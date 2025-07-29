AgEagle Aerial Systems Announces First Sale of Drones in Thailand

First Sale in Southeast Asia lays foundation for manufacturer’s presence in region

WICHITA, Kan., July 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE: UAVS), a leading provider of advanced drone and aerial imaging solutions, is proud to announce the first sale of its advanced eBee VISION fixed-wing drone in Thailand. This sale was facilitated by local partner Sky Visual Imaging Venture (SkyVIV) and marks a significant step in expanding AgEagle’s presence across Southeast Asia, strengthening its position in this rapidly expanding market.

The eBee VISION, an evolution of the highly successful eBee X, delivers cutting-edge capabilities for fast-moving airborne surveillance, including live video and tracking tailored for emergency and security services. This sale underscores AgEagle’s commitment to meeting the growing demand for innovative drone solutions in the region.

“With advancements in drone technology, there is strong interest in fixed wing drones for real time video and tracking,” said SkyVIV COO Report Top Piyadol Pivadol. “The eBee VISION addresses this demand perfectly, and we look forward to demonstrating its value to clients in emergency and security services.”

A trusted AgEagle partner since 2012, SkyVIV is a leader in promoting eBee drones for agriculture and civil monitoring in Thailand, particularly in the sugar industry. “AgEagle’s drones and sensors have proven exceptional for large-scale agriculture and civil engineering projects,” said SkyVIV CEO Mr. Vivatong Vichit-Vadakan. “We are also proud of our ongoing collaboration with professors and academia from Thailand, the UK, and the Netherlands, working to enhance crop yields by using AgEagle’s drone and camera technology.”

The unmanned aerial system (UAS) market in Southeast Asia is projected to have a 14% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over the next five years, according to “Asia Pacific Unmanned Systems Market Size & Outlook” report published by Grand View Research. This growth is estimated to occur in multiple sectors, fueled by supportive government policies and declining cost of ownership. Drones will see increased use in agriculture, security and emergency services, disaster response, construction and energy, and border security.

“We are thrilled to bring the eBee VISION to Thailand through our valued partner SkyVIV, marking a pivotal expansion into Southeast Asia,” said Bill Irby, CEO of AgEagle Aerial Systems. “This sale reflects our commitment to delivering world-class UAV solutions that empower industries like emergency services and agriculture, and I’m confident this technology will drive significant value for our customers in the region,”

For more information about AgEagle's UAV solutions, visit www.ageagle.com.



