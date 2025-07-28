Great Day Improvements Expanding in Northeast and Southwest Ohio, Creating Nearly 1,000 New Jobs

Columbus, Ohio, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik today announced that Great Day Improvements will expand in Ohio to create 995 new jobs over the next five years.

A leading direct-to-consumer provider and manufacturer of premium home improvement products, Great Day Improvements will expand in both northeast and southwest Ohio, creating 583 jobs in Sharonville, near Cincinnati, and 412 jobs in Walton Hills, New Bedford, and Twinsburg near Cleveland.

“Great Day Improvements’ newest investments reinforce Ohio’s position as one of the nation’s leading building material and products manufacturers,” said Governor DeWine. “The company’s decision to expand in Ohio and bring nearly 1,000 new jobs reflects our statewide strength in manufacturing and a second-to-none workforce that supports multiple industries and applications. In Ohio, we just make things better.”

What started as two Cleveland-grown brands – Patio Enclosures and Stanek Windows – Great Day Improvements has become one of the fastest-growing home improvement companies in North America.

“With Ohio roots, we want to be here for growth and opportunity. It’s our partnerships with Ohio and local communities making that a reality,” said Great Day Improvements CEO Drew Weinfurtner. “Our community collaboration helps us lock in Ohio as Great Day’s center for growth, reinforcing our commitment to the state that built us.”

Today’s announcement comes after the Ohio Tax Credit Authority’s approval of a tax credit earlier today. JobsOhio also plans to provide assistance for the project, which will be made public after a final agreement is executed.

“Great Day Improvements’ continued growth in Ohio is a testament to the strength of our workforce and the spirit of our communities,” said Lt. Governor Tressel. “We’re proud they’re choosing to grow in our state, creating hundreds of new opportunities for Ohioans to live their version of the American dream here at home."

Great Day’s expansion in Ohio focuses on becoming the home remodeling partner for our communities and North America. Great Day Improvements brands Patio Enclosures, Stanek Windows, Champion Windows, Universal Windows Direct, and The Bath Authority are all headquartered in Ohio, while Leafguard and Apex Energy Solutions both serve Ohio customers.

The Sharonville expansion will bolster Great Day Improvements’ manufacturing capacity to meet sales growth and rising customer demand while providing an ideal location to distribute its products nationwide.

“This is a historic day for the City of Sharonville and across the Buckeye State as we celebrate this major announcement,” said Sharonville Mayor Kevin Hardman. “Great Day’s expansion of their manufacturing operations in our community, facilitated, in large part, by their commitment to bringing 583 new jobs to our community, is a true game changer. We as a community are proud to support this expansion and thank the company and our development partners for their continued collaboration.”

The Walton Hills, Twinsburg, and Bedford Heights jobs represent skilled trades, manufacturing, operations, corporate services and more. For Walton Hills, the manufacturing expansion will bring more than 200 jobs to Great Day Improvements’ new 247,000 square-foot manufacturing facility, where the company is investing to produce and distribute its numerous product lines.

“On behalf of the Village of Walton Hills, I want to welcome Great Day Improvements to our community and congratulate them on their expansion here in Northeast Ohio,” said Mayor Don Kolograf. “Great Day Improvements will become an anchor tenant and major participant in the successful redevelopment of the former Ford Stamping Plant into the Forward Innovation Center East.”

Great Day’s Enterprise Campus in Twinsburg serves as a cornerstone for innovation, collaboration, and leadership development—powering the next phase of national expansion. The campus houses Enterprise shared services and supports the operational growth of all of Great Day Improvements.

“Along with our partners at REDI Cincinnati and Team NEO, we welcome Great Day Improvements’ continued growth in Ohio, which demonstrates the company’s confidence in its home state to support rapidly increasing customer demand,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “The expanded operations near Cincinnati and Cleveland bring just under 1,000 new jobs while bolstering production capacity and efficiencies for Great Day Improvements that will continue to strengthen several of the most recognizable home improvement brands in the nation.”

Other brands such as Hartshorn Custom Contracting, K-Designers, Your Home Improvement Company, and Englert continue serving customers across the United States.

“We’re proud to support companies that see Ohio not just as a place to operate – but as a place to grow, innovate and lead,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “This expansion showcases firsthand that whether you're ready to start your business or an established company looking to grow, Ohio is the place for you.”

What They Are Saying

“Great Day Improvements, proudly established and rooted in Ohio, is a top 10 company in the home improvement industry and plays a vital role in supporting our region's diverse manufacturing base. The addition of 583 new jobs to its window manufacturing site in Cincinnati, which started here in 1953 and already has 332 positions, demonstrates both a significant expansion of production capabilities and its ongoing commitment to the Sharonville community.”

– Kimm Lauterbach, REDI Cincinnati President and CEO

“The entrepreneurial spirit fueled by Ed Weinfurtner and team is seen in the amazing growth of Great Day Improvements since 2014. This new investment throughout Ohio shows a commitment and a trust in our ability to meet the needs of growing companies. People from all over the country will enjoy Northeast Ohio’s own, Great Day Improvement products and services.”

– Matt Dolan, Team NEO CEO

This expansion is proof that Southwest Ohio is a prime destination for manufacturing and innovation," said Rep. Warren Davidson. "With nearly 600 new jobs coming to Sharonville, this project will energize our local economy, support working-class families, and strengthen our manufacturing base. Announcements like this take a lot of hard work, collaboration, and vision. Great Day Improvements will find no shortage of these characteristics in Southwest Ohio!”

– Rep. Warren Davidson (OH-8)

“This is a major win for Northeast Ohio. The expansion of this innovative company means hundreds of new, good-paying jobs for our communities and a stronger foundation for long-term economic growth. I’m proud to support efforts that make our region a destination for investment, innovation, and opportunity. Ohio is open for business, and we’re just getting started.”

– U.S. Representative Max Miller (OH-07)

“I am proud that this longstanding relationship between Great Day Improvements and our region is expanding. This expansion will have a positive impact on our region and state and is another example of how well-positioned Northeast Ohio is to attract business and welcome the expansion of national companies to create new jobs and accelerate our economy.”

– Jerry Cirino, State Senator (OH-18)

“I am excited about the expansion of Great Day Improvements and the 583 new jobs it will bring to the Great 28 district. Jobs Ohio has been an outstanding partner, and the diversity of our northern Hamilton County suburbs continues to attract business investment, workers, and innovation; which in turn creates economic stability and opportunity to the residents of our community.”

– Karen Brownlee, State Representative (OH-28)

“When we invest in people and their potential, the opportunities are endless. The progress this investment in economic development brings is a reflection of a community building a better place for workers and their families. This investment in Walton Hills and the surrounding communities shows that Northeast Ohio is on the rise. I’m excited to welcome more than 400 new jobs to both District 19 and the surrounding communities.”

– State Representative Phillip M. Robinson, Jr. (OH-HD19)

About Great Day Improvements

Great Day Improvements is a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer provider of premium home improvement products, headquartered outside of Cleveland, OH. Great Day’s family of brands includes Patio Enclosures® , Champion Windows and Home Exteriors® , Universal Windows Direct® , Apex Energy Solutions® , Stanek Windows® , Hartshorn Custom Contracting , Your Home Improvement Company , K Designers , Leafguard® , Englert® and The Bath Authority . Great Day Improvements has an expanding workforce of 4,800 employees across 125 metropolitan markets throughout the United States. The company has been ranked as the third-largest home improvement company in the nation according to Qualified Remodeler’s Top 500 list and is among the fastest-growing private companies for a second consecutive year. For more information, visit greatdayimprovements.com .

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

