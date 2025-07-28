Share buy-back program

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 39/2025 - July 28, 2025

On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025.

The program is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014, on market abuse, as amended (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 of March 8, 2016.

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 26, 2025, to August 15, 2025. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 250m.

The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S have been made under the program:

 Number of

Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement423,306536,31227,022,140
July 21, 20252,000518,451,036,902
July 22, 20252,400516,621,239,882
July 23, 20252,200523,761,152,261
July 24, 20252,500522,151,305,366
July 25, 20252,000516,611,033,220
Total accumulated under the program434,406535,88232,789,771


With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 567,728 shares, corresponding to 1.1 % of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


Attachments

Fond-RU-39-2025-uk-SSB Royal Unibrew SSB FEB-AUG 2025_21JULY-25JULY

Recommended Reading

  • July 21, 2025 09:29 ET | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S
    Share buy-back program

    COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 38/2025 - JULY 21, 2025 On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025. The program is...

    Read More
    Share buy-back program
  • July 14, 2025 09:13 ET | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S
    Share buy-back program

    COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 37/2025 - July 14, 2025 On February 25, 2025, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2025 of February 25, 2025. The program is...

    Read More
    Share buy-back program