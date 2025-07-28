Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 30 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 18 July 2025
|76,200
|590.81
|45,019,869
|Monday, 21 July 2025
|1,200
|614.66
|737,592
|Tuesday, 22 July 2025
|1,200
|615.01
|738,012
|Wednesday, 23 July 2025
|1,300
|621.27
|807,651
|Thursday, 24 July 2025
|1,200
|623.72
|748,464
|Friday, 25 July 2025
|1,200
|621.11
|745,332
|In the period 21 July 2025 - 25 July 2025
|6,100
|619.19
|3,777,051
|Accumulated until 25 July 2025
|82,300
|592.92
|48,796,920
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,108,793 treasury shares corresponding to 8.44% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
