Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program
Transactions during 21 July 2025 – 25 July 2025
On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 30:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
|19,920,000
|16.21
|318,934,600
|21 July 2025
|140,000
|18.38
|2,573,200
|22 July 2025
|140,000
|18.22
|2,550,800
|23 July 2025
|140,000
|18.26
|2,556,400
|24 July 2025
|140,000
|18.25
|2,555,000
|25 July 2025
|150,000
|18.02
|2,703,000
|Total, week number 30
|710,000
|18.22
|12,938,400
|Accumulated under the program
|20,630,000
|16.32
|331,873,000
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 24,875,696 own shares corresponding to 1.71 % of the total number of outstanding shares.
