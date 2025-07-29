AssetMark Appoints Phill Rogerson as Senior Vice President, Head of RIA Channel

CONCORD, Calif., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, Inc., a leading provider of wealth management and technology solutions for financial advisors, today announced the appointment of Phill Rogerson as Senior Vice President and Head of the RIA Channel. In this role, Rogerson will lead the firm’s expansion in the Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) space and will report directly to President and CEO Michael Kim.

Rogerson will be based in Charlotte, North Carolina, the site of AssetMark’s newly designated East Coast hub. The company is investing $10 million and creating 252 new jobs in Charlotte, enabling it to better serve a growing client base, strengthen its market position, and tap into a robust talent pool. The region is home to 4,300 financial advisors, making Charlotte a strategic location for AssetMark’s continued expansion.

“We are on a strong growth trajectory, scaling in key areas and geographies to become the leading independent wealth platform for financial advisors across broker-dealer, RIA and financial institution channels,” said Michael Kim, President and CEO of AssetMark. “The RIA channel is a critical growth driver for AssetMark, and Phill’s leadership and deep expertise will be instrumental as we execute on our strategy.”

As Head of the RIA Channel, Rogerson will focus on accelerating growth in one of the industry’s fastest expanding segments. His leadership will help advisors unlock greater efficiency, scale their businesses, and enhance enterprise value.

"I couldn't be more excited to join AssetMark at such a pivotal time,” said Rogerson. “The team has already made significant progress with the Adhesion and Voyant acquisitions, and with a suite of integrated services that allow RIAs to focus less on operational tasks, and more on growth and client relationships. I look forward to building on that momentum.”

Rogerson brings more than 30 years of experience in wealth and investment management. He most recently led the RIA Channel at Envestnet, where he oversaw advisor relationships and the delivery of technology and investment solutions. Prior to that, he spent more than twenty years at Russell Investments, serving as Managing Director of Private Client Services. He holds a B.S. in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Puget Sound, an M.B.A. from the University of Washington, and is a CFA® Charterholder.

Rogerson’s appointment and the establishment of the Charlotte hub mark a significant step forward in AssetMark’s national expansion strategy. With four primary office hubs now in Concord (our headquarters), Phoenix, Chicago, and Charlotte, AssetMark has built a coast-to-coast footprint – providing the reach, scale and local presence needed to serve advisors with excellence wherever they are.

About AssetMark

AssetMark, Inc. operates a wealth management platform with a mission to help financial advisors and their clients. AssetMark, together with its affiliates AssetMark Trust Company, Voyant, and Adhesion Wealth Advisor Solutions, serves advisors at every stage of their journey with flexible, purpose-built solutions, powered by its innovative technology platform. The company equips advisors with planning tools, investment solutions, and operational capabilities to help deliver better investor outcomes by enhancing their productivity, profitability, and client satisfaction.

With a history going back to 1996, AssetMark has over 1,000 employees, and its platform serves over 10,700 financial advisors and over 317,000 investor households. As of December 31, 2024, AssetMark had over $139 billion in platform assets. AssetMark is a registered investment adviser with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.assetmark.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

