RxSight INVESTOR ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Urges RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) Shareholders With Substantial Losses to Consult Legal Counsel About the Impending Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Securities Fraud Class Action

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a leading class action law firm, is investigating securities fraud claims on behalf of all investors of RxSight, Inc. (“RxSight”) (NASDAQ: RXST) who purchased stock pursuant to the company’s statements about its business, operations, and prospects between November 7, 2024, and July 8, 2025 (the “Class Period”). To join this case, go HERE.

Investors who purchased RxSight stock may move the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to appoint them as a lead plaintiff, no later than September 20, 2025 . Please contact Edelson Lechtzin LLP at 844-696-7492 ext. 1, or by email at elechtzin@edelson-law.com to discuss your investment losses.

Background on RxSight, Inc.

RxSight is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing light-adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery.

The Securities Fraud Claims.

The class action Complaint alleges that RxSight made materially false and/or misleading statements about the company during the Class Period. Specifically, RxSight failed to disclose to investors that the company (1) experienced declines in product sales and utilization, and (2) overstated demand for its intraocular lens products. As a result, the company was unlikely to meet its previously issued financial guidance for fiscal year 2025.

On July 9, 2025, RxSight disclosed in its preliminary report for the second quarter of 2025 significant declines in sales of its Light Delivery Device (LDD), usage of its light-adjustable intraocular lenses (LALs), and total revenue. The company also lowered its Full Year 2025 guidance by approximately $42.5 million, attributing the slowdown in LDD performance to “[a]doption challenges over the last few quarters.”

On this news, the price of RxSight stock fell $4.84 per share, or 37.8%, to close at $7.95 per share on July 9, 2025.

ABOUT EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to cases involving securities and investment fraud, our lawyers focus on class action cases alleging violations of federal antitrust laws, employee benefit plans under ERISA, wage theft, data security breaches, and consumer fraud.

For more information, please contact:

Marc H. Edelson, Esq.

Eric Lechtzin, Esq.

EDELSON LECHTZIN LLP

411 S. State Street, Suite N-300

Newtown, PA 18940

Phone: 844-696-7492 or 215-867-2399 ext. 1

Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Email: elechtzin@edelson-law.com

Web: www.edelson-law.com

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. No class has been certified in this case, so you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. Your ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.