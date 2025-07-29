|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-07-29
|Start date
|2025-07-30
|Maturity date
|2025-08-06
|Interest rate, %
|2.00
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|660
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|529.4
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|529.4
|Number of bids
|15
|Percentage allotted, %
|100
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
Recommended Reading
-
July 29, 2025 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2025-07-29Auction date2025-07-29Settlement date2025-07-30Maturity Date2025-08-06Nominal amount660 billion SEKInterest rate2.00 %Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
-
July 22, 2025 04:15 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
AuctionAuction resultsAuction date2025-07-22Start date2025-07-23Maturity date2025-07-30Interest rate, %2.00Offered volume, SEK bn658.0Total bid amount, SEK bn541.45Accepted volume, SEK bn541.45Number...Read More