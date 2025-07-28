New PLI Press Treatise Provides Overview and Guidance on Sanctions and Export Controls

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new book from PLI Press provides a detailed introduction to the world of U.S. and international sanctions and export controls, highlighting their expanding role as a tool of foreign policy and outlining the general principles of compliance and enforcement.

Sanctions and Export Controls Practice Guide, a comprehensive book authored by Farhad R. Alavi, provides a general introduction to sanctions and export controls, their roles, and functions, as well as an overview of basic concepts key to representing clients in this space, describing laws and principles and explaining the approach used by U.S. government agencies.

Sanctions and Export Controls Practice Guide is suitable for practitioners of all levels of experience, particularly specialists in international trade law and general practitioners representing companies and other entities that engage in cross-border transactions. While the book primarily focuses on U.S. sanctions and export controls programs, it also covers multilateral regimes of the United Nations and the European Union, autonomous regimes of individual foreign nations, and coordinated regimes among nations, such as those in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The book also includes a number of practice notes, offering key advice and insights. These notes will be expanded in future editions, creating a substantive reference that balances practical and academic approaches.

“This guide was created to address the dearth of practical day-to-day advice in this field, making it an invaluable resource for practitioners who are not experienced or have not been mentored in this topic,” says Alavi. “By providing foundational knowledge and teaching readers how to analyze issues, the book short-circuits the learning curve in this complex, evolving area.”

About the Author: Farhad Alavi is Managing Partner of Akrivis Law Group, PLLC in Washington, DC. His practice focuses on complex trade issues related to compliance with and enforcement of U.S. national security, including sanctions, export controls, customs, anti-corruption, as well as cross-border transactions and banking matters. He represents clients around the world, such as major multinationals, middle market businesses, and high net worth individuals. A thought leader who is frequently quoted in major publications, he regularly lectures on trade compliance matters in the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East.

About Practising Law Institute (PLI)

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, skills books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI’s mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco.