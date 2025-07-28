Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 21 July 2025 – 25 July 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 30:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 19,920,000 16.21 318,934,600 21 July 2025 140,000 18.38 2,573,200 22 July 2025 140,000 18.22 2,550,800 23 July 2025 140,000 18.26 2,556,400 24 July 2025 140,000 18.25 2,555,000 25 July 2025 150,000 18.02 2,703,000 Total, week number 30 710,000 18.22 12,938,400 Accumulated under the program 20,630,000 16.32 331,873,000

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 24,875,696 own shares corresponding to 1.71 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments