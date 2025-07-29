Lemongrass Launches Clean Core AI Accelerator to Help SAP Customers Reduce Transformation Effort and Cost and Embrace Innovation

ATLANTA, July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass , a leader in SAP consulting and transformation services, announces the launch of its Clean Core AI Accelerator, a powerful new Software-as-a-Service solution that helps SAP customers reduce technical debt, simplify complex ERP landscapes and unlock the full potential of SAP’s innovation roadmap.

In today’s fast-moving digital landscape, innovation is accelerating and with it, the pressure to modernize. For businesses reliant on SAP, technical debt is no longer a burden; it’s a liability that limits agility, delays upgrades and increases cost. Lemongrass’s Clean Core AI Accelerator uses AI and automation to help customers make the shift to a cleaner, more agile SAP ERP system, one that’s ready for AI, cloud and the future.

“We’re incredibly excited about the launch of our new SaaS offering, Lemongrass Clean Core AI Accelerator,” said Tim Wintrip, CEO of Lemongrass. “It is clear SAP’s clean core strategy will enable customers to be more agile and adopt innovation faster. But the complexity to detangle and optimize decades worth of custom code and customization is inhibiting getting there. This Accelerator will provide customers a rapid, more efficient, and better way to address the challenge.”

What is SAP Clean Core?

Clean Core is a central pillar of SAP’s modernization strategy, encouraging organizations to keep their ERP environments as close to standard as possible by minimizing customizations. This Best Practice approach improves upgradeability, enhances system stability and security, and enables seamless integration with emerging cloud and AI technologies.

Lemongrass Clean Core AI Accelerator: Built for the Future

The Lemongrass Clean Core AI Accelerator brings intelligence, automation and strategic guidance to the Clean Core transformation process-- reducing cost and time by 50-60%.

Key features include:

AI-powered code scanning to identify and analyze custom objects in any SAP system (e.g. S/4HANA, ECC, EWM, etc.)

Enterprise knowledge injection to align with customer-specific security and design standards

Full awareness of all SAP ERP Software features released since 2005

Leverages Graph Neural Networks to generate Dependency Maps for better understanding of object relationships and linking them to a business’s process hierarchy (BPH)

Highly engineered GenAI to create consistent As-Is and To-Be specifications for clearer documentation and future development

Smart recommendations to retire, revert, retain, repurchase, rehost, or refactor feeding into a Clean Core backlog and Value Calculator

The Lemongrass Clean Core AI Accelerator is now generally available following successful pilots with Lemongrass existing customers.

Covestro: A Model of Innovation

Covestro is among the first companies to adopt the Lemongrass Clean Core AI Accelerator. A long-time Lemongrass customer, Covestro originally partnered with Lemongrass in 2019 to migrate its SAP estate to AWS. Today, Covestro continues to work with Lemongrass to transform its SAP landscape and adopt next-gen tech.

Covestro is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of high-quality polymer materials and their components. With its innovative products, processes and methods, the company helps enhance sustainability and the quality of life in many areas. Covestro generated sales of EUR 14.2 billion in fiscal year 2024.

“At Covestro, innovation is part of our DNA,” said Walter Gruener, CIO of Covestro. “We are leveraging Lemongrass Clean Core AI to take full advantage of SAP’s evolving tech and cloud offerings. This service allows us to modernize confidently, simplify our SAP systems and position the business to benefit from AI and SAP’s continuous innovation.”

A Strategic Advantage for SAP Customers

By adopting a Clean Core architecture, organizations can:

Reduce upgrade complexity and technical debt

Accelerate adoption of SAP AI and cloud innovations

Improve system performance, stability, and security

Lower transformation costs and time-to-value

Build a foundation for ongoing digital agility





“Our goal with our new Clean Core AI Accelerator is to make Clean Core transformation not only achievable but strategic,” added Wintrip. “With this tool, customers like Covestro are setting themselves up for long-term competitive advantage with reduced cost and effort.”

Availability

The Lemongrass Clean Core AI Accelerator is available now. To learn more, visit lemongrasscloud.com or contact info@lemongrasscloud.com .

About Lemongrass

Lemongrass is a global leader in SAP consulting, focused on helping organizations transform their business processes through innovative solutions and technologies. With a strong commitment to customer success, Lemongrass partners with companies to drive their digital transformation journeys, enabling them to unlock the full potential of their SAP investments.