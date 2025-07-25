Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size Hits USD 18.42 Billion in 2025, Set to Cross USD 37.34 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global rehabilitation equipment market size was valued at USD 17 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 37.34 billion by 2034, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The growth of the market is driven the growing demand from consumers for specialized equipment, and benefits offered by the equipment’s with improved quality of life and faster recovery rate which fuels the growth of the market.

Report Highlights of Rehabilitation Equipment Market:

North America dominated the global rehabilitation equipment market share by 43% in 2024.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By type, the therapy equipment segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.

By type, the daily living aids segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the occupational rehabilitation & training segment led the global market in 2024.

By application, the physical rehabilitation & training segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years.

By end-use, the hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2024.

By end-use, the rehabilitation centers segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period.

Market Overview & Potential

What are Rehabilitation Equipment?

Rehabilitation equipment includes various tools and devices that assist individuals in recovery from injuries, surgeries, or illnesses, helping them restore lost abilities. These tools aim to enhance mobility, strength, coordination, and independence. Main categories include Mobility Aids such as wheelchairs, walkers, canes, and crutches; Prosthetics and orthotics; Physiotherapy Equipment like treadmills, stationary bikes, resistance bands, weights, balance boards, foam rollers, and range of motion devices; Electrotherapy devices, traction devices, ultrasound machines; and Occupational Therapy Equipment such as hand exercisers and therapy.

What is the Growth Potential Responsible for the Growth of the Rehabilitation Equipment Market?

Rehabilitation equipment drivers in physical therapy and disability refer to tools, devices, and technologies designed to help individuals restore or preserve their physical abilities and independence. This category includes a variety of items such as wheelchairs, prosthetics, orthotics, assistive devices, and therapy tools. These tools are essential for rehabilitation programs focused on enhancing mobility, strength, balance, and overall function.

What Are the Growing Trends Associated with the Rehabilitation Equipment Market?

An Aging Population and Chronic Diseases

The growth is driven by the increasing number of patients with an ageing population, with increasing demand for rehabilitation services for management of treatment and healthcare.



Technological Advancements

The growing advancement in technology, like integration of AI, smart devices, virtual and augmented reality, remote monitoring, and robotics, are some of the major growth factors.



Increased Demand for Home Healthcare

Increasing focus on patient empowerment and personalised care, and demand for portable and easy-to-use equipment further fuels the growth of the market.



Supportive Government Policies and Reimbursement

Favorable government policies and support for the development and adoption of he technologies further boost the growth of the market.



What Is the Growing Challenge in the Rehabilitation Equipment Market?

The global rehabilitation equipment market is growing rapidly, driven by an aging population, increasing rates of chronic diseases, and technological progress. Nevertheless, issues remain in providing access, affordability, and effective use of this equipment. Rebuilding strength, flexibility, and coordination following injury or illness often demands specialized equipment and can be physically challenging. Additionally, rehabilitation can be emotionally difficult, as patients may experience anxiety, depression, and frustration, all of which can affect their participation in therapy.

Regional Analysis:

How Did North America Dominate the Rehabilitation Equipment Market in 2024?

North America dominated the global rehabilitation equipment market share by 43% in 2024. The growth of the market in the region is driven by the growing aging population, which leads to higher prevalence of chronic diseases, advanced healthcare infrastructure, which requires rehabilitation services and equipment, which fuels the growth of the market in the region. The other key factors that fuel the growth are the technological advancements like integration of AI, IoT, and robotics for automation and for enhancing the treatment and patient outcomes, which promote the growth of the market in the region. Key players like Invacre, Medline Industries, Dynatronics, ReWalk Robotics, and DJO Global also play a crucial role in the growth and expansion of the market in the region.

According to Volza's Global Export data, the world shipped out 5,948 Rehabilitation Aid shipments from October 2023 to September 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 56 world exporters to 104 buyers, showing a growth rate of 28% over the previous 12 months.

Globally, India, China, and the United Arab Emirates are the top three exporters of Rehabilitation. India is the global leader in Rehabilitation exports with 12,028 shipments, followed closely by China with 242 shipments, and the United Arab Emirates in third place with 99 shipments.

What Made Asia Pacific Significantly Grow in the Rehabilitation Equipment Market In 2024?

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is driven by the growing and increasing prevalence of disabilities and rising awareness of rehabilitation benefits, which increases the demand for the market, along with the expanding healthcare infrastructure in the region, which supports the growth of the market.

Other key factors that support growth are the growing geriatric population, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing government initiatives for promoting healthcare facilities, and affordability, which promotes the growth of the market in the region. The key players in the region also support the expansion and growth of the market through advancements and the integration of modern technologies.

According to Volza's India Export data, India shipped out 6,764 Rehabilitation shipments from October 2023 to September 2024 (TTM). These exports were handled by 20 Indian exporters to 108 buyers, showing a growth rate of 28% over the previous 12 months.

