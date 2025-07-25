JAKKS Pacific Reveals All-New SUPER MARIO, THE SIMPSONS, DC X SONIC THE HEDGEHOG, BENDY and DOG MAN Toys and Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con 2025

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) today, during a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con unveiled an all-new dynamic lineup inspired by iconic franchises including Super Mario, The Simpsons, DC x Sonic the Hedgehog, Bendy, and Dog Man.

The crowd went wild with excitement for the Super Mario Big Bad Bowser, a towering 12-inch tall figure with sound effects, “fire breathing” light feature and slashing arms, storming exclusively into Costco this fall. Yours Truly, Princess Peach with her iconic floaty jump pose and 25+ quotes, sounds, and music made her a huge hit. Fans of The Simpsons lit up at the reveal of the Treehouse of Horror Countdown Advent Calendar, packed with 31 days of spooky mystery characters and accessories, as well as two all-new 5-inch Premium Figures, the monstrous King Homer and the winged Fly Boy Bart. Another standout moment came with the reveal of new figurines and plush inspired by the thrilling DC x Sonic the Hedgehog crossover event.

​At midnight this morning, the new Sonic the Hedgehog™ Shadow 18-inch Ice Cream Bar Plush became available for pre-order exclusively through GameStop, and panel attendees were given the first in-person look at the realistic, giant, super soft collector’s item with a dark chocolate scent.

The panel also unveiled Metroid Prime items featuring newly refreshed packaging, including the 2.5-Inch Bounty Hunter 3-Pack, 2.5-Inch Chozo Suit 3-Pack, and 6-Inch UV Metroid figure. It then introduced a first-ever 4-pack featuring the 2.5-inch Donkey Kong, Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, and Cranky Kong figures.

In addition, the presentation highlighted key products announced earlier this year, including the Sonic the Hedgehog Speed Star Lightning R/C, DC x Sonic the Hedgehog 5-inch Figures, Target-exclusive DC x Sonic the Hedgehog Power vs. Speed Pack Multipack, The Simpsons Talking Funzo Plush Doll, Super Mario Spinning Spirit House Diorama and Super Mario Spinning Spirit House Playset.

A full list of the all-new JAKKS Pacific products revealed at SDCC can be found below. Images can be found HERE .

For more information, visit https://www.jakks.com/events/sdcc-2025/ .

Super Mario





Big Bad Bowser roars exclusively into Costco this October! Standing 12 inches tall with 13 points of articulation, this figure features a “fire-breathing” light effect, and multiple button triggers that activate a variety of iconic sounds and music. This item will be available in October for $59.99.





Yours Truly, Princess Peach stands 12 inches tall with six points of articulation and fun interactive features. Kids can press multiple activation points to hear classic quotes and songs, and her dress billows out like it does in the game! The figure will be available in December for $39.99.

The Simpsons





Available exclusively at Costco this fall, Treehouse of Horror Countdown Calendar features 31 days of mystery characters and accessories. Different Treehouse of Horror episodes are represented through miniature scale 1.5-inch figures with fun holiday themed reveal packaging. The calendar will be available for $39.99.





Available exclusively at Target this fall, the Fly Boy Bart 5-inch Premium Figure includes multiple points of articulation and a teleporter with interactive push-button to activate the green “transformation light.” The set also includes a tiny Fly Boy Bart figure. The figurine will be available for $24.99.





The King Homer 5-inch Premium Figure is restrained and waiting to break free! Push the button on the back to release him from the chair. The figure includes multiple points of articulation, and includes a restraint chair accessory along with a mini-Marge Figure. The figurine will be available for $24.99.





Available exclusively at Target this fall, The Simpsons Sedan with Family Figures includes Homer’s iconic sedan and 2.5-inch figures of Homer and Bart, both exclusive to this set, as well as Lisa, Marge and Maggie. The set will be available for $29.99.

DC x Sonic the Hedgehog













Multiple 2.5-inch and 5-inch figure multipacks, inspired by the hit crossover comic book series and a great gift for fans of DC and Sonic the Hedgehog, will be available this fall for $19.99 USD each. Each pack includes a quintessential pairing of two heroic characters! The sets include Shadow as Batman & Batman, Tails as Cyborg & Cyborg, and Knuckles as Superman & Superman.





The all-new 9-inch DC x Sonic the Hedgehog plush will hit shelves this fall for $9.99 USD each. The ideal size for a huggable and cuddly experience, each plush will feature deluxe fabric and ultra-soft material Wave 1 spotlighting Sonic as The Flash, Silver as Green Lantern, Knuckles as Superman, and Shadow as Batman. Collect them all!

Sonic the Hedgehog





The realistic, giant, super soft Shadow 18-inch Ice Cream Bar Plush stands out with its collector packaging and dark chocolate scent inspired by the iconic treat. The must-have addition to any Sonic collection is now available to pre-order through GameStop for $44.99.

Bendy





Available this fall, the Bendy: Lone Wolf Crane Game Mini Plush features seven mini plushes from the new video game, Bendy: Lone Wolf, including Bendy, Boris, Alice, Charley, Barley, Edgar and Carley. Featured in Crane game style packaging, each plush is 3 inches tall. Available this fall, the set retails for $24.99.

Dog Man





Recreate the action from the hit movie with the Dog Man 2.5-inch Squirrel Tank with Figures. A fantastic gift for any young hero, the set includes Dog Man and Petey 2.5-inch articulated figures and will be available this fall for $29.99.









Dog Man 2.5-inch Supa Cool Figure Pack Wave 2 and 3 will be available this fall for $19.99 each. Each figure is designed with unique details, ready for action to ensure hours of playtime excitement.









Recreate your favorite scenes from the Dog Man movie with the Dog Man and Lil’ Petey 5-inch figures, available this fall for $14.99 each. Each comes with multiple accessories and points of articulation for dynamic poses and interactive play.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California.

©2025 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

