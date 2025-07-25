DATA BREACH ALERT: Edelson Lechtzin LLP is Investigating Claims on Behalf of The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (NASCAR), Customers Whose Data May Have Been Compromised

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Edelson Lechtzin LLP, in suburban Philadelphia, is investigating data privacy claims regarding an incident at The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC (“NASCAR”). NASCAR learned of a data breach on or about April 3, 2025.

About The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, LLC

NASCAR, founded in 1948, is a private company that oversees stock car racing in the U.S. It runs three national racing series and owns 14 major racing venues.

What happened?

Around April 3, 2025, NASCAR became aware of a cybersecurity breach where an unauthorized individual accessed its network. They quickly initiated an investigation and discovered that, from March 31 to April 3, 2025, an intruder had accessed and retrieved certain files, which may have included personal details such as names and Social Security numbers.

How can I protect my personal data?

If you receive a data breach notification concerning NASCAR, you should take steps to protect yourself against identity theft and fraud by regularly reviewing your account statements and monitoring your credit reports for any suspicious or unauthorized activity.

For more information, please contact:

