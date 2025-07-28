Avalanche Radar Market Size to Surpass USD 75.60 Billion by 2032, Due to demand for advanced disaster monitoring and early warning systems | SNS Insider

Austin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avalanche Radar Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider Report, “The Avalanche Radar Market S ize was valued at USD 3.73 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 75.60 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 45.67% during 2025-2032.”

AI-Driven Automation and Early Warning Demands Accelerate Avalanche Radar Market Growth

The global Avalanche Radar Market has registered significant growth so far, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period, owing to factors, such as, climate variability, increasing natural disaster risk, and growing technology trade with growing demand for real-time early warning systems. Automated snow hazard monitoring is therefore becoming a priority for governments and infrastructure bodies at risk of loss of life and investment. Near-infrared (NIR) sensing, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered analysis and long-haul communications integration have improved the accuracy and trustworthiness of avalanche detection. Ease of operating & maintenance-free nature of the radar makes them popular in national disaster preparedness.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Kongsberg Gruppen

Geobrugg AG

Wyssen Avalanche Control AG

GEOPRAEVENT AG

Vaisala Oyj

Recco AB

L.B. Foster Company

Arva Equipment

Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Hexagon AB

Avalanche Radar Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 3.73 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 75.60 Billion CAGR CAGR of 45.67% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Type(Long Range, Short Range)

• By Component (Transmitter, Antennas, Processor, Receiver, Display)

• By End User (Military and Defense, Government, Weather Monitoring)

Long-Range Systems and Military Applications Lead Avalanche Radar Market as Weather Monitoring and Short-Range Segments Surge

By Type

Due to the high demand for broad-area coverage and accurate early-warning capabilities for high-risk, mountainous regions, the Long Range segment held the largest Avalanche Radar Market share of 66% in 2024. Avalanche detection and control systems are vital for timely detection and response.

During the forecast period from 2025 to 2032, the Short Range segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 51.70% due to increasing utilization within localized locations such as ski resorts and urban areas adjacent to mountains that require compact, cost-effective and real-time monitoring system.

By Component

The Avalanche Radar Market was dominated by the Transmitter segment with 24% in 2024 due to its essential function for ensuring that the signal propagates correctly in both short- and long-range systems. Its dominance in the market stems from the increasing need for high-performing, high-reliability components.

the Antennas segment is projected to grow the fastest in the years 2025-2032 at a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 47.77%, due to the latest development in antenna technology providing greater radar range and resolution for real-time avalanche monitoring even in remote and rugged terrains.

By End User

In 2024, the Military and Defense segment dominated the Avalanche Radar Market and accounted for 46% of the total share due to imbalance in longterm investments made by various military sectors to monitor terrain analysis.

The Weather Monitoring segment is expected to be the fastest growing at a CAGR of 48.46% from 2025 to 2032, driven by the growing investment in climate resilience, the demand for accurate snowpack data and increasing use of radar in meteorological systems for avalanche forecasting.

Regional Momentum Drives Avalanche Radar Market with Asia-Pacific Leading Future Growth

With an investment in strong military and meteorological infrastructure, high adoption of MI and large government funding to build capability to detect hazards, North America accounted for a revenue share of 34% of the Avalanche Radar Market in 2024. The U.S. market is growing gradually via extensive incorporation in skiing resorts and hilltop areas.

From 2025 to 2032, the fastest growth will occur in the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 48.15%, due to increasing investments in safety infrastructure in China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Europe: The stringent regulations around safety and technology deployment in the high altitude region keeps it promising. The emergence of similar awareness and infrastructure to support MRM in Mountainous and disaster prone areas in LATAM and MEA: sectors as well as improvement in the recent use of intelligent monitoring other technology-enabled MRM, suggest steady growth in the region.

Recent News:

In July 2025, Wyoming’s Hoback Canyon will receive a cutting-edge avalanche radar system capable of 24/7 real-time monitoring. The system aims to enhance road safety by enabling faster closures and early avalanche detection regardless of weather conditions.

In June 2025, Avalanche has activated on-chain Proof of Reserves via Chaos Labs, offering real-time transparency for bridged assets like BTC.b and WETH.e. This move enhances trust and stability across its cross-chain DeFi ecosystem.

