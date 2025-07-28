Canon Celebrates 20th Anniversary of EOS 5 Interchangeable-lens Digital Camera Series

Melville, NY, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced that its parent company, Canon Inc. celebrates that this year marks the 20th anniversary of the EOS 5 interchangeable-lens digital camera series. This series has consistently delivered new value to both professional and advanced amateur users with cutting-edge technologies and the latest innovative features.





The 20-year history of the EOS 5 Series



The EOS 5 series was born in September 2005 with the release of its first model, the EOS 5D, a DSLR cameras. The EOS 5D camera was the first in Canon's line of products for advanced amateur users to include a full-frame CMOS sensor, which at the time had only been adopted in models for professionals. Featuring outstanding resolution, rich color gradation, and a wide ISO sensitivity range, this model contributed to the popularization of full-frame cameras. Canon has launched a total of eight models in the EOS 5 series as of June 2025.

In November 2008, Canon released the second-generation EOS 5D Mark II camera, the series’ first model equipped with full-HD video shooting functions, which helped to popularize video shooting through DSLR cameras.



Since then, Canon has released several models in pursuit of performance and expressive ability for creating works. These include the EOS 5D Mark III camera (released in March 2012), with heightened AF accuracy and continuous shooting speed; the EOS 5Ds and EOS 5Ds R cameras (released in June 2015), featuring the world’s largest number of pixels1 (at the time of release) — approximately 50.6 megapixels; and the EOS 5D Mark IV camera (released in September 2016), which finely balanced specs including a large number of pixels, high-speed continuous shooting, and high capturing sensitivity.

In July 2020, Canon released the EOS R5, the first full-frame mirrorless camera in the EOS R System to bear the number “5” in its name. Equipped with a high-performance image processor and boasting the world’s first2 (at the time of release) 8K video shooting function3 among interchangeable lens cameras, it made significant improvements to basic camera functions for both still image and video.

Additionally, its successor, the EOS R5 Mark II camera (released in August 2024), significantly improved still image and video functions in comparison to previous models, thanks to a newly developed “Accelerated Capture” image processing system and the use of deep learning technology. This model, which combines superb subject tracking with advanced mobility, meets the needs of both professional and advanced amateur users while enabling diverse visual expressions.

The EOS 5 series has led the EOS series by offering cutting-edge technology and delivering innovation.



Canon will continue making contributions to the further development of photography and video culture by pursuing cutting-edge technology and a high level of expressive power through the EOS 5 Series, which has received broad support from both professional and advanced amateur users alike.





List of products in the EOS 5 Series

Product name Release date* EOS 5D September 2005 EOS 5D Mark II November 2008 EOS 5D Mark III March 2012 EOS 5Ds June 2015 EOS 5Ds R June 2015 EOS 5D Mark IV September 2016 EOS R5 July 2020 EOS R5 Mark II August 2024

1 Among DSLR cameras with image sensors that are equivalent to 35mm film as of February 6, 2015, according to a Canon survey



2 Only among interchangeable-lens digital cameras sold as of July 8, 2020, according to a Canon survey



3 8K (29.97fps/25.00fps). Only when selecting “No crop”

* Refers to release date in Japan

† Based on weekly patent counts issued by United States Patent and Trademark Office.