Walmart Debuts Exclusive HTVRONT Line for Crafters and Creators

SACRAMENTO, Calif., July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTVRONT is excited to announce the exclusive brick and mortar launch of HTVRONT’s top-rated machines and materials in thousands of Walmart stores nationwide, starting July 26.

A global innovator in the DIY space since 2018, HTVRONT has become a trusted name among creators and crafters for its advanced technology, user-friendly tools, and outstanding customer support. This partnership brings the brand’s best-selling products directly to Walmart shelves—making high-quality crafting more accessible than ever.





This strategic collaboration—powered by Walmart’s vast retail network—marks a major milestone in HTVRONT’s global expansion, as the brand enters its first large-scale retail expansion. The partnership significantly expands access to HTVRONT’s innovative, high-quality crafting solutions, making premium DIY tools more accessible and affordable for creators of all levels—right at their local Walmart.

Building on the strong in-store performance of the Auto Heat Press, Portable Heat Press, and Mini Heat Press, the latest rollout introduces two additional best-selling machines and crafting accessories to Walmart shelves. Together, they deliver an even broader lineup of HTVRONT’s top-rated products—offering everything shoppers need to kickstart or elevate their creative projects.

A standout in the lineup is the smart Cutting Machine 2, designed with a powerful motor and ultra-fine blade capable of handling over 100 types of vinyl and paper materials. Enhanced with precision contour-tracking, it delivers edge accuracy within 0.5 mm—achieving intricate and seamless cuts with smooth precision. Users consistently praise the machine for delivering professional-quality results right from their home studios.





Also drawing attention is the HTVRONT Auto Tumbler Heat Press Bundle—a versatile, user-friendly solution for customizing mugs, tumblers, and cups of various sizes. With automatic pressure adjustment and intuitive one-touch operation, it streamlines the process for beginners and experienced creators alike. A longer heat plate accommodates drinkware from 10 to 30 oz, making it perfect for personalized gifts and premium-quality drinkware projects.

In addition to its machines, Walmart will carry HTVRONT’s most comprehensive lineup of substrates to date—including Heat Transfer Vinyl, Permanent Adhesive Vinyl, Direct-to-Film Transfer Film, Sublimation Paper, and Heat Transfer Paper—offering versatile solutions to support a wide range of DIY projects.

"Making professional crafting tools accessible to everyone has always been our mission," said Herman Zhou, CEO of HTVRONT. "Seeing our products available at local Walmart stores is a meaningful milestone—it's about turning creators’ inspiration into action, no matter where you are."

Echoing Walmart’s iconic promise—"Save Money. Live Better"—this collaboration brings HTVRONT’s advanced creative tools within reach of millions, making DIY innovation more affordable, smarter, and easier than ever.

