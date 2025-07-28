Ike’s Love & Sandwiches Teams Up with Michael Clifford for SIDEQUEST A New Sandwich Banger Inspired by His Solo Debut

Los Angeles, CA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to eat like a pop star. Ike’s Love & Sandwiches is dropping an all-new collab with Michael Clifford, guitarist, songwriter, and founding member of 5 Seconds of Summer, just in time for the launch of his solo album SIDEQUEST. And in true Ike’s fashion, we’re celebrating with a sandwich that’s big on flavor and dripping in sauce.

Introducing Michael Clifford’s SIDEQUEST (#1337), a fried chicken masterpiece layered with yellow BBQ, classic BBQ, orange glaze, honey, crunchy Voodoo Chips, Pepper Jack, and Ike’s legendary Dirty Sauce, all stacked on signature Dutch Crunch bread. Sweet, spicy, crunchy, and bold — it’s got major main character energy.

For a plant-based path to greatness, meet La Fufu (#3333), the vegan version of SIDEQUEST, featuring vegan fried chicken, yellow BBQ, classic BBQ, orange glaze, real honey, Voodoo Chips, and Pepper Jack. Two epic sandwiches, one delicious journey.

“This collab is all about love. Love for flavor, love for music, and love for doing things your own way,” said Ike Shehadeh, founder of Ike’s Love & Sandwiches. “Michael brought the vibe, I brought the Dirty sauce and together, we made a banger.”

Tuesday, July 29 — SIDEQUEST Sandwich Release Party

Join Michael Clifford and Ike for a one-day-only sandwich + music celebration at Ike’s Hollywood (Sunset & Vine). Buy a copy of SIDEQUEST for $15 and get a FREE SIDEQUEST sandwich, available while supplies last between 10:00 AM and 11:30 AM. After the giveaway ends, all SIDEQUEST sandwiches are just $10 the rest of the day.

Michael Clifford’s SIDEQUEST will be available at all Ike’s locations starting July 29 and we won’t blame you if it becomes your new favorite. Like the album, it’s emotional, surprising, and full of flavor.

With over 1,000 different sandwiches and 100+ celebrity collabs, no other sandwich shop in the world does it like Ike’s. Whether you’re grabbing lunch, dinner, or just feeding your Dirty Sauce addiction, Ike’s is ready to serve it hot.

Get your taste of Michael Clifford’s SIDEQUEST on July 29, and Follow @ikessandwiches to stay tuned on future collabs, events, and giveaways. Join Ike’s Love Rewards and get a FREE sandwich at ikessandwich.com.

About Ike’s Love & Sandwiches

In 2007, a rebel with a dream opened a small sandwich shop in San Francisco’s Castro District. Lines around the block, craveable secret ingredients and inventive flavor combinations sparked a phenomenon spreading love and sandwiches across the country. Whether you’re a meat lover, vegetarian, vegan, halal, or gluten-free, your first Ike’s sandwich sets you on an epic quest to try all the endless combinations and over 999 signature sandwiches. Our Dutch Crunch bread paired with Ike’s exclusive “Dirty Sauce,” a creamy garlic aioli toasted right into the bread, is as iconic as Ike Shehadeh himself. Ike’s cartoon caricature can be seen as guests explore the menu of eclectically named sandwiches including tributes to local celebrities and athletes. Get your Ike’s creation and earn rewards today at ikessandwich.com. Help Ike’s share the love and sandwiches on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