Globally, India, China, and the United Kingdom are the top three exporters of Rehabilitation. India is the global leader in Rehabilitation exports with 16,456 shipments, followed closely by China with 5,850 shipments, and the United Kingdom in third place with 2,347 shipments.

Segmental Insights

By Type

How Did the Therapy Equipment Segment Dominate The Rehabilitation Equipment Market In 2024?

The therapy equipment segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. The market is experiencing growth, fueled by innovations like robotic-assisted devices, virtual reality-based therapy, and smart wearable systems. These tools enhance patient engagement, personalization, and treatment effectiveness, especially for neurological, post-surgical, and chronic pain recovery. Their ability to deliver precise, monitored exercise regimes and promote faster functional restoration is driving demand across hospitals, physiotherapy centers, and home-care settings. This surge supports therapy equipment’s supports the growth and expansion of the market.

The daily living aids segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the market during the forecast period. The market is experiencing strong attention due to addressing the needs of individuals with impaired mobility or chronic conditions. These tools, such as adaptive utensils, grab bars, walkers, and dressing aids, enhance independence, safety, and daily functioning. Their ergonomic designs and ease of use reduce caregiver burden and support aging-in-place. Widely used in home care, assisted living, and outpatient rehab, the growing demand for these aids reflects an increasing focus on quality of life and long-term wellness.

By Application

Which Application Segment Dominates The Rehabilitation Equipment Market In 2024?

The occupational rehabilitation & training segment led the global market in 2024. The growth of the market is expanding rapidly, driven by the need to support individuals recovering from injuries, disabilities, or neurological events in regaining functional abilities for everyday work and personal tasks. This category includes simulation-based training tools, task-specific therapy stations, ergonomic workstations, and adaptive devices designed to rebuild fine motor skills, coordination, and cognitive-motor function. Demand is particularly high among physical and occupational therapy clinics, vocational centers, and home-based rehab settings, fostering innovation and market growth.

The physical rehabilitation & training segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. The growth of the market is driven by the increasing demand for recovery support after surgeries, neurological events, and musculoskeletal injuries. This category covers tools such as resistance bands, therapeutic exercise machines, gait trainers, functional electrical stimulation systems, and balance boards, all designed to rebuild strength, flexibility, mobility, and coordination. Widely adopted in hospitals, physiotherapy centers, sports rehab clinics, and home-based care, these solutions enable faster and more effective patient recovery, fueling robust growth and innovation in the market.

By End-Use

How Did Hospitals and Clinics Segment Dominate the Rehabilitation Equipment Market in 2024?

The hospitals & clinics segment held the largest share of the market in 2024. Healthcare facilities rely on a wide range of devices, from therapeutic exercise machines and gait trainers to robotic-assisted systems and electrical stimulation units, to support patient recovery and physical rehabilitation. Hospitals and clinics require high-quality, durable, and clinically validated equipment to deliver effective treatment across orthopedics, neurology, and post-surgical care. Their heavy utilization and preference for advanced technology drive substantial demand, fueling innovation and expansion in the rehabilitation equipment space.

The rehabilitation centers segment is predicted to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period. These dedicated facilities specialize in comprehensive recovery programs and invest heavily in a diverse range of therapeutic technologies from robotic-assisted devices and gait trainers to virtual-reality systems and functional electrical stimulation units. Their focus on long-term, multidisciplinary care for patients recovering from strokes, spinal cord injuries, and mobility impairments drives demand for advanced, customizable, and patient-centric equipment. This strong utilization supports steady market growth and ongoing product innovation.

Recent Developments

In July 2025, Jin Medical International announced the launch of a production plan in Chuzhou, which will help in accelerating the global delivery of rehabilitation medical equipment, with expert rehabilitation technology and an expanding ecosystem.



Top Players in Rehabilitation Equipment Market:

Activatek, Inc.

Baxter International

Dynatronics

Ekso Bionics

Ergoline GmbH

Hocoma AG

Invacare Corporation

Life Care Systems

Medline Industries

MR Medica

Prism UK Medical Ltd.

RehabGroup, Inc.

Stryker Corporation



Segments Covered in The Report

By Type

Therapy Equipment

Daily Living Aids Medical Beds & Related Products Reading, Writing, and Computing Aids Bathroom & Toilet Assist Devices Others

Mobility Equipment Wheelchairs & Scooters Powered Wheelchairs Mobility Scooters Manual Wheelchairs Walking Assist Devices Canes Crutches Walkers

Body Support Devices Patient Lifts Stings Others

Exercise Equipment Lower-Body Exercise Equipment Upper-Body Exercise Equipment Full-Body Exercise Equipment





By Application

Occupational Rehabilitation & Training

Physical Rehabilitation & Training

By End-Use

Hospitals & Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Home-Care Settings

Physiotherapy Centers

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





