Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 30 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of
shares		Average
price		Amount  
Accumulated until 18 July 202576,200590.8145,019,869  
Monday, 21 July 20251,200614.66737,592  
Tuesday, 22 July 20251,200615.01738,012  
Wednesday, 23 July 20251,300621.27807,651  
Thursday, 24 July 20251,200623.72748,464  
Friday, 25 July 20251,200621.11745,332  
In the period 21 July 2025 - 25 July 20256,100619.193,777,051  
Accumulated until 25 July 202582,300592.9248,796,920  
      
Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,108,793 treasury shares corresponding to 8.44% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

