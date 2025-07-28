HF Foods to Report Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 11, 2025

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ: HFFG) (“HF Foods”, or the “Company”), a leading distributor of international foodservice solutions to Asian restaurants and other businesses across the United States, today announced it will report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, on Monday, August 11, 2025, after market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on August 11, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). The link to the webcast will be available on the “Events” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.hffoodsgroup.com. Those interested in participating in the live call can dial 1-877-407-0752 or 1-201-389-0912. The webcast will be archived and available for replay.

