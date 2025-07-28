Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
28 July 2025

Transaction in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its new share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 25 July 2025
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 15,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 457.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp): 462.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):459.524167

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the new Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 1,205,352 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result, of the Group's 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 112,540,455 have voting rights and 3,807,348 are held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Aggregate information:

VenueVolume-weighted average price
(pence per share)		Aggregated volume
LSE459.52416715,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
484461.0008:12:10LSE  
143459.5008:13:45LSE  
211459.5008:13:48LSE  
400460.5008:44:37LSE  
698460.5008:45:03LSE  
382459.0009:06:37LSE  
153459.0009:06:37LSE  
295459.0009:06:37LSE  
31459.0009:26:25LSE  
116459.0009:26:25LSE  
166459.0009:26:25LSE  
193459.0009:26:32LSE  
186460.5010:01:00LSE  
768460.0010:18:32LSE  
137460.0010:18:32LSE  
457460.0010:18:32LSE  
317460.0010:18:32LSE  
219460.0010:41:12LSE  
260459.5011:00:00LSE  
114459.5011:00:00LSE  
100459.0011:09:16LSE  
506459.0011:45:52LSE  
29457.5011:59:01LSE  
227458.5012:40:07LSE  
471458.5012:40:07LSE  
8458.5012:40:07LSE  
848460.0013:13:14LSE  
255460.0013:13:14LSE  
28459.5013:23:06LSE  
265459.5013:23:18LSE  
537459.0014:04:49LSE  
183459.0014:04:49LSE  
701459.0014:04:49LSE  
224458.0014:04:56LSE  
175457.5014:15:00LSE  
437457.5014:15:00LSE  
148457.5014:19:46LSE  
125457.5014:24:46LSE  
308457.5014:26:22LSE  
193457.5014:27:14LSE  
100458.0014:45:26LSE  
348458.5014:56:05LSE  
916458.5015:07:02LSE  
126458.5015:07:04LSE  
186458.5015:07:27LSE  
197460.0015:26:33LSE  
186462.0015:49:19LSE  
186462.0015:56:24LSE  
143462.0015:56:55LSE  
205462.0015:56:55LSE  
830462.0015:58:42LSE  
79461.5015:59:25LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


Recommended Reading