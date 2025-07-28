ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Ranks Fifth Among Top Publicly Traded Banks with between $10 Billion to $50 Billion in Assets

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServisFirst Bank, a subsidiary of ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS), is pleased to announce they have ranked fifth in the top publicly traded banks with between $10 billion to $50 billion in assets, according to American Banker's annual list of top-performing banks, based on year-end 2024 data. Compiled by Capital Performance Group using S&P Global Market Intelligence data and regulatory filings, the ranking recognizes banks delivering exceptional financial performance. Previously, ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. was ranked fourth based on year-end 2023 data.

“We are honored to once again be recognized among the top-performing banks in the country,” states Tom Broughton, ServisFirst Bank Chairman, President, and CEO. “Our consistent performance is the result of disciplined growth, strong client relationships, and a relentless focus on efficiency. This ranking is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and we remain committed to delivering long-term value to our shareholders and exceptional service to our customers.”

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc., an $18 billion-asset institution, reported a three-year average ROAE of 16.95% and reported a 2024 net interest margin of 2.82%. In the American Banker article, Claude Hanley, founder and partner at Capital Performance Group, attributed the success of top-ranked banks to “good old-fashioned loan growth,” which helped drive earnings even as the median net income across the $10 billion–$50 billion tier declined.

As the only Alabama-based institution to rank in the top ten—and among the top 80 banks nationwide—ServisFirst Bank continues to strengthen its reputation as a high-performing, well-capitalized financial institution. This recognition underscores the Bank’s ability to deliver strong financial results in a competitive market, reinforcing its role as a trusted partner for businesses and individuals across the Southeast.

For more information regarding ServisFirst Bank’s recent American Banker ranking, please contact Krista Conlin at Krista@KCProjects.net . For more about ServisFirst Bank, please visit www.servisfirstbank.com.



ABOUT SERVISFIRST BANK

ServisFirst Bank is a full-service commercial bank focused on commercial banking, correspondent banking, treasury management, private banking and the professional consumer market, emphasizing competitive products, state-of-the-art technology and a focus on quality service. Recently, the Bank announced that its assets exceed $18 billion. The Bank offers sophisticated treasury management products, Internet banking, home mortgage lending, remote deposit express banking, and highly competitive rates.

ServisFirst Bank was formed in May 2005, and has offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. In April 2015, and annually thereafter, ServisFirst Bank has earned investment- grade ratings and a stable outlook from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), which measures companies’ financial fundamentals. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. files periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Copies of its filings may be obtained at www.servisfirstbancshares.com.

