Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 30 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 18 July 2025 76,200 590.81 45,019,869 Monday, 21 July 2025 1,200 614.66 737,592 Tuesday, 22 July 2025 1,200 615.01 738,012 Wednesday, 23 July 2025 1,300 621.27 807,651 Thursday, 24 July 2025 1,200 623.72 748,464 Friday, 25 July 2025 1,200 621.11 745,332 In the period 21 July 2025 - 25 July 2025 6,100 619.19 3,777,051 Accumulated until 25 July 2025 82,300 592.92 48,796,920 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,108,793 treasury shares corresponding to 8.44% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments