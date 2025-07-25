Amplify ETFs Announces Net Asset Value Adjustment for the Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (BWET)

CHICAGO, July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify ETFs today announced that the net asset value (NAV) of the Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF (BWET) was increased by $0.1465 per share on July 23, 2025. This adjustment is a result of a security pricing error in calculating the Fund’s NAV.

Fund Ticker

(NYSE Arca) Revised NAV

(07/23/2025) Original NAV

(07/23/2025) Change (%) Breakwave Tanker Shipping ETF BWET $10.8364 $10.6899 +1.37%

The adjustment represents a one-time correction and no additional NAV changes are anticipated.

About Amplify ETFs

Amplify ETFs, sponsored by Amplify Investments, has over $12 billion in assets across its suite of ETFs (as of 6/30/2025). Amplify ETFs delivers expanded investment opportunities for investors seeking growth, income, and risk-managed strategies across a range of actively managed and index-based ETFs. To learn more, visit AmplifyETFs.com.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses before investing. This material must be accompanied by a prospectus. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing. Investing in freight futures can be volatile and is not suitable for all investors. https://www.amplifyetfs.com/bwet/pro.

The Fund is not a mutual fund or any other type of investment company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and is not subject to regulation thereunder.

An investment in the Fund involves significant risks. You could lose all or part of your investment in the Fund, and the Fund’s performance could trail that of other investments. The Fund invests solely in Freight Futures. Such concentration may result in a high degree of volatility in the net asset value of the Fund under specific market conditions and over time. Futures are speculative and the value of the Shares of the Fund relates directly to the value of, and realized profit or loss from, the Freight Futures and other assets held by the Fund, and fluctuations in price could materially affect the Fund’s shares.

Investments in freight futures typically fluctuate in value with changes in spot charter rates. Charter rates for tanker vessels are volatile and although they have increased from historically low levels, there is no guarantee that shipping rates for crude and refined products will remain at such elevated levels. The Fund will not take defensive positions to protect against declining freight rates, which could cause a decline to the value of the Fund’s shares.

Although the Fund’s shares are listed and traded on the NYSE Arca, there can be no guarantee that an active trading market for the shares will be maintained. If an investor needs to sell shares at a time when no active trading market for them exists, the price the investor receives upon sale of the shares, assuming they were able to be sold, likely would be lower than if an active market existed.

Breakwave Advisors LLC (“Breakwave”) is a registered “commodity trading advisor” with the NFA and will act as such for the Fund. Breakwave specializes in shipping and freight investments. Amplify Investments LLC, the Sponsor, serves as the “commodity pool operator” to the Fund and is registered in such capacity with the NFA.

