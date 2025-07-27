Remittix Confirms Q3 2025 Beta Wallet Launch with Solana and Ethereum Support, Presale Surpasses $17.3 Million

KOŠICE, Slovakia, July 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix (RTX), a crypto payments project focused on practical financial utility, has officially announced the Q3 2025 launch of its beta wallet featuring Solana and Ethereum integration. The news follows strong momentum in its presale phase, which has now exceeded $17.3 million in contributions and 573 million tokens sold.

The Remittix Wallet aims to bridge digital and real-world payments, offering users an easy-to-use platform for low-fee transfers, multi-chain compatibility, and a future rollout of crypto-to-fiat functionality.

Beta Wallet Release Set for Q3 2025

The Remittix beta wallet is built to serve individuals looking for simplified digital payments without the burden of excessive fees or complex conversion systems. At launch, it will support Ethereum and Solana, two leading blockchain networks known for speed, scalability, and strong developer ecosystems.

Key wallet features include:

Secure multi-chain asset storage

Low-cost peer-to-peer transactions

Infrastructure prepared for crypto-to-fiat utility in later phases



“The upcoming wallet release is a foundational step toward enabling seamless, real-world crypto payments for a global user base,” said a Remittix spokesperson.

Crypto-to-Fiat Payments on the Horizon

Following the wallet beta release, Remittix plans to introduce crypto-to-fiat conversion tools that will allow users to spend RTX and other assets in real time—without centralized exchanges or third-party apps. This feature is expected to support use cases such as:

Cross-border remittances

Contractor and freelancer payments

Retail and merchant transactions

Direct utility or bill payments in crypto

The goal is to make everyday transactions with digital assets as intuitive and immediate as traditional payment methods.

Growing Community and Presale Support

Remittix’s presale continues to gain traction, now surpassing $17.3 million raised with 573 million+ tokens sold. A 50% token bonus remains available to participants for a limited time, alongside a $250,000 giveaway currently open to the public.

Project Highlights

Beta Wallet Launch: Targeted for Q3 2025

Targeted for Q3 2025 Multi-Chain Support: Solana and Ethereum enabled

Solana and Ethereum enabled Future Roadmap: Crypto-to-fiat tools under development

Crypto-to-fiat tools under development $17.3M+ Raised: Over 573 million tokens sold

Over 573 million tokens sold Community Offers: 50% bonus tokens and $250K giveaway live



About Remittix

Remittix (RTX) is a crypto payments platform developed to integrate blockchain into everyday life. By offering fast, cost-efficient transactions and building toward instant crypto-to-fiat usability, Remittix aims to empower global users—including freelancers, remote workers, and digital natives—with a modern financial toolkit.

The beta wallet launch in Q3 2025 will mark the first major release in its roadmap, with ongoing presale contributions supporting further development.

For media inquiries:

Visit Remittix Whitepaper & Presale Info

Follow Remittix on X for official updates

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Remittix. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/008a6f55-dd0b-4aaa-812b-a62517fdcbcf