RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

 | Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-07-29
Start date2025-07-30
Maturity date2025-08-06
Interest rate, %2.00
Offered volume, SEK bn660
Total bid amount, SEK bn529.4
Accepted volume, SEK bn529.4
Number of bids15
Percentage allotted, %100



