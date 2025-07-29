Deeptran Launches Upgraded UX with Intuitive New UI for Instant Voice Translation

SINGAPORE, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vocalbeats.AI, the AI innovation division of Vocalbeats , today launched a major update to its instant translator app Deeptran, available on the Apple App Store . Designed for fast, seamless communication across languages, the new app version Deeptran offers a more fluid and distraction-free user experience with its completely redesigned interface.

Smarter, Smoother User Flow

With Deeptran’s restructured and optimized interaction model, users now enjoy:

A cleaner, more minimalist UI with simplified button placement

Side-by-side views of original speech and its translations

One-tap access to language and voice settings

A faster onboarding experience for new users

These updates significantly reduce the learning curve to use the app, ensuring Deeptran is a cinch to grasp even for first-time users.

Real-time voice recording to power instant translation and transcription of full conversations is now even easier and more intuitive for global users—cementing Deeptran as one of the leading instant translators in the market and an essential companion for travel, social, business, study and everyday multilingual conversations.

AI-Powered Real-Time Translation That Keeps Up With You

Built using Vocalbeats.AI’s proprietary artificial intelligence technologies and enhanced by leading external speech and language engines, Deeptran supports over 100 global business languages by delivering instant voice-to-text transcription and high-quality real-time translation.

Deeptran is also one of the only apps to deliver unique industry-specific accuracy with specialized vocabularies and expert-verified terminology for domains such as medical, legal, religious, and many others.

Whether you're interpreting during a live meeting, navigating a foreign country, or learning a new language, Deeptran delivers fast and reliable results—no typing required.

Now Available on the App Store

The latest version of Deeptran is now live. Download it today from the Apple App Store and experience the most effortless voice translation yet.

About Vocalbeats

Vocalbeats is dedicated to building the world’s largest audio platforms to better connect and communicate while pioneering innovation in AI-powered products and experiences. The Company fosters a globally diverse and inclusive team, committed to revolutionizing audio platforms by leveraging the synergy of heterogenous perspectives. This commitment ensures the creation of innovative products that resonate worldwide.

The company has a dedicated artificial intelligence division, dubbed Vocalbeats.AI, which focuses on building intelligent, user-friendly products and services to improve everyday life through advanced AI that is more accessible, intuitive and human.