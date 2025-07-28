|Company announcement no. 35 2025
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 30
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 30:
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Gross value DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|9,118,764
|236.1485
|2,153,382,484
|21 July 2025
|161,537
|254.5318
|41,116,303
|22 July 2025
|105,961
|255.6441
|27,088,304
|23 July 2025
|46,068
|257.8986
|11,880,873
|24 July 2025
|25,000
|261.4134
|6,535,335
|25 July 2025
|25,000
|260.4914
|6,512,285
|Total accumulated over week 30
|363,566
|256.1656
|93,133,101
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|9,482,330
|236.9160
|2,246,515,585
With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 1.136% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.
