chain into more tech-enabled models, the need for scalable and agile digital payment platforms is rising.

B2B Digital Payment Market Segmentation

By Payment

Digital commerce

Digital remittances

Mobile POS payments

By End-Use

BFSI

Transportation & logistics

IT & telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Travel & hospitality

E-commerce

Others

Regional Insights: Asia-Pacific Dominates the Market and North America Registers Fastest CAGR

Asia-Pacific leads the global B2B digital payment market in 2024 and accounted for 38% of revenue share, The surging digital transformation in the region, coupled with strong government initiatives to promote online payments, and growing adoption of fintech solutions in Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. Asia-Pacific emerged as the most prominent regional force, which will continue through to 2032 due to the extensive SME base present in the region, burgeoning B2B e-commerce, and acceleration of cross-border trade.

North America is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising adoption of AI-powered payment platforms and real-time processing infrastructure, as well as the rising demand for automated B2B payment systems from large enterprises. The rapid growth of North America will be fueled by innovations from fintech giants and growing consumer demands for seamless cross-border transactions.

