Bitget Wallet Joins Malaysia Blockchain Week as Web3 Gains Ground in the Multicultural Market





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, joined founders, builders, and investors at Malaysia Blockchain Week to explore the country's growing role in shaping Southeast Asia's Web3 future. With over 3,300 participants from 20 countries gathering in Kuala Lumpur, the event marked a high point in Malaysia's ongoing effort to position itself as a nexus of blockchain innovation and financial inclusion.

Bitget Wallet's Head of Growth, Will Wu, spoke at two panels during the week, including a main stage discussion on community-building and the Web3 Infra Day, where he was joined by representatives from Aptos, Polkadot, and Manta Network. The conversation focused on simplifying fragmented blockchain experiences, improving interoperability, and designing tools that lower barriers to entry for everyday users. "In Malaysia, you see communities where crypto is not just investment — it's part of how people save, send, and increasingly, spend," Wu said. "The momentum here is being driven not just by capital, but by local builders creating products that reflect how people actually live and transact."

While Singapore often dominates the regional narrative, Malaysia is quietly building a complementary path — one rooted in grassroots adoption, multicultural participation, and a younger, mobile-first demographic. The country's multi-ethnic population, spanning Malay, Chinese, Indian, and indigenous communities, offers a uniquely diverse testing ground for Web3 use cases that range from retail payments to creative economy tools.

Bitget Wallet also joined Blockchain & AI Summit hosted by Pushpendra Singh as a supporting partner during the week. The summit drew over 300 builders for focused discussions on real-world adoption, decentralized identity, and the convergence of AI and Web3. Bitget Wallet's involvement reflected its ongoing engagement with Southeast Asia's grassroots developer and creator communities. In a setting that prioritized pragmatic use cases, the event reinforced a key theme of the week: Malaysia's strength lies in its culturally rooted, multilingual builder ecosystem — one ready to localize blockchain for everyday use.

Bitget Wallet's participation underscored this shift from speculation to infrastructure. The wallet has leaned into utility-focused tools — from stablecoin payments to token discovery — that resonate with local behaviors. As Malaysia continues to carve out its place on the global Web3 map, its value may lie less in being the next crypto capital, and more in showing how diverse communities can make decentralized technology part of ordinary life.

