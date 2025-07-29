WAIC 2025: GPTBots Multi-Agent Platform Turns AI Tools into Collaborative Teams

HONG KONG, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly anticipated 2025 World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) is underway in Shanghai, bringing together global leaders in AI innovation. GPTBots.ai, a leading enterprise-grade AI agent building platform, showcased its cutting-edge AI capabilities with the launch of its Multi-Agent Collaboration Platform. Designed to enable businesses to "flexibly build custom AI teams," the platform directly addresses key challenges in enterprise AI adoption, including data silos, rigid workflows, and lack of control over outcomes.

GPTBots' live demonstrations of industry-specific solutions, such as real estate sales and financial analysis, sparked significant interest from attendees across sectors like finance, e-commerce, and smart manufacturing, with many expressing intent to explore collaborations.

WAIC 2025: A Global Stage for AI Innovation

As one of the world’s most prestigious AI events, WAIC 2025 has attracted over 1,200 top experts from more than 30 countries, including Nobel laureates and Turing Award winners. With over 800 participating companies and 3,000 cutting-edge exhibits, the event highlights the latest advancements in AI technology and its applications across industries.

Cross-Industry Interest in GPTBots Multi-Agent Platform

At the WAIC exhibition, GPTBots drew attention from a wide range of industries, with live demonstrations showcasing its ability to solve real-world business challenges:

1. Finance: Precision and Security in Decision-Making

A representative from a leading investment firm highlighted the need for tools that can consolidate fragmented data, such as market trends and client risk profiles, while ensuring data security. GPTBots’ Intelligent Decision-Making Agent stood out for its ability to integrate data from Excel, databases, and research reports without requiring system overhauls. The platform’s private deployment capabilities, ensuring that all data processing occurs within the enterprise’s internal network, resonated strongly with the firm’s requirements.

2. Manufacturing: Streamlining Cross-Border Supply Chains

A global automotive parts supplier expressed interest in addressing delays in synchronizing overseas orders with domestic production schedules. GPTBots’ Cross-Border Supply Chain Agent demonstrated how it could transform overseas order data and market trends into actionable production plans, seamlessly integrating with existing ERP systems. This capability to localize and accelerate data-driven decisions was seen as a potential game-changer for the company.

3. Healthcare: Efficiency and Compliance in Operational Management

A representative from a major hospital outlined challenges in streamlining outpatient pre-diagnosis and consolidating data from various medical devices. GPTBots’ Healthcare Collaboration Agent Cluster showcased its ability to integrate data from CT and ultrasound machines, generate operational insights, and optimize resource allocation—all while ensuring compliance with strict data privacy regulations.

Across these industries, the common thread was a demand for solutions that could seamlessly integrate into existing workflows, address data security concerns, and deliver tangible business value. GPTBots, with its focus on private deployment and tailored solutions, aligned perfectly with these priorities.

GPTBots Multi-Agent Platform: Breaking Barriers in Enterprise AI Adoption

At the "AI Business Application Forum," GPTBots' Vice President, Jerry Yin, officially unveiled the GPTBots Multi-Agent Platform, designed to overcome three critical challenges in traditional multi-agent systems:

● Data Silos: Limited integration with enterprise databases and business systems.

● Rigid Workflows: Predefined roles that fail to adapt to dynamic business needs.

● Lack of Control: Opaque processes and non-customizable outputs.

The platform introduces three key innovations:

1. Super Connector: Seamlessly integrates with enterprise CRM, ERP, and financial systems, enabling real-time access to private knowledge bases and the creation of custom agents, such as "Bid Analysis Agent" or "Compliance Audit Agent."

2. Dynamic Collaboration Engine: Offers a library of pre-built agents (e.g., for development, marketing, testing) and supports various collaboration modes, including linear workflows, parallel tasks, and debate-based decision-making.

3. Human-in-the-Loop Mechanism: Features a unique Planner-Runner-Reviewer framework, allowing human oversight at critical stages and customizable output formats (e.g., proposals, presentations, financial reports).

“GPTBots is not a one-size-fits-all black box but a ‘factory and command center’ for enterprise AI,” said Jerry Yin. “We provide a scalable architecture that empowers businesses to build, adapt, and evolve their own AI teams. This approach ensures that enterprises retain full control over their AI capabilities, enabling them to grow and innovate at their own pace.”

Real-World Applications of GPTBots Multi-Agent Collaboration

GPTBots has already demonstrated its value across multiple use cases:

● Intelligent Marketing: Instead of relying on isolated tools, GPTBots enables a collaborative AI team to optimize marketing strategies. For instance, a "Customer Segmentation Agent" identifies high-potential leads from CRM data, a "Content Generation Agent" tailors messaging to audience preferences, and an "Impact Analysis Agent" tracks campaign performance, providing real-time feedback for continuous improvement. This approach has increased lead generation by 300% for clients, with teams independently optimizing 20% of marketing strategies.

● Competitive Analysis and Reporting: GPTBots excels in multi-agent collaboration for tasks like competitive analysis. Agents work together to gather data from competitor websites, financial reports, and user reviews, distill key insights, and produce actionable reports. This process, which traditionally took five days, can now be completed in 12 hours, with outputs tailored to specific business objectives.

● Financial Automation: GPTBots streamlines financial workflows by automating tasks like data validation, compliance checks, anomaly detection, and report generation. For example, a "Compliance Agent" ensures adherence to the latest tax regulations, while a "Data Validation Agent" flags discrepancies in invoices. This has reduced processing times by 90%, with clients able to update compliance rules in real-time without system upgrades.

Empowering Businesses with Scalable AI Teams

The core strength of GPTBots Multi-Agent Platform lies in its ability to function like a "scalable, customizable human team." Businesses can leverage pre-built AI roles to address immediate challenges, while retaining the flexibility to adjust workflows, add tasks, or enhance capabilities as their needs evolve.

A Vision for the Future

The launch of the GPTBots Multi-Agent Platform marks a significant milestone in its mission to drive enterprise AI adoption. By providing a flexible, secure, and scalable framework, GPTBots is enabling businesses across industries to unlock the full potential of AI.

As Multi-Agent technology continues to mature, GPTBots is committed to exploring new frontiers in intelligent collaboration, transforming AI capabilities into powerful engines for business growth. With a focus on innovation, security, and adaptability, GPTBots is paving the way for a future where AI seamlessly integrates into the core of enterprise operations, driving efficiency, creativity, and competitive advantage.

About GPTBots.ai

GPTBots.ai is an enterprise AI agent platform that empowers businesses to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and drive growth. Offering end-to-end AI solutions across customer service, knowledge search, data analysis, and lead generation, GPTBots enables enterprises to harness the full potential of AI with ease. With seamless integration into various systems, and support for scalable, secure deployments, GPTBots is dedicated to reducing costs, accelerating growth, and helping businesses thrive in the AI era.

For more information, visit www.gptbots.ai.

Media Contact:

Ida

Marketing Specialist

marketing@gptbots.ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4a3b1d41-2da4-4d00-9734-e0c7c2bbe114