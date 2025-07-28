Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Market 2025 | U.S. Sales Hit $1.19T E-Commerce Sales as Sustainability Drives 8.63% CAGR

Ottawa, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sustainable e-commerce packaging market size stood at USD 38.72 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 81.55 billion by 2034, according to a study published by Towards Packaging, a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The demand for sustainable packaging in e-commerce is increasing due to the rising government regulations on eliminating the use of harmful materials in packaging. The consumers are also being educated regarding the impact of non-recyclable packaging on the environment.

What is Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging?

Sustainable e-commerce packaging is the use of eco-friendly materials and packaging practices that reduce the environmental impact and promote responsible consumption for online retail (e-commerce) products. The whole packaging cycle includes the sustainable use of packaging from sourcing to delivery. The sustainable e-commerce packaging market includes the companies, technologies, materials, and services that are involved in providing eco-conscious packaging. These packages include compostable fillers, biodegradable mailers, recyclable boxes, and many more.

What Are the Major Trends in the Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Market?

Adoption of circular economy models



The majority of the industry players are adopting "take-make-dispose" strategies to minimize waste generation and maximize resource utilization in packaging.

R&D for green supply chains



The rising government push for sustainability is driving massive investments in sustainable packaging R&D, which is boosting the packaging growth that aligns with the sustainability goals.

Increasing consumer awareness and education



The rising sustainability awareness among consumers is attracting multiple changes from the companies that are focused on providing sustainable packaging solutions in e-commerce.

How Do Government Regulations help in the Growth of the Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Market?

The rising environmental concerns have led to many changes in multiple sectors, which majorly include the ban on single-use plastics. For instance, India banned carry bags and packaging films in 2022, which also led to many changes in e-commerce packaging, helping to promote paper-based or biodegradable packaging. The majority of the growth is also being attracted from Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) rules, which make the producers responsible for the entire lifecycle of their packaging waste.

This is marking a massive shift in adopting minimal packaging to reduce waste to avoid fee structures. Plastic packaging charges in the UK are also expected to mark investments in various alternatives in the online retail sector.

How Will Material Innovation Drive Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Growth in the Future?

Plastic has been one of the widely used materials in the packaging industry, but at the same time, it has raised multiple concerns due to its adverse effects on the environment. As a result, companies are heavily investing in introducing new materials like mushroom packaging, which is made from mycelium (fungus roots) and agricultural waste. The biodegradability and strong cushioning make it ideal for electronics and premium goods packaging.

On the other hand, seaweed-based packaging is also expected to help the sustainable e-commerce packaging market grow due to its preference in small item delivery in food and cosmetic products like wraps, sachets, and many more.

Limitations and Challenges in the Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Market

High material costs

The packaging industry has been constantly evolving in recent years, managing to introduce sustainable material innovations like bioplastics, mushroom, seaweed-based films, and many more. These materials often require specialized inputs, which makes them expensive compared to the petroleum-based plastics. The higher upfront costs make the adoption restraining for the SMEs, affecting their profit margin. Additionally, the e-commerce industry in the underdeveloped regions still lacks suppliers, which creates a barrier in the process.

More Insights of Towards Packaging:

Regional Analysis

Who is the leader in the sustainable e-commerce packaging market?

North America dominated the global sustainable e-commerce packaging market by generating the highest revenue share in 2024. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the higher e-commerce penetration in countries like the U.S and Canada. In 2024, e-commerce sales of the United States reached $1.19 trillion, which represents around 16.2% share of all retail sales in the country.

The higher consumer awareness is also promoting sustainable investments in the packaging sector. The regulatory bodies in the region are also highly focused on promoting the use of sustainable packaging, which is leading to many rules and policies to eliminate the use of harmful materials.

U.S Market Trends

The United States stands as the dominant player in the North American e-commerce sales due to the presence of companies like Amazon, eBay, Walmart, and other D2C companies, which are adopting sustainable packaging solutions. The higher consumer awareness is also helping the brands to use these packaging solutions as a strategy to improve their brand image in the e-commerce industry.

The sustainable e-commerce packaging market is expected to maintain its growth as various states like New York, Oregon, Washington, and others have adopted the EPR framework and bans on existing materials. The universities and startups are expected to attract huge investments in the future.

What is the Growth Scope of Asia Pacific in the Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Market in the Future?

Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025 to 2034. The growth of the region is highly attributed to the massive e-commerce expansion in countries like India, China, Japan, and Indonesia. The middle-class populations in these countries are the largest consumers of online shopping.

The governments are also promoting the use of recyclable and compostable materials in packaging by adopting rules and regulations like a ban on single-use plastic. The younger consumer base, especially Gen Z and Millennials, is expected to be the major reason behind the adoption of sustainable packaging solutions in the future.

China Market Trends

China stands as one of the major countries in the Asian sustainable e-commerce packaging market due to its global dominance in e-commerce sales. According to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, in 2024, the e-commerce market continued its growth, with total online retail sales reaching 15.52 trillion yuan (US$2.16 trillion). The Chinese government is also implementing a plastic ban and promoting material innovation through various funding programs. The leading e-commerce companies in the country, like Alibaba and JD.com, are focusing on implementing a green logistics program, which uses reusable delivery boxes.

Segment Outlook

Material Type Insights

The plastic segment generated the highest revenue share in 2024. Plastic is one of the widely used materials in the packaging industry due to its durability and affordability. These packages are mainly developed by using recyclable and bio-based plastics like LDPE, PLA, PHA, and many more. These materials are widely popular in e-commerce packaging as they meet the sustainability regulatory standards. Additionally, the material is lightweight and durable, which helps companies minimize product damage and reduce shipping costs for the companies.



E-commerce Type Insights

The B2C segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024. The dominance of the segment is attributed to the higher parcel volume shipped daily. This includes many premium and regular goods, which require primary and secondary packaging that enhances the requirement for more sustainable materials. The rise of companies like Amazon, Flipkart is gaining wider popularity for various products like electronics, apparel, cosmetics, and groceries.



Application Insights

The electronics and appliances segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2024. The segment includes the shipment and delivery of items like phones, laptops, tablets, blenders, smart home devices, and many more, which require high protective packaging with multilayered and cushioned packaging. These products often use more materials due to the product size and requirements, making them more popular among consumers. Global brands like HP, Apple, Dell, and Samsung have also committed to the adoption of eco-friendly packaging.



Breakthroughs in the Market

In May 2025, Ranpak partnered with Thalia to deploy automated sustainable packaging systems across 500 stores and e-commerce operations, helping the reduce the environmental impact.

In February 2025, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Vietnam, proposed a green e-commerce law to curb rising packaging waste, targeting 800,000 tons of plastic by 2030.

Market Key Players

The Better Packaging Co. Limited

Plastic Suppliers, Inc.

Berry Global

Smurfit Kappa Group

Calvin Klein

Stora Enso

LimeLoop

EcoEnclose

Elopak



Sustainable E-Commerce Packaging Market Segments

By Material Type

Metal

Paper and paperboard

Bioplastics & compostable materials

Plastic

By E-Commerce Type

B2C

B2B

By Application

Fashion and apparel

Electronics & appliances

Books & stationery

Beauty & personal care

Food and beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Others



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





